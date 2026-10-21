Our pick

Substack: Best free podcast hosting for building an audience and community

Free plan Ongoing Free-plan video Apple Podcasts and YouTube IAB-certified analytics Yes Fee on paid subscriptions 10% of paid-subscription revenue

Substack is a podcast hosting platform built for independent creators, with a newsletter, community, and independent website all built in for free. It's the best free podcast hosting for shows that want to build an audience and a community. There's no episode cap, Substack doesn't insert ads into your show, and download analytics are IAB certified. Each episode can also go out by email to your subscribers and live on your own Substack website, with chat, comments, and Notes for listeners to talk with you and each other.

Shows of every size host on Substack for free, including Dwarkesh Podcast, Sam Harris's Making Sense, Letters from an American, Drop Your Buffs, and Close Reads. When Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion launched Organizing Things, they released the first episode free on Substack, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and it got more than 10,000 downloads in its first week with no paid promotion.

Your Substack RSS feed works with Apple Podcasts, including video, Spotify, and other podcast apps. You submit it to Apple Podcasts Connect once, you can connect Spotify from your podcast settings, and video can publish to YouTube.

Substack is free to use, and it stays free as your show grows. Free shows get every tool paid shows get: hosting, video, newsletter, community, and analytics. If you turn on paid subscriptions, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Paid episodes play in Spotify, every paid subscriber gets a private feed for other apps, and you can export your subscriber list at any time.

Substack only earns when you do, so it's built to help you grow. More than 50% of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform, through the app, recommendations, and Notes, and that growth network is worth weighing against the 10% fee if you plan to earn from your show.

Substack has no ad marketplace or dynamic ad insertion of its own yet, but it just announced that dynamic ads are coming in early 2027. Until then, a show that earns mostly from ads may prefer a host that sells ads for it.

Choose it if: You want to earn from listeners, build on top of a growth network, and own your audience.