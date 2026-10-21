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Best free podcast hosting platforms for your show

Compare free podcast hosts by publishing limits, distribution, monetization, and audience tools to find the right home for your show.

By Zach Taylor · Last checked Oct 21, 2026

The best free podcast hosting gives your show a permanent home, not a trial. Ongoing free podcast hosting exists, but free plans differ in what they limit, from episode caps and archive windows to ads inserted into your show, and in when fees apply. Growing a show doesn't automatically mean paying for hosting: some free podcast hosting sites stay free as your audience grows.

The short answer: Substack is the best free podcast hosting platform for building an audience and community. Hosting, a website, an email newsletter, and community tools are free. Substack takes a share of revenue only if you turn on paid subscriptions.

  • Substack: building an audience and community you own.
  • Spotify for Creators: shows whose listeners are mostly on Spotify.
  • RedCircle: unlimited free storage for one show, with an ad marketplace.
  • RSS.com: simple audio-only hosting, if you can add a credit card before your second episode.
  • Spreaker: audio ad income on a free plan, in exchange for ads it inserts into your show.

Best free podcast hosting platforms compared

Each of these free podcast hosting platforms has a free plan you can publish on today. The table shows what each one includes for free, where its limits are, where your show is distributed, and when fees apply. Select a platform to read its review.

Free podcast hosting platforms compared
PlatformBest forWhat's freePublishing / archive limitsDistributionWhen fees apply
SubstackBuilding an audience and communityHosting, distribution to podcast listening apps, video, a website, an email newsletter, community tools, and IAB-certified analyticsNo episode cap, and episodes stay in your feedApple Podcasts, including video, Spotify, and other apps by RSS. Video can publish to YouTube.Only on paid-subscription revenue: 10%, plus credit card fees
Spotify for CreatorsShows whose listeners are mostly on SpotifyHosting, distribution to podcast listening apps, video, and collaboration toolsNo paid plans. Video plays only in Spotify, and other apps get audio only.Spotify, plus RSS to Apple Podcasts and other apps10% of Memberships, where Memberships is available
RedCircleUnlimited storage and an ad marketplaceUnlimited storage, episodes, bandwidth, and downloads, plus distribution to podcast listening apps, analytics, and a podcast webpage1 podcast. The free webpage shows other podcasts under "Related Shows".Major podcast apps by RSS. Free importing and feed redirects.RedCircle keeps 30% of host-read ad revenue, 50% of programmatic ad revenue, and 12% of exclusive content, plus payment processing
RSS.comSimple audio-only showsUnlimited episodes for one podcast, distribution to podcast listening apps, IAB-certified analytics, and a podcast websiteCredit card required before your second episode. 30 days of analytics.Major podcast apps by RSSSubscriptions need a paid plan and run through Apple, which keeps 30% in the first year
SpreakerEarning audio ad income without a hosting billHosting for one podcast, distribution to podcast listening apps, IAB-certified analytics, and a Supporters Club1 podcast. 6 months of statistics. Spreaker inserts its own ads into your show.Major podcast apps by RSS. No video.Spreaker keeps 40% of the ads it inserts, and 20% of Supporters Club revenue plus 5% + $0.25 in payment fees
AcastAd-supported shows that qualify for its marketplaceHosting, distribution to podcast listening apps, IAB-certified analytics, and a show website on shows.acast.com5 episodes. To publish more for free, you have to qualify for and accept Acast's marketplace ads.Major podcast apps by RSSPaid plans from $25/month. Paywalls only through Acast or its partners.
PodbeanListeners who use the Podbean appHosting, distribution to podcast listening apps, IAB-certified analytics, a podcast website, and listing in the Podbean app5 upload hours in total. The feed shows only your latest 20 episodes. Podbean runs its own ads without paying you.Major podcast apps by RSS, plus the Podbean appSubscriptions run through Apple, which keeps 30% in the first year, or through Podbean
PinecastTrying out a host with no credit cardUp to 2 podcasts, unlimited uploads, distribution to podcast listening apps, and basic analyticsEpisodes up to 48MB. Only your 10 most recent episodes appear in your feed, and older ones return when you upgrade.Standard RSS feed for podcast appsMonetization tools such as the tip jar need a paid plan

How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

What does free podcast hosting include?

Free or paid, a podcast host does the same core job: it stores your audio and video files and generates your show's RSS feed. Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps read that feed to list your show and deliver new episodes, so they're directories, not hosts. Most need a one-time submission of your feed, and new episodes appear on their own after that. YouTube distributes video but isn't a podcast host. It doesn't send an RSS feed to podcast apps, so it isn't a complete solution for your podcast.

"Free" means different things from one host to the next:

  • Ongoing free plans. You can keep publishing without paying: Substack, Spotify for Creators, and RedCircle's Core plan.

  • Limited free plans. Free, but capped by episodes, upload hours, file size, archive, or analytics: Acast, Podbean, RSS.com, and Pinecast.

  • Conditional free plans. Free in exchange for ads the host inserts into your show: Spreaker, and Podbean on its free plan.

  • Time-limited plans and trials. Free for a set period, or until episodes are removed. Buzzsprout's free plan removes episodes after 90 days, and RedCircle's paid plans start with a 7-day trial.

  • Paid bundles. Hosting that comes with a paid product, like Riverside's recording plans.

The best free podcast hosting platforms

Each review covers the same ground: uploads and retention, distribution, video, analytics and audience tools, monetization, and moving your show in or out.

Our pick

Substack: Best free podcast hosting for building an audience and community

Substack
Free plan
Ongoing
Free-plan video
Apple Podcasts and YouTube
IAB-certified analytics
Yes
Fee on paid subscriptions
10% of paid-subscription revenue

Substack is a podcast hosting platform built for independent creators, with a newsletter, community, and independent website all built in for free. It's the best free podcast hosting for shows that want to build an audience and a community. There's no episode cap, Substack doesn't insert ads into your show, and download analytics are IAB certified. Each episode can also go out by email to your subscribers and live on your own Substack website, with chat, comments, and Notes for listeners to talk with you and each other.

Shows of every size host on Substack for free, including Dwarkesh Podcast, Sam Harris's Making Sense, Letters from an American, Drop Your Buffs, and Close Reads. When Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion launched Organizing Things, they released the first episode free on Substack, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and it got more than 10,000 downloads in its first week with no paid promotion.

Your Substack RSS feed works with Apple Podcasts, including video, Spotify, and other podcast apps. You submit it to Apple Podcasts Connect once, you can connect Spotify from your podcast settings, and video can publish to YouTube.

Substack is free to use, and it stays free as your show grows. Free shows get every tool paid shows get: hosting, video, newsletter, community, and analytics. If you turn on paid subscriptions, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Paid episodes play in Spotify, every paid subscriber gets a private feed for other apps, and you can export your subscriber list at any time.

Substack only earns when you do, so it's built to help you grow. More than 50% of new subscribers on Substack come from within the platform, through the app, recommendations, and Notes, and that growth network is worth weighing against the 10% fee if you plan to earn from your show.

Substack has no ad marketplace or dynamic ad insertion of its own yet, but it just announced that dynamic ads are coming in early 2027. Until then, a show that earns mostly from ads may prefer a host that sells ads for it.

Choose it if: You want to earn from listeners, build on top of a growth network, and own your audience.

Spotify for Creators: Best free podcast hosting for shows whose listeners are mostly on Spotify

Spotify for Creators
Free plan
Ongoing
Free-plan video
Plays only in Spotify
IAB-certified analytics
No
Fee on paid subscriptions
10% of Memberships

Spotify for Creators is Spotify's own podcast host, and hosting is free. Your show appears on Spotify, and Spotify can send your RSS feed to Apple Podcasts and other apps. It supports video and collaboration.

Its video plays only in Spotify, so other apps get audio only, and its analytics aren't IAB certified. Where Spotify Memberships is available, you can sell paid episodes that play in Spotify, and Spotify keeps 10%. Spotify runs those payments and shares a member's contact details only if the member chooses to.

There's no newsletter or website, and community is thin: creators can reply once to each comment, and listeners can't reply back.

Choose it if: Your audience lives on Spotify and you don't need to reach listeners anywhere else.

Read the full Substack vs Spotify for Creators comparison

RedCircle: Best free podcast hosting for unlimited storage and an ad marketplace

RedCircle
Free plan
Ongoing
Free-plan video
Pro plan, $29.99/month
IAB-certified analytics
No
Fee on paid subscriptions
12% of exclusive content

RedCircle's free Core plan includes unlimited storage, episodes, bandwidth, and downloads for one podcast, with analytics that never expire. It distributes your show to the major podcast apps, and importing and redirecting an existing show is free.

You can earn on Core through RedCircle's ad platform, where RedCircle keeps 30% of host-read ad revenue and 50% of programmatic ad revenue. You can also sell exclusive content to paying subscribers, where RedCircle takes 12% plus Stripe's fees. Exclusive content doesn't play in Spotify, and you can export your subscribers as a CSV file.

Uploading video files and one-click YouTube distribution start on the $29.99-a-month Pro plan, and its analytics aren't IAB certified. The free podcast webpage shows other podcasts under "Related Shows", and there's no newsletter or community.

Choose it if: You want unlimited free storage for one audio show and plan to earn from ads.

RSS.com: Best free podcast hosting for simple audio-only shows

RSS.com
Free plan
Limited
Free-plan video
Max plan, $49.99/month
IAB-certified analytics
Yes
Fee on paid subscriptions
Paid plans only, through Apple

RSS.com's free plan includes unlimited episodes for one podcast, IAB-certified analytics, and a podcast website, with distribution to the major podcast apps.

It asks for a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics. Paid subscriptions need a paid plan and run only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.

Video on Apple Podcasts is limited to the $49.99-a-month Max plan, and video episodes carry mandatory ads. There's no newsletter, community, or subscriber list.

Choose it if: You want a straightforward audio host and don't mind adding a credit card.

Read the full Substack vs RSS.com comparison

Spreaker: Best free podcast hosting for earning audio ad income without a hosting bill

Spreaker
Free plan
Ad-supported
Free-plan video
Not supported
IAB-certified analytics
Yes
Fee on paid subscriptions
20% of Supporters Club

Spreaker's free plan hosts one podcast, with IAB-certified analytics and 6 months of statistics. The cost is the ads: Spreaker inserts its own audio ads into your show and keeps 40% of that revenue.

Its Supporters Club takes 20% of supporter revenue on the free plan, plus 5% + $0.25 in payment fees, and pays out through PayPal. Spreaker doesn't support video.

Comments and chat exist only in Spreaker's own listener app, and there's no newsletter, independent website, or subscriber list.

Choose it if: You want audio ad income without paying for hosting, and you don't need video.

Read the full Substack vs Spreaker comparison

Acast: Best free podcast hosting for ad-supported shows that qualify for its marketplace

Acast
Free plan
Limited
Free-plan video
Video plan, $50/month
IAB-certified analytics
Yes
Fee on paid subscriptions
Paywalls only through partners

Acast's free Starter plan covers up to 5 episodes, with IAB-certified analytics and a show website on shows.acast.com that can't be customized. To keep publishing for free after that, you have to qualify for and accept ads from Acast's marketplace.

Acast closed its own subscriptions product, Acast+, and its terms allow a paywall only through Acast or its designated partners. Video on Apple Podcasts needs the $50-a-month Video plan.

There are no comments, newsletter, or subscriber list, so it's important to use growth networks like Substack or YouTube to complement your podcast on Acast.

Choose it if: Ad revenue is your business model and your show can qualify for Acast's marketplace.

Read the full Substack vs Acast comparison

Podbean: Best free podcast hosting for listeners who use the Podbean app

Podbean
Free plan
Limited, ad-supported
Free-plan video
From $29/month
IAB-certified analytics
Yes
Fee on paid subscriptions
Through Apple or Podbean

Podbean's free Basic plan includes hosting, IAB-certified analytics, and a podcast website, and your show is listed in Podbean's own listener app.

The free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you. Video on Apple Podcasts starts on the $29-a-month Unlimited Plus plan.

Paid subscriptions run through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions or Podbean's app, so the payment relationship isn't yours, and there's no newsletter or subscriber list.

Choose it if: Your listeners use the Podbean app and you publish short or occasional episodes.

Read the full Substack vs Podbean comparison

Pinecast: Best free podcast hosting for trying out a host with no credit card

Pinecast
Free plan
Limited
Free-plan video
Not documented
IAB-certified analytics
No
Fee on paid subscriptions
Not on the free plan

Pinecast's free Demo plan is free forever, with up to 2 podcasts, unlimited uploads, and basic analytics.

Episodes can be up to 48MB, and only your 10 most recent episodes appear in your dashboard and feed. Older episodes aren't deleted, and upgrading brings them back, so the free plan works as a demo rather than a complete solution for an ongoing show.

The free plan has no import tool, website, embeddable player, or tip jar, and episode descriptions include a link to Pinecast. Its analytics aren't IAB certified.

Choose it if: You want to try podcast hosting with a short-run or occasional show.

How to choose a free podcast host

  • Publishing frequency. Caps arrive faster than they look. Podbean's free plan allows 5 upload hours in total, and Acast's stops at 5 episodes. A weekly show needs a host with no episode cap.

  • Archive retention. Check whether old episodes stay available. Podbean's free feed shows only your latest 20 episodes, Pinecast's shows your latest 10, and Buzzsprout's free plan removes episodes after 90 days.

  • Distribution. Your host should give you an RSS feed that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps accept. Most directories need a one-time submission, and Spotify for Creators puts your show on Spotify directly.

  • Video. Free video podcast hosting is rare. On a free plan, Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts and can publish it to YouTube. Spotify for Creators video plays only in Spotify. RSS.com, Acast, Podbean, and RedCircle put video on paid plans, and Spreaker doesn't support video. Compare video podcast hosting platforms.

  • Audience tools. A feed gets your show into apps, but it doesn't tell you who is listening. Look for an email list you own, a website, a place for listeners to talk with you, and a growth network that helps new listeners find your show. Of the free podcast hosting sites here, only Substack includes all four.

  • Monetization. If your podcast won't monetize with paid subscriptions, a free host is all you need. If it will, compare what each host takes, and from what. Substack takes 10% of paid-subscription revenue, Spotify takes 10% of Memberships, RedCircle takes 12% of exclusive content, and Spreaker's free plan takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue. Ad platforms split revenue too. Weigh each fee against whether the platform brings you new paying subscribers.

  • Migration. Check that you can import your show and redirect your feed if you leave, so listeners stay subscribed. Paying subscribers move with you only where you own the payment relationship. Where Apple, Spotify, or Podbean runs the payments, moving them means every paying subscriber has to re-enter their card, and some won't. Pinecast's free plan has no import tool.

We ranked the hosts in this guide on six criteria:

  • An ongoing free plan, not a trial
  • No episode cap, and episodes are never removed
  • No ads inserted into your show
  • No credit card required
  • Distribution to Apple Podcasts and Spotify
  • IAB-certified download analytics

Substack meets all six.

How to host a podcast for free

  1. Choose a free host. Pick one with an ongoing free plan, so you won't have to move your show later.

  2. Create your show. Add its name, artwork, description, and category.

  3. Publish your first episode. Podcast directories need at least one episode before they accept your feed.

  4. Check your RSS feed. Confirm the title, artwork, and category, since apps read them from your feed.

  5. Submit your feed to directories. Apple Podcasts needs a one-time submission through Apple Podcasts Connect. On Substack, you can connect Spotify from your podcast settings.

Starting on Substack? Follow the step-by-step guide to creating a podcast, then the guide to distributing it to podcast apps.

Growing a show doesn't by itself mean you need to pay for hosting. On Substack, hosting stays free as your audience grows. Free shows get every tool paid shows get: hosting, video, newsletter, community, and analytics. Fees apply only once you earn paid-subscription revenue. A paid host can be worth it when you need a specific feature:

  • Several shows on one account, like Transistor's plans.

  • Private feeds for a team or company, like Captivate's private podcasting.

  • An ad marketplace that sells ads for you, like Acast's.

  • Recording, editing, and hosting in one tool, like Riverside.

To weigh those features against the free options, compare free and paid podcast hosting platforms.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best free podcast hosting platform?

Substack is the best free podcast hosting platform for building an audience and community: hosting, video, a website, a newsletter, and community tools are free, and its growth network helps new listeners find your show. If your listeners are almost all on Spotify, Spotify for Creators is the simplest free alternative.

Is Substack free for podcast hosting?

Yes. Substack is free to use, and free shows get every tool paid shows get. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.

Can I host a podcast for free permanently?

Yes. Substack, Spotify for Creators, and RedCircle's Core plan are ongoing free plans with no episode cap. Other free plans have limits: Acast stops at 5 episodes, Podbean caps uploads at 5 hours in total, Pinecast's feed shows only your latest 10 episodes, and Buzzsprout removes free-plan episodes after 90 days.

Can I distribute a free podcast to Spotify and Apple Podcasts?

Yes. Free hosts give you an RSS feed that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps read. Apple Podcasts needs a one-time submission through Apple Podcasts Connect. On Substack, you can connect Spotify from your podcast settings, and Spotify for Creators publishes to Spotify directly.

Which free podcast hosts support video?

Substack hosts video for free, delivers it to Apple Podcasts, and can publish it to YouTube. Spotify for Creators hosts video for free, but it plays only in Spotify. YouTube distributes video but isn't a podcast host, so it doesn't send an RSS feed to podcast apps. RSS.com, Acast, Podbean, and RedCircle put video on paid plans, and Spreaker doesn't support video.

Can I make money with free podcast hosting?

Yes, but each platform takes a different share, before payment processing. Substack takes 10% of paid-subscription revenue, Spotify takes 10% of Memberships, RedCircle takes 12% of exclusive content, and Spreaker's free plan takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue. On ad platforms, RedCircle keeps 30% of host-read ad revenue, and Spreaker keeps 40% of the ads it inserts. Weigh each fee against whether the platform brings you new paying subscribers.

Can I switch hosts without losing subscribers?

Usually, yes. Your old host redirects its RSS feed to your new one, so podcast apps follow your show and listeners stay subscribed. Check that your current host supports a feed redirect before you move. Paying subscribers move with you only from platforms where you own the payment relationship. Where Apple, Spotify, or Podbean runs the payments, moving them means every paying subscriber has to re-enter their card, and some won't.

What happens when I reach a free-plan limit?

It depends on the host. Acast's free plan stops at 5 episodes unless you qualify for and accept its marketplace ads, and Podbean caps uploads at 5 hours in total. Pinecast and Podbean show only your latest 10 and 20 episodes in your feed, and Buzzsprout removes free-plan episodes after 90 days. Upgrading lifts the limit, and on Pinecast it brings older episodes back.

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