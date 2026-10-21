Compare free and paid podcast hosting platforms by price, distribution, video support, and monetization to find the right fit for your show.
Finding the best podcast hosting comes down to what you want your show to be. Every hosting platform here stores your episodes and sends your RSS feed to podcast apps. Where they differ is subscription price, the cut they take from paid subscriptions, video support, analytics, whether they help you grow an audience you own, and the community features they allow you to leverage. We compared 16 podcast hosting platforms on the same criteria, for new podcasters and for shows thinking about switching.
The short answer: Substack is the best podcast hosting platform if you want free hosting, paid subscriptions, a newsletter, and a community in one place. Spotify for Creators is the simplest free option if you only care about Spotify listeners.
This podcast hosting platforms comparison puts every host on the same criteria: what it costs, what its free plan allows, what it takes from paid subscriptions, and whether it delivers video, certified analytics, and tools to grow your audience. Select a platform to read its full review.
|Platform
|Best for
|Starting price
|Free plan
|Fee on paid subscriptions
|Growth network
|Apple Podcasts video
|IAB-certified analytics
|Newsletter & community
|Substack
|Growing and earning from your show
|Free
|Yes, with no episode cap
|10%
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Both
|Spotify for Creators
|Free hosting aimed at Spotify listeners
|Free
|Yes
|10%
|Yes
|No
|No
|Community only
|YouTube
|Video discovery on YouTube
|Free
|Yes
|30%
|Yes
|No
|No
|Community only
|Buzzsprout
|A simple paid host with IAB-certified analytics
|$15/month, billed annually
|Episodes removed after 90 days
|15%
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Neither
|Podbean
|Shows whose listeners use the Podbean app
|$12/month
|5 upload hours in total
|Via Apple
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Community only
|RSS.com
|Audio-only shows starting on a free plan
|$19.99/month
|Card required after 1 episode
|Via Apple
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Neither
|Transistor.fm
|Running several shows on one account
|$19/month
|No
|No payments
|No
|Yes
|No
|Neither
|Captivate.fm
|Teams that want private podcasting
|$19/month
|No
|12%
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Neither
|Libsyn
|Audio shows that sell through Apple
|$8/month
|No
|Via Apple
|No
|No
|Yes
|Neither
|Acast
|Shows that earn from an ad marketplace
|$25/month
|5 episodes
|Via Supercast
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Neither
|Spreaker
|Earning from audio ads on a free plan
|$20/month
|Ad-supported
|20%
|No
|No
|Yes
|Community only
|Riverside
|Recording and hosting in one tool
|$29/month
|No hosting on the free plan
|No payments
|No
|Yes
|No
|Newsletter only
|Patreon
|Creators who already run memberships
|Free
|Yes
|10%
|Limited
|No
|No
|Community only
|Supercast
|Adding paid feeds to a show hosted elsewhere
|$0.59 per subscriber/month
|No
|$0.59 per subscriber
|No
|No
|No
|Community only
|Supporting Cast
|Large publishers selling premium feeds
|Not published
|No
|Not published
|No
|No
|No
|Both
|beehiiv
|Newsletter-first creators adding a podcast
|Free. $59/month to sell
|Free for one episode a month
|0%
|No
|No
|No
|Both
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.
Podcast hosting is the service that stores your audio and video files and generates your show's RSS feed. Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps read that feed to list your show and deliver new episodes, so they're listening apps, not hosts. Spotify is both: Spotify for Creators is also a host. YouTube hosts video but doesn't send an RSS feed to Apple Podcasts or Spotify, which is why YouTube is not a complete solution for your podcast.
Some podcast hosting services stop at storage and a feed. Others also run your website, newsletter, payments, and community, which is why this guide compares them across multiple dimensions.
Each review covers the same ground: pricing, hosting and distribution, video, analytics, monetization, audience growth, and whether you own your audience if you leave.
Substack is a podcast hosting platform built for independent creators, with a newsletter, community, and independent website all built in for free. Hosting is free with no episode cap and no ads inserted into your show, and download analytics are IAB certified. Episodes go out on an RSS feed to Apple Podcasts, including video, and Spotify, and video can publish to YouTube automatically. Paid episodes play in Spotify, and every paid subscriber gets a private feed for other apps. Payments run through your own Stripe account. Substack takes 10% of paid subscriptions, so you keep 90% of what you earn, less credit card fees. Substack only earns when you do, so it's built to grow your paid audience. Every listener can subscribe by email. You can export your email list at any time. More than 50% of new paying subscribers to Substack podcasts come from within the platform, through the app, recommendations, and Notes. That's why it's the best podcast hosting platform for shows that want to own their audience and earn from it.
Shows of every kind host on Substack, including Letters from an American, Lenny's Podcast, Dwarkesh Podcast, Sam Harris's Making Sense, Drop Your Buffs, and Three Ingredients. When Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion launched Organizing Things on Substack, the first episode got more than 10,000 downloads in its first week with no paid promotion.
Substack has no ad marketplace or dynamic ad insertion of its own yet, but it just announced that dynamic ads are coming in early 2027. Shows that sync from another host keep that host's ads. Substack is free to use, with no monthly fees. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees, and you pay nothing until you earn. beehiiv’s 0% fee applies only on its paid plans, which charge a monthly fee whether or not you earn, and Supercast charges a fee for every subscriber. Substack’s growth network also brings you new paying subscribers.
Choose it if: You want to earn from listeners, build on top of a growth network, and own your audience.
Spotify for Creators is Spotify's own podcast host. Hosting is free, it sends your RSS feed to other podcast apps, and it supports video and collaboration. Where Spotify Memberships is available, you can sell paid episodes that play right in Spotify, and Spotify keeps 10%. It fits shows whose listeners are mostly on Spotify.
As a host, its video plays only in Spotify, so Apple Podcasts and other apps get audio only, and its analytics aren't IAB certified. As a growth network, the audience belongs to Spotify: Spotify runs the payments and shares a member's contact details only if the member chooses to. Community features are limited. Creators can reply once to each comment, and fans can't reply back. There are no newsletter or website features, so you have no direct way to reach listeners outside the app.
Choose it if: Your audience lives on Spotify and you want the simplest free start.
YouTube allows you to publish video content, and its recommendations can put a show in front of viewers who have never heard of it. Channels that qualify for monetization can sell channel memberships. It fits video-first shows that treat YouTube as their main channel.
YouTube distributes video but isn't a podcast host. It doesn't send an RSS feed to other podcast apps like Apple Podcasts or Spotify, so audio listeners need a separate host. It keeps 30% of what you earn for channel memberships, and memberships end 120 days after a channel loses monetization. As a growth network, YouTube doesn't give you access to subscriber information, keeping you locked in. There's no option to have a newsletter or independent website to reach viewers outside YouTube.
Choose it if: Your show is video-first and YouTube is your only channel.
Buzzsprout is a paid audio host with IAB-certified analytics, a podcast website, and built-in listener subscriptions. Plans cost $15 to $30 a month billed annually, with yearly upload limits. It fits podcasters who want an easy upload-and-publish workflow.
Its free plan removes episodes after 90 days, so it works as a trial rather than a home for your show. Its free plan is not a complete solution. Video on Apple Podcasts and publishing to YouTube start on Audio + Video plans, from $25 a month billed annually. Buzzsprout takes 15% of listener subscriptions and pays earnings into its Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal. For growth, there's no community, newsletter, or discovery network, and free listeners never join a list you own. You can export only paying subscribers.
Choose it if: You want a straightforward paid audio host and will grow your audience elsewhere.
Podbean combines podcast hosting with its own listener app, IAB-certified analytics, and a podcast website. Paid plans start at $12 a month, and there is a limited free plan.
The free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you. Video on Apple Podcasts starts on the Unlimited Plus plan, which costs $29 per month. Paid subscriptions run through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, where Apple keeps 30% of what you earn in the first year, or through Podbean's own app, so the payment relationship isn't yours. Podbean shut down livestreaming in June 2026, leaving episode comments as its only community feature. Podbean doesn’t offer any newsletter or subscriber email list features.
Choose it if: Your listeners already use the Podbean app.
RSS.com is an audio-focused host with IAB-certified analytics, a podcast website, and a free plan. Paid plans cost $19.99 to $49.99 a month.
The free plan asks for a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics. Video on Apple Podcasts is limited to the $49.99 Max plan, and video episodes carry mandatory ads. Paid subscriptions are sold only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener. There is no newsletter, community, or subscriber list, so growth depends entirely on the podcast apps.
Choose it if: You want low-cost audio hosting and are happy to sell subscriptions through Apple.
Transistor.fm is a paid host for podcasters who run more than one show, with private feeds for internal or premium episodes. Plans cost $19 to $99 a month, priced by downloads.
There's no free plan, and every plan caps storage. Transistor doesn't process listener payments, so selling access to bonus content requires adding a tool like Memberful, Patreon, or Stripe. Private feeds are capped at 50, 500, or 3,000 subscribers by plan. Video starts on the Professional plan, which costs $49 per month. Transistor’s stats follow IAB guidelines but aren't IAB certified. There are no growth or community features such as comments, chat, live video, newsletter, or discovery network.
Choose it if: You manage several shows and already handle payments somewhere else.
Captivate.fm is a paid host with IAB-certified analytics, a podcast website, and private podcasting. Plans cost $19 to $99 a month, priced by downloads.
There's no free plan. Captivate takes 12% of memberships and 5% of tips, through Stripe Express, and video on Apple Podcasts costs $12 a month per show, plus bandwidth. For YouTube, it relies on YouTube's RSS import, which turns episodes into static-artwork videos. Captivate does not have community and growth features such as comments, live video, or a newsletter.
Choose it if: A team runs your show and you need private feeds.
Libsyn is a paid podcast host with IAB-certified analytics and a podcast website. Plans cost $8 to $150 a month, priced by how much you upload.
Libsyn sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener. It lists video on Apple Podcasts as coming soon, so it isn't available yet. Libsyn has no community features, no ability to run a newsletter or subscriber email list, and no network to help new listeners find your show.
Choose it if: You need paid audio hosting and don't plan to sell subscriptions directly.
Acast is a podcast host built around its advertising marketplace, with IAB-certified analytics. Paid plans start at $25 a month, and its free Starter plan covers up to 5 episodes. It fits shows whose business is ad revenue.
Acast closed its own subscriptions product, Acast+. Its terms allow a paywall only through Acast or its designated partners. Video on Apple Podcasts needs the $50-a-month Video plan. Show websites live on shows.acast.com, and the free plan's site can't be customized. For community and growth, there are no comments, newsletter, or subscriber list. Acast does not include comments, a newsletter, or a subscriber list. To build a community and grow your audience, add a platform with a built-in growth network, such as Substack, where every new episode also goes to your subscribers’ inboxes
Choose it if: Ad revenue is your business model.
Spreaker is an audio host with IAB-certified analytics and an ad-supported free plan. Paid plans cost $20 to $250 a month.
On the free plan, Spreaker inserts its own ads into your show and takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue, plus Stripe's 5% + $0.25, and pays out through PayPal. It doesn't support video. Comments and chat exist only inside Spreaker's own listener app. There are no community or growth features, since Spreaker doesn’t include a newsletter, independent website, or subscriber list.
Choose it if: You want ad income without paying for hosting, and you don't need video.
Riverside is a remote recording and editing studio that also hosts podcasts. Recording quality is its main draw. Plans cost $29 to $99 a month, and hosting is included only on paid plans.
Riverside doesn't process listener payments, and its analytics aren't IAB certified. Video on Apple Podcasts, live video, and podcast websites need the $39-a-month Grow plan. Newsletters are sent from a no-reply address. There's no community, no built-in growth network, and no subscriber list, so Riverside offers few tools for building a community or growing an audience. To fill that gap, pair your Riverside podcast with a platform that has a built-in growth network, such as Substack or YouTube.
Choose it if: Recording quality is your priority and you'll earn from your show somewhere else.
Patreon is a membership platform that hosts podcast episodes for paying members. It is free to start, takes 10% of earnings, includes community features, and paid episodes can play in Spotify.
Patreon's feeds are for patrons, so many Patreon podcasters run their public show on a separate host and juggle two feeds. Patreon owns the payment relationship, so if you leave, your patrons' card details stay behind and every paying supporter has to sign up again. Its native discovery is limited, so growth depends on audiences you build elsewhere.
Choose it if: Your membership business already lives on Patreon.
Supercast adds paid subscriptions to a show hosted somewhere else. Payments run through your own Stripe account, and because Supercast is a Spotify Open Access partner, subscribers can play paid episodes in Spotify. It charges $0.59 per subscriber each month, which costs less than a 10% cut on subscriptions priced above $5.90.
Because Supercast hosts paid feeds only, you also pay for a separate public host, plus credit card fees and 15% of one-time payments, up to $1.50. Its community tools and emails reach paying subscribers only, there's no discovery network, and your show gets a branded landing page rather than a full website.
Choose it if: Your public show stays on another host and you only need paid feeds.
Supporting Cast sells premium podcast feeds for publishers like NPR and SiriusXM. Payments run through your own Stripe account.
It doesn't publish pricing, so you need a sales demo before you can start. It hosts premium feeds only, so your public show needs another host, and there's no discovery network or independent website.
Choose it if: You're a large publisher with a budget for a sales-led setup.
beehiiv is a newsletter platform that now includes podcast hosting and community tools. Its free plan includes podcast hosting. On paid plans, beehiiv takes 0% of subscription revenue.
The free plan allows 1 show and 5,000 downloads a month; you can't sell subscriptions on the free plan. Selling starts on the $59-a-month Lite plan, which caps downloads at 15,000 a month and allows 1 paid tier. As your show grows, you'll have to upgrade to the $109-a-month Pro plan for 50,000 downloads, and every paid plan's price rises with your list size. beehiiv has no growth network to help cover those costs: there's no live video, reader app, or social feed to help new listeners discover your show.
Choose it if: Your newsletter comes first and your podcast is a smaller part of it.
Free podcast hosting comes in two forms: ongoing free plans and limited free tiers. Substack, Spotify for Creators, YouTube, and Patreon are free to use. Buzzsprout, Podbean, RSS.com, Acast, Spreaker, and beehiiv offer free plans with limits. Captivate, Transistor, Libsyn, Riverside, and Supercast charge for hosting or paid feeds, and Supporting Cast doesn't publish its pricing.
The catches are easy to miss: episode caps, episodes removed after a set time, ads inserted into your show, and fees on subscription revenue. Substack is the only platform here with no catches for free creators. Free shows get every tool paid shows get: hosting, video, newsletter, community, and analytics. Substack takes a fee only once you start earning. Paying for hosting makes sense when you need a specific feature, like private feeds for a team on Captivate or several shows on one Transistor account.
Ease of setup. You should be able to upload an episode and get a working RSS feed in minutes, without plugins or a separate website builder.
Cost. If your podcast doesn't monetize with paid subscriptions, you should go with a free hosting platform. If your podcast does monetize with paid subscriptions, weigh each fee against whether the platform brings you new paying subscribers. Look past the starting price. Check what the free plan removes, how prices rise with downloads or upload hours, and what the platform takes from paid subscriptions.
Distribution. Your host should deliver to Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you publish video, check that it reaches Apple Podcasts and YouTube too, not just one app.
Analytics. Sponsors trust download numbers from hosts with IAB Tech Lab certification. Hosts that say they follow IAB guidelines aren't certified.
Monetization. Compare subscription fees, whether ads are inserted into your show, whether there's an ad marketplace, and any eligibility thresholds before you can earn.
Portability. Check that you can redirect your feed, export your episodes, and take your subscribers with you. You can move paying subscribers only from platforms where you own the payment relationship. Where Apple, Spotify, Patreon, or Buzzsprout runs the payments, moving them means every paying subscriber has to re-enter their card, and some won't.
The best podcast hosting for beginners is free, has no episode cap, and won't need replacing as your show grows. That's Substack. If you only want to reach Spotify listeners, Spotify for Creators is the simplest start. For a step-by-step walkthrough, see how to start a podcast.
Video podcast hosting is where hosts differ most. Video on Apple Podcasts has to come from your host, Spotify for Creators video plays only inside Spotify, and YouTube needs its own upload unless your host publishes there for you. Look for a host where one upload reaches every app, and check what video costs. Here's how the video podcast hosting platforms in this guide compare.
|Platform
|Video on Apple Podcasts
|Publishes video to YouTube
|What video costs
|Substack
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|Spotify for Creators
|No
|No
|Free. Video plays only in Spotify
|YouTube
|No
|Hosts on YouTube
|Free. Video stays on YouTube
|Buzzsprout
|Yes
|Yes
|From $25/month, billed annually
|Podbean
|Yes
|No
|From $29/month
|Acast
|Yes
|No
|From $50/month
|Riverside
|Yes
|Yes
|From $39/month
|Transistor.fm
|Yes
|Yes
|From $49/month
|Captivate.fm
|Yes
|No
|$12/month per show, plus bandwidth
|RSS.com
|Yes
|No
|$49.99/month, with mandatory ads
|Libsyn
|No
|Yes
|Apple Podcasts video announced, not available
|Spreaker
|No
|No
|No video