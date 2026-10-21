Our pick

Substack: Best for growing and earning from your show

Starting price Free Free plan Yes, with no episode cap Fee on paid subscriptions 10% Apple Podcasts video Yes IAB-certified analytics Yes

Substack is a podcast hosting platform built for independent creators, with a newsletter, community, and independent website all built in for free. Hosting is free with no episode cap and no ads inserted into your show, and download analytics are IAB certified. Episodes go out on an RSS feed to Apple Podcasts, including video, and Spotify, and video can publish to YouTube automatically. Paid episodes play in Spotify, and every paid subscriber gets a private feed for other apps. Payments run through your own Stripe account. Substack takes 10% of paid subscriptions, so you keep 90% of what you earn, less credit card fees. Substack only earns when you do, so it's built to grow your paid audience. Every listener can subscribe by email. You can export your email list at any time. More than 50% of new paying subscribers to Substack podcasts come from within the platform, through the app, recommendations, and Notes. That's why it's the best podcast hosting platform for shows that want to own their audience and earn from it.

Shows of every kind host on Substack, including Letters from an American, Lenny's Podcast, Dwarkesh Podcast, Sam Harris's Making Sense, Drop Your Buffs, and Three Ingredients. When Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion launched Organizing Things on Substack, the first episode got more than 10,000 downloads in its first week with no paid promotion.

Substack has no ad marketplace or dynamic ad insertion of its own yet, but it just announced that dynamic ads are coming in early 2027. Shows that sync from another host keep that host's ads. Substack is free to use, with no monthly fees. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees, and you pay nothing until you earn. beehiiv’s 0% fee applies only on its paid plans, which charge a monthly fee whether or not you earn, and Supercast charges a fee for every subscriber. Substack’s growth network also brings you new paying subscribers.

Choose it if: You want to earn from listeners, build on top of a growth network, and own your audience.

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