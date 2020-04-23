Sign in
1
Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Economic history, economics, political economy, finance, & forecasting. Here to try to make you (and me) smarter in a world with many increasingly deep & complicated troubles...
Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
2
Dave’s Car ID Service
Automotive archeology, sociology, and anthropology
By Dave Burge · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
3
A Broad and Ample Road
Our attempt to immerse ourselves in acts of creation and solidarity, in liberation struggles and art, in poetry and protest.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
4
Study Marry Kill
For history cranks and fiends.
By Alexis Coe · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
5
ProHoopsHistory
History of Professional Basketball
By Curtis M. Harris · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
6
World War II Today
A new story every day. Follow the war eighty years after the event. Plus exclusive excerpts from new books, recommendations and reviews.
By Martin Cherrett · Launched 6 months ago · $6/month
7
Stone Walls
Chapel Hill history, unobstructed
By Mike Ogle · Launched a year ago
8
RETRO
A celebration of music, film, gaming, books, digital culture, comics, toys, and various vintage joys.
By Seth Abramson · Launched 2 months ago · $5/month
9
Ælfgif-who?
Biographies of early medieval English women, every two weeks
By Florence H R Scott · Launched 9 months ago · £4/month
10
well, actually
cultural criticism, historical deep dives, & flights of pop culture fancy—with footnotes
By Jacqui Shine · Launched 4 years ago · $7/month
11
Non-Boring History
Annette Laing (historian, PhD and all that, Brit in the US) leads you on an entertaining and fascinating tour through a past that's really about *right now*.
By Annette Laing · Launched 8 months ago · $5/month
12
Dearest
An irreverent but loving investigation into the history and craftsmanship of antique jewelry — tiny objects that often tell us the bigger stories of their age — through pieces cherry-picked from current auctions and dealer websites.
By Monica McLaughlin · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
13
CTExplored/Inbox
The latest from CT Explored, the magazine of Connecticut history, right to your inbox.
By Elizabeth Normen · Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
14
The Trenchant Edges Newsletter
Deep dive Research on fringe culture, history, and politics.
By Stephen Fisher · Launched a year ago · $5/month
15
What The Hell is Real Hip-Hop?
An investigation of Black culture and Industry
By mauludSADIQ · Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
16
Unruly Figures
Stories of real people who refused to play by the rules.
By Valorie Clark · Launched 3 months ago · $6/month
or unblock scripts