Find great things to read
Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.
Find writers I follow
Thinking about...
Writer and Yale history professor Timothy Snyder writes about east European history, the former Soviet Union, and the past and present of Ukraine.
By Timothy Snyder · Thousands of paid subscribers · $6/month
Shuffle Sundays
Leo Mascaro curates music recommendations to help overwhelmed listeners find their next favorite artist, album, genre, and more.
By Leo Mascaro · Launched a year ago
SpyTalk
A team of veteran journalists offers original reporting and analysis on national security topics with a focus on foreign and domestic intelligence operations.
Hundreds of paid subscribers · $9.95/month
Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends
Caitlin Dewey curates this lighthearted weekly roundup of the internet's best reads on culture and technology.
By Caitlin Dewey · Launched 3 years ago
Radicle
This plant-based publication from activist and gardener Sui Searle highlights fresh voices and perspectives on gardening and horticultural history.
Launched a year ago · £4/month
Murder, She Cooked
“Movie star recipe obsessive” Jenny Hammerton serializes her forthcoming book with Murder, She Wrote episode guides and companion recipes.
By Jenny Hammerton · Launched 6 months ago
