Start writing
Readers
DiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
Resource centerHelp centerGuide to going paidSubstack GrowSubstack HealthEvents

Find great things to read

Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.

Story Club with George Saunders
Story Club with George Saunders
Beloved author and teacher George Saunders offers a masterclass in storytelling and the craft of short fiction with this unique, educational Substack.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
La Briffe
La Briffe
Best-selling author and food critic Ruth Reichl shares recipes, vintage menus, gift guides and more as this month’s Substack Writer in Residence.
By Ruth Reichl · Launched a month ago
Vicky Ward Investigates
Vicky Ward Investigates
Investigative journalist Vicky Ward brings hard-hitting reporting to her Substack, starting with on-the-ground updates from the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
Nzinga’s Vegan Guide
Nzinga’s Vegan Guide
Nzinga Young’s new publication offers vetted recipes, practical tips, and recommendations for anyone looking to go (or stay) vegan.
By Nzinga Young · Launched 25 days ago · $6/month
Broken Palate
Broken Palate
This offshoot of Tasting Table is a far-reaching newsletter about restaurants, chefs, and food, featuring recipes, profiles, industry news and more.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
Half-Caste Woman
Half-Caste Woman
Writer Katie Gee Salisbury excavates the life and times of Anna May Wong, the first Asian American movie star.
By Katie Gee Salisbury · Launched a year ago

Read

DiscoverFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop in cultureTop podcastsTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in business

Writers

Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogContact

Resources

Resource centerHelp centerGuide to going paidSubstack GrowSubstack HealthEvents
Substack
Substack is the home for great writing.
© 2021 Substack Inc.
See privacy, terms and information collection notice