How to get your podcast on Apple Podcasts

How do you get your podcast on Apple Podcasts?

To get your podcast on Apple Podcasts, copy your show's RSS feed URL from your podcast host. Then submit it in Apple Podcasts Connect, Apple's tool for podcasters. Apple reviews the show, and once it's published, every new episode you publish appears on Apple Podcasts automatically.

On Substack, your RSS feed is created for free when you set up a podcast, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. To get your show on Apple Podcasts:

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What do you need before you submit to Apple Podcasts?

Before you submit, you need an Apple Account, at least one published episode, and complete show details with cover art.

An Apple Account. You sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect with your Apple Account. An existing account needs two-factor authentication turned on. Apple may ask for a payment method, but you aren't charged unless you make a purchase.

You sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect with your Apple Account. An existing account needs two-factor authentication turned on. Apple may ask for a payment method, but you aren't charged unless you make a purchase. At least one published episode. Apple Podcasts lists a show only when it has at least one episode, and Substack's feed is accepted only after you publish one. If your first full episode isn't ready, publish a short trailer that introduces the show.

Apple Podcasts lists a show only when it has at least one episode, and Substack's feed is accepted only after you publish one. If your first full episode isn't ready, publish a short trailer that introduces the show. Complete show details. Apple asks for accurate, complete details, including categories. On Substack, your show's title, description, byline, language, categories, and explicit content setting come from the Basics section of your podcast settings.

Apple asks for accurate, complete details, including categories. On Substack, your show's title, description, byline, language, categories, and explicit content setting come from the section of your podcast settings. Cover art that meets Apple's requirements. Your cover must be square, between 1400 × 1400 and 3000 × 3000 pixels, and saved as a JPEG or PNG in RGB color. For examples and templates, see podcast cover art.

The Basics section is where you set the details that Apple Podcasts shows on your show page:

The Basics section of Substack's podcast settings, shown for the sample podcast Skyline Trails. Changes you save here appear in your RSS feed right away.

If your show is already on Apple Podcasts with another host, you don't need to submit it again. See how to move your podcast to Substack.

How to copy your RSS feed for Apple Podcasts on Substack

Your RSS feed URL is the web address Apple Podcasts uses to find your show and its episodes. Substack creates it for you, at no cost. To copy it:

Open your publication's Settings and scroll to Podcasts. Select Edit next to your podcast. In the Apple Podcasts section, select Copy URL.

For more on how feeds work, see what a podcast RSS feed is.

How to submit a podcast to Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Connect is Apple's tool for adding and managing shows on Apple Podcasts. To submit your show:

In the Apple Podcasts section of your Substack podcast settings, select Visit Apple Podcasts Connect. You can also go to Apple Podcasts Connect directly. Sign in with your Apple Account. The first time, accept Apple's terms. Select the Add button (+), then New Show. Choose Add a show with an RSS feed, paste your RSS feed URL, and select Add. Check the show information Apple takes from your feed. Then set your content rights and contact information. Under Availability, choose the countries or regions where your show appears. Select Save, then publish your show.

Apple checks your feed before you can publish and shows a warning if it finds a problem. Fix the issue, then try again.

After you publish, Apple reviews your show against its content guidelines. Apple doesn't give a set review time. It emails you when your show's status changes, and its approval email includes a link to your show on Apple Podcasts.

How to add your Apple Podcasts link to Substack

When your show is live, add its Apple Podcasts link to Substack, so listeners can find it from your episodes:

Copy your show's Apple Podcasts link from Apple's approval email, or from your show's details in Apple Podcasts Connect. Paste it into the Apple Podcasts section of your Substack podcast settings, and select Save.

Your episodes on Substack then list Apple Podcasts under Listen on:

The Listen on links for Open Tab, Substack's interview show with independent media founders. Listeners can choose the Substack app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or an RSS feed.

What happens after your podcast is on Apple Podcasts?

Once your show is on Apple Podcasts, you don't need to submit anything again. Every episode you publish on Substack goes to your RSS feed, and Apple Podcasts picks it up automatically.

New episodes: Apple checks your feed on its own schedule, so a new episode can take up to 24 hours to appear.

Apple checks your feed on its own schedule, so a new episode can take up to 24 hours to appear. Missing episodes: if an episode still isn't there after 24 hours, sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect, select your show, and select Refresh Feed .

if an episode still isn't there after 24 hours, sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect, select your show, and select . Changes to your show: a new title, description, or cover goes through your feed. Apple Podcasts can take up to 24 hours to show it.

a new title, description, or cover goes through your feed. Apple Podcasts can take up to 24 hours to show it. Video episodes: Before you publish a video episode on Substack, turn on Add audio to podcast RSS feed. Apple Podcasts listeners then hear its audio. See how to start a video podcast.

Podcasts published on Substack reach Apple Podcasts this way. Open Tab has its own Apple Podcasts page, which Apple colors to match the show's orange-red cover.

Organizing Things, from Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, works the same way. Each episode is published on Substack, then goes out automatically to YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

To reach Spotify listeners too, see how to get your podcast on Spotify. To bring in new listeners, see how to grow a podcast audience.

On Substack, paid subscribers hear your paid episodes in Apple Podcasts through a private RSS feed. You don't need to set up anything in Apple Podcasts Connect for this.

Each subscriber gets a private feed that is unique to them, and a paid subscriber's feed includes your paid episodes. To add it, a subscriber:

Opens your publication's Manage subscription page, finds Private podcast feed, selects Set up podcast, and copies the feed address. In Apple Podcasts, goes to Library, taps the three dots, and selects Add a Show by URL.

Free listeners on Apple Podcasts hear your free episodes and any free previews of paid episodes. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. See how to start a paid podcast.

Apple also offers the Apple Podcasters Program, which lets you sell subscriptions inside Apple Podcasts for an annual fee of $19.99 in the US. You don't need it to list a free show on Apple Podcasts, or to reach your Substack paid subscribers there.

Substack is also adding podcast sponsorships, so you can earn from ads as well as subscriptions. Dynamic sponsorships, now in early access, let you run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes. Taking part is optional, and you decide how many ads run and which kinds of sponsors you accept. For more ways to earn, see how to make money podcasting.