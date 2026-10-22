How much does it cost to start a podcast?

Podcast startup costs at a glance

Starting a podcast can cost $0 if you record with a phone or computer you already own and host your show for free on Substack. A basic home studio with a USB microphone and closed-back headphones costs about $160 to $500, and a full home studio with an XLR microphone and an audio interface costs about $320 to $1,100.

Setup What you buy One-time cost Free beginner setup Nothing: use your phone or computer and earbuds $0 Basic home studio A USB microphone and closed-back headphones About $160 to $500 Full home studio An XLR microphone, an audio interface, closed-back headphones, a boom arm, and a pop filter About $320 to $1,100

Hosting can be a monthly cost with other podcast hosts. On Substack, hosting is always free. You pay nothing until you turn on paid subscriptions, and then you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

A free podcast setup for beginners

Every part of a podcast has a free option:

Equipment: the phone or computer you already own, and a pair of earbuds.

the phone or computer you already own, and a pair of earbuds. Recording: the Substack Recording Studio, free on a computer or in the Substack app, for solo episodes or with up to two guests.

the Substack Recording Studio, free on a computer or in the Substack app, for solo episodes or with up to two guests. Editing: Audacity on Windows, Mac, and Linux, or GarageBand on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. See how to edit a podcast with free software.

Audacity on Windows, Mac, and Linux, or GarageBand on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. See how to edit a podcast with free software. Cover art: free podcast cover templates in Canva or Adobe Express. See podcast cover art.

free podcast cover templates in Canva or Adobe Express. See podcast cover art. Hosting and distribution: Substack hosts your show for free and distributes it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps. See what a podcast RSS feed is.

Substack hosts your show for free and distributes it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps. See what a podcast RSS feed is. Music: free music libraries, or no music at all.

On Substack, publishing is free no matter how many subscribers you have, and you set up your podcast in one step, with no credit card required:

Setting up a new podcast on Substack. When you select Create podcast, Substack creates your show and its RSS feed for free.

For the full steps, see how to start a podcast for free.

Podcast equipment budgets: from free to a full home studio

You can start a podcast for free. A phone, a pair of wired earbuds with a microphone, and the free Substack Recording Studio in the Substack app are all you need to record and publish your first episode.

When you're ready to take your show to the next level, a basic home studio covers the devices that make the most impact on audio quality:

Basic home studio Price range USB microphone About $100 to $300 Closed-back headphones About $60 to $200 Optional: desk stand About $15 to $40 Optional: foam windscreen About $10 to $30

A full home studio suits two people recording in the same room, or a show that plans to add microphones, guests, or other equipment over time:

Full home studio Price range XLR dynamic microphone About $100 to $450 Audio interface with one or two inputs About $90 to $225 Closed-back headphones About $60 to $200 Boom arm About $45 to $140 Pop filter About $28 to $85 Optional: acoustic foam panels About $60 to $320 a pack

To record on a phone with better sound, a clip-on microphone costs about $60 to $280. For what each piece does, see podcast equipment for beginners.

Podcast recording, editing, and hosting costs

Recording costs nothing in the Substack Recording Studio, which records you and up to two remote guests, on video or audio-only. Descript and Riverside also offer free plans with limits.

Editing costs nothing with Audacity or GarageBand. Descript's free plan includes 60 minutes of media a month.

Hosting is the main cost you may pay every month. A podcast host stores your episodes and creates the RSS feed that podcast apps read. Some hosts offer free podcast hosting, and others charge a monthly fee that rises with how much you upload or how many downloads you get:

Host Free plan Lowest paid price, in US dollars Substack Yes. Hosting and distribution are always free, with no platform fee No paid hosting plans Spotify for Creators Yes. Hosting is free No paid hosting plans RSS.com Yes, for one audio podcast $15 a month, billed annually Buzzsprout Yes: 2 hours of uploads a month, and each episode stays online for 90 days $15 a month, billed annually Podbean Yes: 5 hours of storage in total $12 a month billed annually, or $17 billed monthly Acast Yes: 1 show with up to 5 episodes $14.99 a month billed annually, or $25 billed monthly Libsyn No. A 30-day free trial $8 a month Captivate No $17 a month, billed annually Transistor No. A 14-day free trial $19 a month

Prices are from each host's pricing page in October 2026.

On Substack, free hosting includes distribution. You submit your RSS feed to Apple Podcasts and other apps, and you connect your show to Spotify from your podcast settings:

The Spotify section of Substack's podcast settings. Connect to Spotify sends your episodes to Spotify at no cost.

Cover art, music, and other podcast launch costs

Cover art costs nothing if you start from a free template in Canva or Adobe Express. Designers charge for custom artwork, but you do not need it to launch.

Music is optional. If you use it, use only music you have the right to use, and read the license for each track:

Pixabay music can be used as background, intro, or outro music in podcasts, with no credit required.

Free Music Archive has tracks you can use for free in podcasts. All of its Creative Commons licenses except CC0 require you to credit the artist, and tracks marked ND are not suitable for intros and outros.

Paid music libraries for creators, such as Uppbeat and Soundstripe, cost about $7 to $35 a month.

Do guests or video add to the cost of a podcast?

Remote guests cost nothing extra. In the Substack Recording Studio, you invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and each one joins from their own computer or phone.

cost nothing extra. In the Substack Recording Studio, you invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and each one joins from their own computer or phone. A co-host in the same room needs a second microphone, a second pair of headphones, and an audio interface with two inputs, about $90 to $225.

needs a second microphone, a second pair of headphones, and an audio interface with two inputs, about $90 to $225. Video costs nothing extra to record in the Substack Recording Studio, which records with your camera on or audio only. When you publish a video episode, Substack can add its audio to your podcast feed, so the episode also reaches podcast apps. A clip-on microphone, about $60 to $280, keeps the microphone out of the picture.

How do costs change when you earn money?

Hosting is always free on Substack, with no hosting fees, and Substack charges nothing until you earn money. If you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

For example, if 100 people subscribe at $5 a month, your show earns $500 a month, and you keep $450, minus credit card fees. At 500 subscribers, your show earns $2,500 a month, and you keep $2,250.

Creators publishing podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year (Podnews, September 2026).