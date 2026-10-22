How much does it cost to start a podcast?
See what each part of a podcast costs, from a $0 setup to a full home studio, and how costs change when your podcast earns money.
Podcast startup costs at a glance
Starting a podcast can cost $0 if you record with a phone or computer you already own and host your show for free on Substack. A basic home studio with a USB microphone and closed-back headphones costs about $160 to $500, and a full home studio with an XLR microphone and an audio interface costs about $320 to $1,100.
|Setup
|What you buy
|One-time cost
|Free beginner setup
|Nothing: use your phone or computer and earbuds
|$0
|Basic home studio
|A USB microphone and closed-back headphones
|About $160 to $500
|Full home studio
|An XLR microphone, an audio interface, closed-back headphones, a boom arm, and a pop filter
|About $320 to $1,100
Hosting can be a monthly cost with other podcast hosts. On Substack, hosting is always free. You pay nothing until you turn on paid subscriptions, and then you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.
This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.
A free podcast setup for beginners
Every part of a podcast has a free option:
- Equipment: the phone or computer you already own, and a pair of earbuds.
- Recording: the Substack Recording Studio, free on a computer or in the Substack app, for solo episodes or with up to two guests.
- Editing: Audacity on Windows, Mac, and Linux, or GarageBand on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. See how to edit a podcast with free software.
- Cover art: free podcast cover templates in Canva or Adobe Express. See podcast cover art.
- Hosting and distribution: Substack hosts your show for free and distributes it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps. See what a podcast RSS feed is.
- Music: free music libraries, or no music at all.
On Substack, publishing is free no matter how many subscribers you have, and you set up your podcast in one step, with no credit card required:
For the full steps, see how to start a podcast for free.
Podcast equipment budgets: from free to a full home studio
You can start a podcast for free. A phone, a pair of wired earbuds with a microphone, and the free Substack Recording Studio in the Substack app are all you need to record and publish your first episode.
When you're ready to take your show to the next level, a basic home studio covers the devices that make the most impact on audio quality:
|Basic home studio
|Price range
|USB microphone
|About $100 to $300
|Closed-back headphones
|About $60 to $200
|Optional: desk stand
|About $15 to $40
|Optional: foam windscreen
|About $10 to $30
A full home studio suits two people recording in the same room, or a show that plans to add microphones, guests, or other equipment over time:
|Full home studio
|Price range
|XLR dynamic microphone
|About $100 to $450
|Audio interface with one or two inputs
|About $90 to $225
|Closed-back headphones
|About $60 to $200
|Boom arm
|About $45 to $140
|Pop filter
|About $28 to $85
|Optional: acoustic foam panels
|About $60 to $320 a pack
To record on a phone with better sound, a clip-on microphone costs about $60 to $280. For what each piece does, see podcast equipment for beginners.
Podcast recording, editing, and hosting costs
Recording costs nothing in the Substack Recording Studio, which records you and up to two remote guests, on video or audio-only. Descript and Riverside also offer free plans with limits.
Editing costs nothing with Audacity or GarageBand. Descript's free plan includes 60 minutes of media a month.
Hosting is the main cost you may pay every month. A podcast host stores your episodes and creates the RSS feed that podcast apps read. Some hosts offer free podcast hosting, and others charge a monthly fee that rises with how much you upload or how many downloads you get:
|Host
|Free plan
|Lowest paid price, in US dollars
|Substack
|Yes. Hosting and distribution are always free, with no platform fee
|No paid hosting plans
|Spotify for Creators
|Yes. Hosting is free
|No paid hosting plans
|RSS.com
|Yes, for one audio podcast
|$15 a month, billed annually
|Buzzsprout
|Yes: 2 hours of uploads a month, and each episode stays online for 90 days
|$15 a month, billed annually
|Podbean
|Yes: 5 hours of storage in total
|$12 a month billed annually, or $17 billed monthly
|Acast
|Yes: 1 show with up to 5 episodes
|$14.99 a month billed annually, or $25 billed monthly
|Libsyn
|No. A 30-day free trial
|$8 a month
|Captivate
|No
|$17 a month, billed annually
|Transistor
|No. A 14-day free trial
|$19 a month
Prices are from each host's pricing page in October 2026.
On Substack, free hosting includes distribution. You submit your RSS feed to Apple Podcasts and other apps, and you connect your show to Spotify from your podcast settings:
Cover art, music, and other podcast launch costs
Cover art costs nothing if you start from a free template in Canva or Adobe Express. Designers charge for custom artwork, but you do not need it to launch.
Music is optional. If you use it, use only music you have the right to use, and read the license for each track:
- Pixabay music can be used as background, intro, or outro music in podcasts, with no credit required.
- Free Music Archive has tracks you can use for free in podcasts. All of its Creative Commons licenses except CC0 require you to credit the artist, and tracks marked ND are not suitable for intros and outros.
- Paid music libraries for creators, such as Uppbeat and Soundstripe, cost about $7 to $35 a month.
Do guests or video add to the cost of a podcast?
- Remote guests cost nothing extra. In the Substack Recording Studio, you invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and each one joins from their own computer or phone.
- A co-host in the same room needs a second microphone, a second pair of headphones, and an audio interface with two inputs, about $90 to $225.
- Video costs nothing extra to record in the Substack Recording Studio, which records with your camera on or audio only. When you publish a video episode, Substack can add its audio to your podcast feed, so the episode also reaches podcast apps. A clip-on microphone, about $60 to $280, keeps the microphone out of the picture.
How do costs change when you earn money?
Hosting is always free on Substack, with no hosting fees, and Substack charges nothing until you earn money. If you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.
For example, if 100 people subscribe at $5 a month, your show earns $500 a month, and you keep $450, minus credit card fees. At 500 subscribers, your show earns $2,500 a month, and you keep $2,250.
Creators publishing podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year (Podnews, September 2026).
Frequently asked questions
Can you start a podcast for free?
Yes. You can record with the phone or computer you already own and a pair of wired earbuds with a microphone, in the free Substack Recording Studio. Substack hosts your podcast for free and publishes it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and your subscribers' inboxes, with no hosting fees and no platform fees.
Is it free to host a podcast?
Yes, on some platforms. Substack hosts and distributes podcasts for free, with no platform fee, and if you add paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Spotify for Creators also hosts podcasts for free, and RSS.com, Buzzsprout, Podbean, and Acast have free plans with limits.
How much does a podcast microphone cost?
A phone's built-in microphone costs nothing. USB microphones that podcasters widely use cost about $100 to $300. XLR dynamic microphones cost about $100 to $450, plus about $90 to $225 for the audio interface they need.
Are there monthly costs to run a podcast?
Not necessarily. On Substack, hosting costs $0 a month. Monthly costs come only from tools you choose to pay for, such as a paid podcast host, whose lowest plans in the table above cost $8 to $19 a month, or a paid music library, about $7 to $35 a month.
Does it cost money to put a podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify?
No. Apple Podcasts lists free shows at no cost. Apple charges an annual fee, $19.99 in the US, only if you join the Apple Podcasters Program to sell subscriptions inside Apple Podcasts. On Substack, you connect your show to Spotify from your podcast settings, also at no cost.
Start your podcast on Substack for free
Start your podcast on Substack with no hosting fees and no platform fees, and publish to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and your subscribers' inboxes for free. If you add paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.