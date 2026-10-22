Quick answer: podcast cover art must be a square image between 1400 × 1400 and 3000 × 3000 pixels, saved as a JPEG or PNG in RGB color. Export at 3000 × 3000 pixels, and one file works on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps.

What makes effective podcast cover art?

Effective podcast cover art is recognizable at the size listeners actually see it: a small square on a phone screen surrounded by other shows' covers.

The cover of Open Tab , Substack's interview show with media founders, at full size and at about the size of an app icon. At the small size, the title is still readable.

Four choices decide whether a cover works at that size. Open Tab's cover shows each one:

Choice What works What to avoid How Open Tab does it Subject One main image: a face, an object, a symbol, or the title itself A collage of several photos No photo; the title is the main image Title The show name in large type, taking up a large part of the square Small text, long subtitles, or the word "podcast" OPEN TAB in large lettering that fills most of the square Contrast Light text on a dark or bright background, or the reverse Text over a busy photo Pale pink letters on a solid orange-red background Identity Colors and typefaces you can reuse in episode art and social posts A style you will not keep using The same orange-red and lettering appear on its video thumbnails

Leave the word "podcast" off the cover. Anyone looking at it in a podcast app already knows, and the space does more work as a bigger title.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast. If you have not chosen a name yet, start with podcast name ideas.

Podcast cover art sizes and platform requirements

Podcast cover art must be square, at least 1400 × 1400 pixels and at most 3000 × 3000 pixels, in JPEG or PNG format, in RGB color, at 72 dpi. Apple Podcasts sets these requirements, and artwork made to them also works on Spotify and other podcast apps.

Open Tab's cover, for example, is a 2000 × 2000 pixel PNG file, inside Apple's range, and the same artwork appears on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Substack.

Artwork Size Shape Format Where it appears Show cover (required) 1400 × 1400 to 3000 × 3000 px; export at 3000 × 3000 Square, 1:1 JPEG or PNG, RGB, 72 dpi Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other apps Episode art (optional) Same as the show cover Square, 1:1 JPEG or PNG The episode page in apps that support it Video thumbnail (for video podcasts) 1920 × 1080 px Widescreen, 16:9 JPEG or PNG YouTube and other video platforms Apple Podcasts extra artwork (optional) Varies; see Apple's specifications Varies Varies Full-page show art, chapter art, and wide artwork if you submit your show for featuring

Source: Apple Podcasts artwork requirements.

What is the difference between podcast cover art and episode art?

Podcast cover art is the one required image for your whole show, and episode art is an optional image for a single episode that replaces the cover on that episode. Video episodes also use a third image: a widescreen thumbnail.

Image What it is Required? Where it appears Open Tab's example Podcast cover art One square image for the whole show Yes The show's page in podcast apps, search results, charts, listeners' libraries, and every episode that has no art of its own The orange-red OPEN TAB square Episode art A square image for one episode No That episode's listing and the player, in apps that support it, such as Apple Podcasts None: every Open Tab episode shows the show's cover Video thumbnail A widescreen 16:9 image for a video episode No Substack and YouTube, before the video plays A photo of each conversation, with the OPEN TAB lettering

Use episode art when one episode needs to stand out, for example to show a guest or mark a special series. If you do not add it, the episode shows your cover art. On Substack, you add episode art when you publish an episode.

The video thumbnail for Open Tab's episode with Esther Perel. It uses the same lettering and color as the show's cover, so it is recognizable as Open Tab.

For how your artwork reaches podcast apps, see podcast RSS feeds.

Podcast cover art examples by show type

The best cover style depends on what listeners come to your show for: a person, a subject, or a story. Look at the top shows in your category for guidance. A comedy show and a true crime show rarely look alike, and a cover that fits its genre tells listeners what kind of show to expect before they read a word.

Show type Visual approach What it tells listeners Host-led or interview show A clear photo of the host's face, with the name in large type "You are listening to this person" Co-hosted conversation Both hosts, cropped close, or two illustrated portraits "Two voices, a conversation" Topic or expert show Bold typography on a solid color, or one strong symbol of the subject "This is about [subject]" Fan or community show An image or color scheme fans of the subject recognize "Made by fans, for fans" Fiction or storytelling An illustration or photograph that sets the mood "A story, in this genre" Narrated newsletter The same logo, colors, and type as your publication "The audio version of something you already read"

Free podcast cover art templates

You can find free podcast cover art templates in design tools such as Canva and Adobe Express. Both have free plans with square podcast cover templates that you can edit with your own title, colors, and images.

If you are starting with no budget, see how to start a podcast for free.

How to make podcast cover art step by step

To make podcast cover art, start a 3000 × 3000 pixel square, choose one main image, set the title in large type, check it at thumbnail size, and export it as a JPEG or PNG.

Each step below also shows how it applies to Open Tab's cover.

Create a square canvas of 3000 × 3000 pixels. Use a template or a blank square in any design tool. Choose one main image or symbol. One clear image works better at small sizes than several. Open Tab uses no photo at all: the title, in large lettering, is the image. Choose a background color with strong contrast. A light background behind a dark title, or the reverse. Open Tab sets pale pink letters on a solid orange-red background. Set the title in large, simple type. The title should fill a large part of the square. Avoid thin or script fonts, which are hard to read small. On Open Tab's cover, the words OPEN and TAB fill most of the square. Leave a margin of empty space around the edges. Keep the title and main image away from the corners and the bottom edge. Open Tab keeps a border of solid color around all of its text. Shrink the design to thumbnail size and check it. Zoom out until the cover is about the size of an app icon. If you cannot read the title, make it larger or shorten it. At that size, Open Tab's title stays readable. Export as a JPEG or PNG in RGB color. Make a 16:9 version for video. If you publish video episodes, arrange the same elements on a 1920 × 1080 canvas, as Open Tab does for its episode thumbnails.

Check readability, image rights, and export quality

Before you upload your cover, check that it is readable at small sizes, that you have the right to use every image and font in it, and that the file meets the technical requirements.

Readability

Shrink the cover to the size of a phone app icon, and make sure you can still read the title.

Look at the cover on both a light and a dark background, because apps in dark mode show it against a dark screen.

Keep anything important out of the corners and away from the bottom edge.

Open Tab's cover on a light screen and in dark mode. The solid orange-red square stands out against both.

Image and font rights

Use only photos you took, illustrations you made, or images with a license that allows commercial use.

Check that the license for each stock image and font covers use in a podcast cover. Free image sites and Creative Commons licenses have different terms, so read them for each image.

Leave out other brands' logos, TV or film stills, album art, and photos of people who have not agreed to appear.

If you use AI-generated images, check that the tool's terms allow commercial use.

For questions about a specific license, read the license itself or ask a lawyer.

Export quality

Export a square image between 1400 × 1400 and 3000 × 3000 pixels.

Save it as a JPEG or PNG in RGB color at 72 dpi.

Open the exported file at full size and check for blurring, pixelation, or text cut off at the edges.

Upload your podcast cover art and check the result

On Substack, you upload your show cover once, when you set up your podcast. Substack includes it in your RSS feed, so it appears on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps.

Open your Dashboard and select the Podcast tab. In your podcast details, upload your cover art. Select Create podcast.

Until you upload your own, Substack uses a default microphone drawing as your podcast artwork. Replace it before you submit your show to Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode art on Substack: on an episode's Publish page, open Episode metadata and upload an image under Episode art. Podcast apps that show art for each episode use it for that episode. Use it for a guest photo or an episode-specific design, in the same size and format as your show cover.

Check the published result

Open your show in the Substack app and on your publication's podcast page.

Open your show in Apple Podcasts and Spotify on a phone, and look at the cover in search results and in your library.

If you changed your cover, allow time for it to update. Substack updates your RSS feed right away, but Apple Podcasts and Spotify can take up to 24 hours to show the new cover.

For how your artwork travels with your show's details, see podcast RSS feeds. For the rest of your launch, see the complete guide to starting a podcast.