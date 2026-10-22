How to edit a podcast with free software

What does podcast editing involve?

Podcast editing turns a raw recording into an episode that is easy to listen to. You can edit a podcast for free in six steps:

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

Choose free podcast editing software and prepare your project

Two free editors cover everything a beginner needs:

Editor Cost Works on Best for Audacity Free and open source Windows, Mac, and Linux Full editing, with noise reduction and volume tools GarageBand Free Mac, iPhone, and iPad Simple cuts and music on Apple devices

Descript and Riverside also have free plans with limits. Descript's free plan includes 60 minutes of media a month, and Riverside's free plan records a separate track for each speaker for your first 2 hours of recordings.

The steps on this page use Audacity, because it is free on Windows, Mac, and Linux. To prepare your project:

Download Audacity from the Audacity website and install it. Make a copy of your recording file and edit the copy, so the original stays unchanged. Open Audacity and drag the file onto the window, or select File > Import. Listen to the whole recording once on headphones, and write down the time of anything you want to cut or fix.

Cut mistakes while keeping the conversation natural

Cut false starts, long silences, and anything that distracts the listener, but leave natural pauses and small slips. Listeners expect a conversation, not a perfect reading.

To cut a section in Audacity:

Click in the waveform where the section starts, and drag to where it ends. Press Delete. The first time you delete, Audacity asks what to do with the gap. Choose Close gap, so the audio after the cut moves back to fill it. Play a few seconds before and after the cut, and check that it sounds smooth.

To shorten long pauses all at once, select the whole recording and choose Effect > Special > Truncate silence. Audacity finds every silence longer than the length you set and shortens it.

In GarageBand on a Mac, move the playhead to where a cut starts and choose Edit > Split Regions at Playhead. Split again where the cut ends, then select the part in between and press Delete. On an iPhone or iPad, tap the region, then tap Split.

Reduce noise without damaging speech

Noise reduction lowers steady background sounds, such as the hum of a fan or a computer. It works best on gentle, constant noise, and it cannot remove a dog barking or a door closing.

Select a few seconds of the recording where no one is speaking and you hear only the background noise. Choose Effect > Noise removal and repair > Noise reduction, and select Get noise profile. Select the whole recording, open Noise reduction again, and apply it. Listen to the result. If voices sound thin, hollow, or robotic, undo the change and try a lower setting. Some background noise left in sounds better than voices that are damaged.

The best fix for noise is a quieter room. See how to record a podcast for how to set up your room before you record.

Balance voices and add transitions

Listeners should not have to change their volume during an episode. Two Audacity effects even out the sound:

Loudness Normalization ( Effect > Volume and compression > Loudness Normalization ) sets how loud the whole selection sounds to listeners. Apple Podcasts recommends an overall loudness of about −16 LKFS, a measure of how loud audio sounds to people. Audacity measures loudness in LUFS, which is the same unit, so set the target to −16 LUFS.

( > > ) sets how loud the whole selection sounds to listeners. Apple Podcasts recommends an overall loudness of about −16 LKFS, a measure of how loud audio sounds to people. Audacity measures loudness in LUFS, which is the same unit, so set the target to −16 LUFS. Compressor (Effect > Volume and compression > Compressor) makes the loudest moments quieter, so the level of each voice stays steadier.

If one person is much quieter than another, select only that person's parts and apply Loudness Normalization to them first.

To add music, choose Tracks > New stereo track, then import the music file into the new track and drag it into place. To make music start and end gently, select the start of the music and choose Effect > Fading > Fade In, then select the end and choose Fade Out. Use only music you have the right to use. For free music sources and their license terms, see how much it costs to start a podcast.

In GarageBand, drag each track's Volume slider to balance the voices.

Export your episode and listen to the final file

In Audacity, choose File > Export audio. Name the file, choose MP3 as the format, and choose a bit rate. The Audacity manual describes 128 kbps as a safe default for speech.

In GarageBand on a Mac, choose Share > Export Song to Disk, and choose MP3, AAC, AIFF, or WAVE. On an iPhone or iPad, touch and hold the song in the My Songs browser, then tap Share.

Before you publish, listen to the whole exported file once. Check the beginning and the end, and listen to every place you made a cut.

Upload your episode to Substack

When your file is ready, you can publish it on Substack for free.

Select Create, then Podcast. The Create menu on Substack. Podcast opens a new draft episode. On the draft, select Select file and choose your exported file. Substack accepts MP3, WAV, and AAC files. Add your show notes. On Substack, show notes become the episode's description in Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Select Continue, choose who gets the episode, choose whether to send it by email and in the Substack app, and publish.

Why publish your podcast on Substack?

Substack hosts and distributes your podcast for free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees, no matter how many subscribers you have. Every episode you upload goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Substack app, and your subscribers' inboxes, with a transcript added automatically. If you record in the Substack Recording Studio, Substack also makes short clips you can share and a thumbnail you can change, with no extra editing.

Substack stays free until you turn on paid subscriptions. When you do, you always keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees, and your paid subscribers can listen to every episode in the podcast app they already use. Creators publishing podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year.

To get your show onto Apple Podcasts and Spotify for the first time, see how to submit your podcast RSS feed.

Check your episode's transcript on Substack

Substack creates a transcript of every podcast episode automatically and shows it on the episode's post, so people who prefer to read can follow along. Before you publish, open the Transcript panel to check it:

Select Edit to correct names and words the transcript got wrong.

to correct names and words the transcript got wrong. Select Speakers to name each person who speaks. You can type a name or choose a Substack profile.

to name each person who speaks. You can type a name or choose a Substack profile. Upload your own transcript as a .txt, .srt, or .vtt file, if you already have one.

Turn off Show on post if you do not want the transcript on the post.

The Transcript panel on Substack, with the Speakers menu open to name a speaker.

How much editing does your podcast need?

Most conversation shows need only a light edit: cut the mistakes, shorten long pauses, and even out the volume, so nothing distracts the listener. Shows with music, several segments, or sound effects take more time.

To decide how much to edit, listen to a few episodes of shows like yours and note what they leave in. Small slips and laughter can stay, because they make the episode sound like a real conversation.

A clear outline before you record also leaves less to cut afterward. See podcast script templates.