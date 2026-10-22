Podcast equipment for beginners: what you need
Start with the equipment you already have, then add a microphone and headphones when you're ready to take your show to the next level.
What equipment do you need to start a podcast?
To start a podcast, you need a microphone, headphones, and software to record with. A phone and a pair of earbuds cover all three: the phone's built-in microphone, the earbuds, and the Substack app, where you can record in the Substack Recording Studio for free. For a more professional sound, add a USB microphone.
Podcast equipment list for beginners
|Equipment
|What it does
|Price range
|Phone or computer
|Runs your recording software
|Equipment you already own
|Recording software
|Records you and your guests
|$0 with the Substack Recording Studio
|USB microphone
|Plugs straight into a computer, and into many phones
|About $100 to $300
|Closed-back headphones
|Let you hear yourself and your guests without sound leaking into the microphone
|About $60 to $200
|Microphone stand or boom arm
|Holds the microphone at the same distance from your mouth
|About $15 to $40 for a desk stand, or $45 to $140 for a boom arm
|Pop filter or foam windscreen
|Softens the bursts of air on sounds like "p" and "b"
|About $10 to $85
The price ranges on this page come from US list prices, as of October 2026, for microphones and accessories that podcasters widely use.
This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.
What equipment do you need for a solo podcast?
A solo podcast can start at $0 and grow one piece at a time. Three setups cover most beginners:
- A phone, for $0. Record in the Substack app with your phone's built-in microphone, or with wired earbuds that have a microphone. Record in a small, quiet room, and hold the phone at the same distance from your mouth the whole time.
- A phone with a clip-on microphone, for about $60 to $280. A clip-on, or lavalier, microphone attaches to your clothes, so the distance to your mouth stays the same. It also keeps the microphone out of the picture when you record video.
- A computer with a USB microphone, for about $160 to $500. A USB microphone is the upgrade that makes the most difference to sound quality, and closed-back headphones let you hear exactly what you record. Record in the Substack Recording Studio on the web.
How to start recording a podcast on Substack for free
Any of these setups works with the Substack Recording Studio, which is free and built into Substack. It also works in the Substack app for iPhone and Android. To start recording on a computer:
- Sign in to Substack, select Create, then Recording studio. The studio opens in your web browser.
- When your browser asks, allow Substack to use your microphone and camera.
- Check your microphone with the Mic control, then select Start recording.
The Recording studio option in the Create menu:
For how to set up your room and record, see how to record a podcast.
USB or XLR: which microphone setup should you choose?
For most beginners, a USB microphone is the simpler choice. An XLR microphone makes sense when two people record in the same room, or when you plan to add more equipment later.
|What to compare
|USB microphone
|XLR microphone
|How it connects
|One cable to a computer, or to many phones
|To an audio interface or mixer, which connects to a computer
|Extra equipment
|None
|An audio interface, about $90 to $225
|Price range
|About $100 to $300
|About $100 to $450, plus the interface
|Good for
|Solo shows and shows with remote guests
|Two people in one room, or a setup you plan to expand
Some microphones have both a USB and an XLR connection. With one of these, you can start with USB and add an audio interface later.
What do you need for a two-person podcast?
What you need depends on whether the two of you record in different places or in the same room.
- In different places: each person uses their own phone or computer, so you do not need to buy any shared equipment. In the Substack Recording Studio, you can invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and each one joins from a computer with a web browser, or a phone with the Substack app. Ask everyone to wear headphones.
- In the same room: each person needs their own microphone and their own headphones. Two XLR microphones and an audio interface with two inputs keep each voice clear. Audio interfaces with one or two inputs cost about $90 to $225.
If you record in the Substack Recording Studio, you invite each guest from its Invite guests panel:
Podcast accessories to add later: headphones, stands, pop filters, and room treatment
You do not need any of these to start your podcast. Add them when you are ready to sound more polished and professional:
- Closed-back headphones, about $60 to $200. They keep the sound in your ears, so it does not leak into your microphone. Wear them every time you record.
- A desk stand or boom arm, about $15 to $40 for a stand or $45 to $140 for an arm. Either one holds the microphone at the same distance from your mouth, so your volume stays even. A boom arm also keeps the microphone off your desk.
- A pop filter or foam windscreen, about $10 to $85. Both soften the bursts of air on sounds like "p" and "b." Some microphones come with a foam windscreen.
- Room treatment. Start with what you have: record in a small room with soft furniture, rugs, and curtains. If you still hear echo, acoustic foam panels cost about $60 to $320 a pack, depending on the size and number of panels.
What should you spend, and what should you upgrade first?
Start at $0, record a few episodes, and buy equipment only when you hear a problem it would fix. Upgrade in this order:
- A USB microphone, ideally a dynamic one.
- Closed-back headphones.
- A stand or boom arm, and a pop filter or foam windscreen.
- Room treatment, if you still hear echo.
- An XLR microphone and an audio interface, if a co-host joins you in the same room.
For full budgets, from a $0 setup to an upgraded one, see how much it costs to start a podcast.
Is Substack free for podcasts?
Yes. You can start a podcast on Substack for free, and hosting is always free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees, no matter how many subscribers you have. Every episode you publish goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Substack app, and your subscribers' inboxes.
When you are ready to earn money from your podcast, turn on paid subscriptions, and your listeners pay you directly. You always keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Creators publishing podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year.
Will a microphone work with my computer or phone?
- Check the connector on the microphone and the ports on your computer, such as USB-C or USB-A, and buy the right cable or adapter.
- To use a USB microphone with a phone, check the phone's port. Phones with a USB-C port can usually connect with a USB-C cable. iPhones with a Lightning port need a certified cable or an adapter.
- An XLR microphone needs an XLR cable and an audio interface. Check that the interface has enough inputs for everyone who will record in the same room.
- Check what comes in the box. Some microphones come with a desk stand, a cable, and a foam windscreen.
- After you connect a new microphone, open the Substack Recording Studio, allow your browser to use the microphone, and check it with the Mic control before you record.
Frequently asked questions
Can I start a podcast with just a phone?
Yes. A phone's built-in microphone is enough to start, and in the Substack app you can record in the Substack Recording Studio for free. Record in a small, quiet room and hold the phone at the same distance from your mouth. When you want better sound, a clip-on microphone for a phone costs about $60 to $280.
Do I need a mixer for a podcast?
No. A USB microphone connects straight to a computer with no other equipment. An XLR microphone needs an audio interface or a mixer, and for one or two microphones, an audio interface is enough.
What is the best microphone for a beginner podcast?
For most beginners, a dynamic USB microphone is the best fit. It plugs straight into a computer, and it picks up less room noise than a condenser microphone. USB microphones that podcasters widely use cost about $100 to $300, and models that also have an XLR connection let you add an audio interface later.
How much does podcast equipment cost?
You can start for $0 with a phone or computer you already own. A beginner setup with a USB microphone and closed-back headphones costs about $160 to $500, and an upgraded setup with an XLR microphone and an audio interface costs about $320 to $1,100. For full budgets, see how much it costs to start a podcast.
Do I need a camera for a video podcast?
No. To start, you can use the camera on your phone or computer. The Substack Recording Studio records with your camera on or audio only, and a clip-on microphone keeps the microphone out of the picture.
Start recording on Substack
You do not need to buy anything to start. Record your first episode for free in the Substack Recording Studio, on a computer or in the Substack app, and publish to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and your subscribers' inboxes, with no hosting fees and no platform fees.