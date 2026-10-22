What equipment do you need to start a podcast?

To start a podcast, you need a microphone, headphones, and software to record with. A phone and a pair of earbuds cover all three: the phone's built-in microphone, the earbuds, and the Substack app, where you can record in the Substack Recording Studio for free. For a more professional sound, add a USB microphone.

Podcast equipment list for beginners

Equipment What it does Price range Phone or computer Runs your recording software Equipment you already own Recording software Records you and your guests $0 with the Substack Recording Studio USB microphone Plugs straight into a computer, and into many phones About $100 to $300 Closed-back headphones Let you hear yourself and your guests without sound leaking into the microphone About $60 to $200 Microphone stand or boom arm Holds the microphone at the same distance from your mouth About $15 to $40 for a desk stand, or $45 to $140 for a boom arm Pop filter or foam windscreen Softens the bursts of air on sounds like "p" and "b" About $10 to $85

The price ranges on this page come from US list prices, as of October 2026, for microphones and accessories that podcasters widely use.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What equipment do you need for a solo podcast?

A solo podcast can start at $0 and grow one piece at a time. Three setups cover most beginners:

A phone, for $0. Record in the Substack app with your phone's built-in microphone, or with wired earbuds that have a microphone. Record in a small, quiet room, and hold the phone at the same distance from your mouth the whole time.

Record in the Substack app with your phone's built-in microphone, or with wired earbuds that have a microphone. Record in a small, quiet room, and hold the phone at the same distance from your mouth the whole time. A phone with a clip-on microphone, for about $60 to $280. A clip-on, or lavalier, microphone attaches to your clothes, so the distance to your mouth stays the same. It also keeps the microphone out of the picture when you record video.

A clip-on, or lavalier, microphone attaches to your clothes, so the distance to your mouth stays the same. It also keeps the microphone out of the picture when you record video. A computer with a USB microphone, for about $160 to $500. A USB microphone is the upgrade that makes the most difference to sound quality, and closed-back headphones let you hear exactly what you record. Record in the Substack Recording Studio on the web.

How to start recording a podcast on Substack for free

Any of these setups works with the Substack Recording Studio, which is free and built into Substack. It also works in the Substack app for iPhone and Android. To start recording on a computer:

Sign in to Substack, select Create, then Recording studio. The studio opens in your web browser. When your browser asks, allow Substack to use your microphone and camera. Check your microphone with the Mic control, then select Start recording.

The Recording studio option in the Create menu:

The Create menu on Substack. Recording studio opens a free studio in your web browser.

For how to set up your room and record, see how to record a podcast.

USB or XLR: which microphone setup should you choose?

For most beginners, a USB microphone is the simpler choice. An XLR microphone makes sense when two people record in the same room, or when you plan to add more equipment later.

What to compare USB microphone XLR microphone How it connects One cable to a computer, or to many phones To an audio interface or mixer, which connects to a computer Extra equipment None An audio interface, about $90 to $225 Price range About $100 to $300 About $100 to $450, plus the interface Good for Solo shows and shows with remote guests Two people in one room, or a setup you plan to expand

Some microphones have both a USB and an XLR connection. With one of these, you can start with USB and add an audio interface later.

What do you need for a two-person podcast?

What you need depends on whether the two of you record in different places or in the same room.

In different places: each person uses their own phone or computer, so you do not need to buy any shared equipment. In the Substack Recording Studio, you can invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and each one joins from a computer with a web browser, or a phone with the Substack app. Ask everyone to wear headphones.

each person uses their own phone or computer, so you do not need to buy any shared equipment. In the Substack Recording Studio, you can invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and each one joins from a computer with a web browser, or a phone with the Substack app. Ask everyone to wear headphones. In the same room: each person needs their own microphone and their own headphones. Two XLR microphones and an audio interface with two inputs keep each voice clear. Audio interfaces with one or two inputs cost about $90 to $225.

If you record in the Substack Recording Studio, you invite each guest from its Invite guests panel:

The Invite guests panel in the Substack Recording Studio. Each guest joins from their own device, with their own microphone.

Podcast accessories to add later: headphones, stands, pop filters, and room treatment

You do not need any of these to start your podcast. Add them when you are ready to sound more polished and professional:

Closed-back headphones, about $60 to $200. They keep the sound in your ears, so it does not leak into your microphone. Wear them every time you record.

They keep the sound in your ears, so it does not leak into your microphone. Wear them every time you record. A desk stand or boom arm, about $15 to $40 for a stand or $45 to $140 for an arm. Either one holds the microphone at the same distance from your mouth, so your volume stays even. A boom arm also keeps the microphone off your desk.

Either one holds the microphone at the same distance from your mouth, so your volume stays even. A boom arm also keeps the microphone off your desk. A pop filter or foam windscreen, about $10 to $85. Both soften the bursts of air on sounds like "p" and "b." Some microphones come with a foam windscreen.

Both soften the bursts of air on sounds like "p" and "b." Some microphones come with a foam windscreen. Room treatment. Start with what you have: record in a small room with soft furniture, rugs, and curtains. If you still hear echo, acoustic foam panels cost about $60 to $320 a pack, depending on the size and number of panels.

What should you spend, and what should you upgrade first?

Start at $0, record a few episodes, and buy equipment only when you hear a problem it would fix. Upgrade in this order:

A USB microphone, ideally a dynamic one. Closed-back headphones. A stand or boom arm, and a pop filter or foam windscreen. Room treatment, if you still hear echo. An XLR microphone and an audio interface, if a co-host joins you in the same room.

For full budgets, from a $0 setup to an upgraded one, see how much it costs to start a podcast.

Is Substack free for podcasts?

Yes. You can start a podcast on Substack for free, and hosting is always free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees, no matter how many subscribers you have. Every episode you publish goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Substack app, and your subscribers' inboxes.

When you are ready to earn money from your podcast, turn on paid subscriptions, and your listeners pay you directly. You always keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Creators publishing podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year.

Will a microphone work with my computer or phone?