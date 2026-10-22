How to start a podcast for free

Can you start a podcast for free?

Yes. You can start a podcast for free with a phone or computer you already own, free recording and editing software, and a free podcast host. Free podcast hosts such as Substack store your episodes, create your RSS feed, and send your show to Apple Podcasts and Spotify at no cost. Listing a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify is also free.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

Free podcast launch checklist

Choose a topic and plan your first episode. Record with the microphone on your phone, computer, or earbuds. Edit and export the episode with free software. Make square cover art with a free design tool. Set up your show on a free podcast host. Publish your first episode. Submit your show to Apple Podcasts and connect it to Spotify.

The fastest free option: on Substack, you can record, publish, and distribute your podcast in one place, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. All you need is a free account.

What do you need for a zero-budget podcast setup?

To start a podcast with no money, you need a phone or a computer, a microphone (the built-in one or a pair of wired earbuds is enough to start), a quiet room, free recording and editing software, and a free podcast host.

Item Phone or computer setup Cost Recording device Your laptop or desktop Already owned Microphone Built-in microphone or wired earbuds with a microphone Already owned Headphones Any earbuds or headphones Already owned Recording software Substack Recording Studio or another free tool Free Editing software Free editing software Free Hosting and distribution Free podcast host Free on Substack

Optional purchases, when you are ready: a USB microphone, which costs about $100 to $300, is the upgrade that makes the most difference to sound quality. See podcast equipment for beginners for what to buy first.

Soft surfaces absorb sound and reduce echo, so a small, furnished room usually sounds better than a large, empty one. Curtains, rugs, and upholstered furniture all help, and none of them costs anything extra.

Choose a topic and plan your first episode

Pick a topic you could talk about every week without running out of things to say. Your first episode can be a conversation between friends, an interview, or a solo episode on one subject. It does not need a big idea, only a reason for listeners to come back.

To plan your first episode, decide four things: your audience, your show's premise, what the first episode covers, and its format. For example:

Step Example Audience First-time home gardeners in apartments Show premise Growing food on a balcony with no garden experience First episode "The five easiest vegetables to grow in containers, and the one to avoid" Format Solo, 20–30 minutes

Before you record, write a short outline: an opening that tells listeners what the episode is about, the main points you want to cover, and a closing that tells them how to subscribe. You don't need a full script.

For more ways to find your topic, see podcast ideas and topics. For outlines you can copy, see podcast script templates.

You can record a podcast for free with the Substack Recording Studio, a free remote-recording tool, or the voice recorder on your phone or computer.

Record with the Substack Recording Studio

The Substack Recording Studio is free and built into Substack, so you record and publish in one place with no extra software, exporting, or uploading. With it, you can:

Record on a computer or in the Substack app on your phone.

Record solo or with up to two guests , for up to three people in total. Guests get an invitation by email, in the Substack app, or in their browser.

, for up to three people in total. Guests get an invitation by email, in the Substack app, or in their browser. Record video or audio only. Audio-only mode uses the same tools when you do not want to be on camera.

Audio-only mode uses the same tools when you do not want to be on camera. Share your screen with co-hosts during the recording.

with co-hosts during the recording. Add your logo or wordmark to the video.

to the video. Get clips and thumbnails made for you. When you finish, Substack creates short clips to share on social media and a thumbnail you can adjust.

When you finish, Substack creates short clips to share on social media and a thumbnail you can adjust. Publish when you are ready. Ending a recording creates a draft post with your episode, which you can publish right away or later.

You can also go live on Substack from a computer or the app, with video or audio only, and publish the recording as an episode.

Tool Free plan Best for Substack Recording Studio Free, built into Substack Solo episodes and interviews with up to two remote guests, on a computer or phone Phone voice recorder (Voice Memos on iPhone, a voice recorder app on Android) Free, comes with your phone Solo episodes Audacity Free, open-source software for Mac, Windows, and Linux Solo episodes recorded on a computer GarageBand Free on Mac, iPhone, and iPad Solo episodes on Apple devices Descript 60 minutes of media a month, including recordings; 720p video exports with a watermark Interviews with remote guests, recorded and edited in one app Riverside Unlimited recording and editing; separate tracks for each speaker for the first 2 hours of recordings Interviews with remote guests, with each person's audio recorded on their own device

Free plans change often; check each tool's pricing page before you rely on its limits.

How to improve your podcast's audio:

Record a 30-second test and listen back before every session.

Keep the microphone about one hand-width from your mouth, at a constant distance.

Ask remote guests to wear headphones, so their speakers do not echo into their microphone.

For step-by-step recording guidance, see how to record a podcast.

Edit and export your podcast without paying for software

You can edit a podcast for free with software such as Audacity, GarageBand, or the free plan of Descript.

Editor Works on Free plan Note Audacity Mac, Windows, Linux Fully free, open source Records and edits on a computer GarageBand Mac, iPhone, iPad Fully free Comes installed on most Apple devices Descript Mac, Windows, web About 1 hour of media per month; video exports carry a watermark Edit audio by editing the transcript, like a text document

The essential edits for a first episode take less time than most people expect:

Cut long pauses, false starts, and sections that go off topic. Adjust the volume so every voice is at the same level. Export the episode as an MP3 file. Listen to the exported file once, start to finish, on headphones.

Listeners expect a natural conversation, so you don't need to remove every small mistake.

On Substack, you upload the exported file as a new episode. For video episodes, Substack creates a transcript automatically, and you can upload a separately edited audio version for listeners on podcast apps.

For cleanup beyond the basics, see how to edit a podcast with free software.

Create your artwork and publish your show

To publish a podcast for free, make square cover art with a free design tool, set up your show on a free podcast host, publish your first episode, and then list the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Make free cover art

Podcast apps require square cover art. Apple Podcasts requires artwork of at least 1400 × 1400 pixels and at most 3000 × 3000 pixels, as a JPEG or PNG file. Free design tools such as Canva have podcast cover templates at these sizes. Keep the title large, because most listeners see your cover as a small thumbnail. See podcast cover art templates for examples.

Hosting and listing are two different steps

Hosting stores your episodes and creates your RSS feed, the link that podcast apps use to find your show. You need a host before you can list your show on podcast apps.

stores your episodes and creates your RSS feed, the link that podcast apps use to find your show. You need a host before you can list your show on podcast apps. Listing means submitting that feed to apps such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so listeners can find your show there. Listing is free.

See create a podcast RSS feed for how feeds work.

Comparing free podcast hosts? See what each free plan includes and where its limits are in our guide to the best free podcast hosting platforms.

Publish your podcast on Substack for free

Go to substack.com and select Start your Substack. Create a free account and give your publication a name. You can use your podcast's name or your own name. Open your Dashboard from the link in the top-right corner of your publication's page. Select the Podcast tab, then select Start your podcast. When Substack asks whether your podcast already exists, select Create a new podcast, then Next. On the Tell us about your new podcast form, upload your cover art and enter your podcast's title, description, language, and categories. Then select Create podcast. Publish your first episode. Each episode also goes to your subscribers by email and appears in the Substack app. In your podcast settings, select Connect to Spotify. Copy your RSS feed URL from your podcast settings and submit it to Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps.

Podcast apps accept your RSS feed only after you publish at least one episode. If you aren't ready to publish a full episode, publish a short trailer that introduces the show.

Substack hosts audio and video podcasts with no hosting fees and no platform fees, and you own your subscriber list: you get the email address of everyone who subscribes, and you can export the list at any time.

When does a free podcast start costing money?

A podcast can stay free for as long as you want. Costs arise only when you choose to buy upgraded equipment, pay for a software plan, or spend money on help such as editing or artwork.

Item Free option When it can cost money Hosting and distribution Free on Substack, with no hosting fees and no platform fees Some other hosts charge a monthly fee or limit storage on free plans Listing on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Free Never, for a free show Recording Substack Recording Studio, phone, Audacity, GarageBand When you need more than a tool's free limits, such as Descript's 60 minutes of media a month Editing Audacity, GarageBand, Descript free plan When you need more than a free plan's monthly limit Equipment What you already own When you buy a USB microphone, about $100 to $300, or closed-back headphones, about $60 to $200 Cover art Free design templates When you hire a designer

What if you earn money from your podcast?

Substack is free to use whether your podcast is free or paid. If you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

For example, if 100 people subscribe at $5 a month, your show earns $500 a month, and you keep $450, minus credit card fees. At 500 subscribers, you keep $2,250 a month.

When you turn on paid subscriptions, you can make episodes available only to paying subscribers. Other listeners hear a short preview and see an offer to subscribe, like this:

A paywalled episode of Skyline Trails. Listeners who are not subscribers hear a short preview and can start a free trial.

On Substack, paying subscribers can listen in the Substack app, on Spotify, or in other podcast apps through a private RSS feed. For a full breakdown of costs, see podcast startup and recurring costs.