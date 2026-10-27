How to grow a podcast audience

How do you grow a podcast audience?

To grow a podcast audience, publish on a reliable schedule and turn listeners into subscribers. Share clips of every episode, and work with other creators who reach the same people. Every new subscriber hears your future episodes, so growth builds on itself.

On Substack, the tools for each of these are built in and free. Every episode can go to your subscribers' inboxes and the Substack app, Substack makes clips from your videos, and other creators can recommend your show. Hosting is free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. If your show is already on another host, you can move your podcast to Substack.

The main ways to grow a podcast:

Make a show people want to follow. Turn listeners into subscribers. Share clips of every episode. Work with other creators. Get Recommendations from other creators. Share your episodes and clips on Notes. Help people find your episodes in search and in podcast apps. Build a community around your show. Measure what brings in new listeners.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

Make a show people want to follow

People subscribe to a show when they know what it's for and when the next episode arrives. Before you promote your podcast, check three things:

The show has a clear promise. One sentence should tell a new listener who the show is for and what they get. See podcast ideas and topics.

One sentence should tell a new listener who the show is for and what they get. See podcast ideas and topics. The name and cover art work at a small size. Most people first see your show as a small square in an app. See podcast name ideas and podcast cover art.

Most people first see your show as a small square in an app. See podcast name ideas and podcast cover art. You publish on a reliable schedule. A reliable schedule matters more than how often you publish. Listeners who know when to expect you come back.

A single strong episode can also bring in many new subscribers. Prof G Media's two biggest subscriber drivers in its first weeks were an interview with James Talarico and a deep dive on storytelling. At the time, it was adding about 150 paid subscribers a week, and many more free ones.

A listener who subscribes hears every new episode without having to look for it. Ask for the subscription in every episode, and say what subscribers get.

Ask at the start and the end. One sentence is enough: where to subscribe, and what's coming next week.

One sentence is enough: where to subscribe, and what's coming next week. Send every episode to your subscribers. On Substack, when you publish an episode, check Send via email and the Substack app . Subscribers get it in their inbox and in the app, as well as in their podcast app.

On Substack, when you publish an episode, check . Subscribers get it in their inbox and in the app, as well as in their podcast app. Reach listeners in the Substack app. The app has a podcast tab, where your listeners find your new episodes and new listeners can discover your show.

If you already have a newsletter, start there. When Shea Serrano launched Organizing Things with Jason Concepcion, his newsletter, GOOD MOVIE, already had 128,000 free subscribers. In its first week, the show reached 126,000 views and 10,385 downloads with no paid promotion. Its free first episode and short free previews of later episodes help new listeners find it.

How do you use clips to grow a podcast?

Clips are short highlights of an episode that people can watch and share on social media. They show new people what your show is like before they press play on a full episode.

On Substack, clips are built in:

Automatic clips. When you record, upload, or livestream a video, Substack makes clips in portrait and landscape. In the video editor, select the scissors icon to see them, or make your own clip of up to five minutes.

When you record, upload, or livestream a video, Substack makes clips in portrait and landscape. In the video editor, select the scissors icon to see them, or make your own clip of up to five minutes. Sharing. Share clips as Substack Notes, or to Instagram Stories and Reels from the Substack app. You can also upload them to LinkedIn, or download them as MP4 files.

Share clips as Substack Notes, or to Instagram Stories and Reels from the Substack app. You can also upload them to LinkedIn, or download them as MP4 files. YouTube Shorts. Connect your YouTube account under Connected accounts in your publication's settings, then choose automatic clips to post as YouTube Shorts.

Clips made on Substack had brought in nearly 500,000 free subscriptions by December 2025. Organizing Things makes clips a habit: its editor cuts two social clips from each episode. For how to record on camera, see how to start a video podcast.

How do you grow by working with other creators?

Guests and collaborators bring their own listeners. When a guest shares an episode, their audience hears your show.

Invite guests with their own audiences. In the free Substack Recording Studio, you can record with up to two guests. Each guest joins from a computer or the Substack app.

In the free Substack Recording Studio, you can record with up to two guests. Each guest joins from a computer or the Substack app. Appear on other shows. As a guest, you reach listeners who already like podcasts on your topic.

As a guest, you reach listeners who already like podcasts on your topic. Go live together. Up to three people can stream together in a Substack livestream, and each co-host can join from a computer or the app.

Up to three people can stream together in a Substack livestream, and each co-host can join from a computer or the app. Find partners with Creator Match. Creator Match finds creators with similar audience sizes and interests, and ranks them by how well a collaboration could work for both of you. Open it from your dashboard at your.substack.com/publish/creator-matches, and message other creators directly. Every publisher has access.

How do Recommendations help a podcast grow?

On Substack, creators recommend each other's publications to their own subscribers through Recommendations. When someone subscribes to a show that recommends yours, they see your show and can subscribe to it too.

To recommend a show on Substack:

In your Substack's navigation bar, select Recommendations, then Add Recommendation. Search for the publication, and add a short blurb about why you recommend it.

Your Recommendations appear in three places: after someone subscribes to your show, on your publication's homepage, and in Recommendation digest emails to your subscribers. The creators you recommend get an email and are prompted to recommend you back. Your Recommendations tab shows who recommends you and how many free subscriptions each Recommendation brought in.

How do Notes help a podcast grow?

Notes is Substack's short-form feed, where creators post updates, clips, and links. People who don't subscribe to your show yet can see your Notes, so each one is another way for new listeners to find you.

Podcasters use Notes to promote their shows in different ways:

Post every episode as a Note. Split Zone Duo's episodes go out as Notes posts. Richard Johnson, one of its hosts, calls Notes the show's best and most direct connection to what it does.

Split Zone Duo's episodes go out as Notes posts. Richard Johnson, one of its hosts, calls Notes the show's best and most direct connection to what it does. Share clips before and after each episode. A clip posted before an episode works as a teaser, and a clip posted after it sends viewers to the full episode. Sharing clips to Notes introduces your show to people who haven't heard it yet.

How do people find podcast episodes in search and apps?

Listeners search podcast apps and the web for topics and guests, so describe each episode in the words they would search for.

Write a descriptive title. Name the guest or the topic, not only an episode number.

Name the guest or the topic, not only an episode number. Add show notes. On Substack, the show notes you add in the podcast editor become your episode description in Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

On Substack, the show notes you add in the podcast editor become your episode description in Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Show the transcript. Every Substack podcast episode gets an AI-generated transcript on its web page. Listeners can read along and click any part of the text to jump to it. You can edit the transcript, or upload your own .txt, .srt, or .vtt file.

Every Substack podcast episode gets an AI-generated transcript on its web page. Listeners can read along and click any part of the text to jump to it. You can edit the transcript, or upload your own .txt, .srt, or .vtt file. Get your show into every app. See how to get your podcast on Spotify and how to get your podcast on Apple Podcasts. For how feeds work, see what a podcast RSS feed is.

How do you build a community around your podcast?

A community gives listeners a reason to come back between episodes. On Substack, Chat is built in, on the web and in the app:

Start a subscriber chat. Select Chat in your dashboard, then +New , and choose who can join and who can reply.

Select in your dashboard, then , and choose who can join and who can reply. Use channels. You can create up to 16 chat channels, each with its own name and audience. You could run a paid-only chat next to your free main chat.

You can create up to 16 chat channels, each with its own name and audience. You could run a paid-only chat next to your free main chat. Send a thread by email. Turn on Send as email to send a chat thread to your subscribers' inboxes too.

Podcasters on Substack use chat in different ways. Drop Your Buffs, from Sean Ross and Evan Ross Katz, holds live watch parties in its paid-subscriber chat for each Survivor episode. Sean Ross says listeners who aren't in the chat get only half the story.

Split Zone Duo, a college football podcast, opens Substack's live chat on game days to talk with listeners during the games.

Over time, a community can grow beyond the show itself. Nymphet Alumni, a podcast about fashion and culture, has a subscriber chat on Substack. Host Biz Sherbert says its community is now self-sustaining, with listeners organizing their own meetups.

When your community is ready to support you, turn on paid subscriptions. You keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. See how to start a paid podcast.

How do you measure podcast growth?

Track which episodes bring in new subscribers, then make more episodes like them. On Substack, your Podcast tab shows:

Average downloads 7, 30, and 90 days after you publish each episode

Daily and total downloads, and downloads for each episode

The countries and podcast apps your listeners use

Each episode also has a post on your Posts tab, where you can see views, email open rates, and the subscriptions gained after people listened.

Substack's podcast download measurement is certified by IAB Tech Lab. An IAB-certified download counts at least 60 seconds of an episode downloaded to a unique device in a 24-hour period. That gives you industry-standard numbers to pitch sponsors and report on your show's performance.

As your audience grows, Substack's new podcast sponsorships give you another way to earn. Dynamic sponsorships, now in early access, let you run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes. Taking part is optional, and you choose which kinds of sponsors you work with. For every way to earn, see how to make money podcasting.