How to make money podcasting

How do podcasts make money?

Podcasts make money in three main ways: paid subscriptions, sponsorships and ads, and products, events, or services sold to listeners. Paid subscriptions are the most direct form of podcast monetization: listeners pay you every month, so your income doesn't depend on download numbers.

On Substack, hosting is always free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Creators publishing podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year.

Way to earn How it works Works best when Paid subscriptions Listeners pay monthly or yearly for bonus, ad-free, or early episodes Your listeners want more of your show Sponsorships and advertising Brands pay to reach your listeners in ad breaks You have a clearly defined audience that brands want to speak to Products, events, and services You sell merch, live shows, courses, or your expertise You can create and deliver products, events, or services that fit your show

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

How do paid podcast subscriptions work?

With paid subscriptions, listeners pay a monthly or yearly price for episodes and extras that free listeners don't get. Paid listeners commonly get:

Bonus episodes that only paying subscribers hear

that only paying subscribers hear Ad-free versions of every episode

of every episode Early access to new episodes

to new episodes The full archive , while free listeners get recent episodes

, while free listeners get recent episodes Livestreams and chat with the hosts, which you can organize into community channels on Substack

Several podcasts on Substack show how this works. Prof G Media, from Scott Galloway, moved its podcasts to Substack in March 2026. Its Prof G+ members get ad-free versions of The Prof G Pod, Prof G Markets, Raging Moderates, and China Decode.

The Bulwark takes a similar approach. Its Bulwark+ members get ad-free episodes of every Bulwark show, member-only episodes, and a private podcast feed for any podcast app.

Organizing Things, from Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, keeps its first episode free. Later episodes have a short public preview, and paid subscribers hear the full episode.

How to turn on paid subscriptions on Substack

In your publication's settings, open Payments, then create and connect a Stripe account. Stripe pays your earnings into your bank account. Set a monthly price and a yearly price. You can also add a founding member plan, priced higher, for listeners who want to pay more. When you publish an episode, choose its audience: Everyone for a free episode, or Paid subscribers only for a paid one. To give free listeners a sample, upload or record a short preview. Free subscribers hear the preview and then see an offer to subscribe.

Here is what a paid episode looks like to a listener who hasn't subscribed:

A paid episode of Skyline Trails, a sample show from Substack's Help Center. Listeners who haven't subscribed hear a short preview and can start a free trial.

Paying subscribers listen in the Substack app, or on Spotify after they link their Substack account. In Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps, they use a private RSS feed. For the full setup, see how to start a paid podcast.

Sponsors pay to reach your listeners with ads, read by the host or inserted into ad breaks. Sponsors look for steady downloads and a clear audience, so reliable download numbers help you sell ads. Substack's podcast download measurement is certified by IAB Tech Lab, the industry standard for counting downloads.

On Substack, you can run sponsorships in two ways:

Sponsored free episodes, available now. Upload a separate version for free subscribers and mark it as sponsored. Paid subscribers get the full episode without ads, and free subscribers get the sponsored version.

Upload a separate version for free subscribers and mark it as sponsored. Paid subscribers get the full episode without ads, and free subscribers get the sponsored version. Dynamic ad insertion, in early access. Substack announced podcast sponsorships on October 21, 2026. You can run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes.

Third-party sponsorship marketplaces are coming to Substack soon, so you can fill the ad breaks you mark in your episodes. You decide how many ads run and which kinds of sponsors you accept. Join early access to podcast sponsorships on Substack.

Prof G Media combines sponsorships and subscriptions. Its podcasts carry ads, and Substack lets it offer an ad-free version to listeners who asked for a paid alternative.

What other ways can a podcast make money?

Platform ad programs. If you also publish video episodes on YouTube, the YouTube Partner Program can share ad revenue with you. A channel needs 1,000 subscribers to join. It also needs either 4,000 public watch hours in the last 12 months or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days. For more on video, see how to start a video podcast.

Products, events, and services. Merch, live shows, courses, books, and consulting all build on the trust your show earns. They can also grow your subscriptions. Blocked and Reported, with Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal, has sold mugs, tote bags, and shirts through its merch store.

How much do podcasters make?

Podcast income depends on how many listeners pay you, or how many downloads sponsors pay for. With paid subscriptions, the math is simple. If 100 people subscribe at $5 a month, your show earns $500 a month, and you keep $450, minus credit card fees. At 500 subscribers, your show earns $2,500 a month, and you keep $2,250.

Real shows on Substack give a sense of the range:

For what it costs to run a show, see how much it costs to start a podcast.

How do you start making money from a podcast?

Build a free audience first. Publish free episodes on a reliable schedule. You can record them in the free Substack Recording Studio. To reach more listeners, see how to grow a podcast audience. Decide what paying listeners get. Pick one or two extras you can deliver every week, such as bonus or ad-free episodes. Turn on paid subscriptions. On Substack, create and connect a Stripe account, set your prices, and mark each episode as free or paid. Offer products or events to your most engaged listeners. Podcast merch and live shows can be a profitable add-on to paid subscriptions once listeners know and trust you.

For free tools at every step, see how to start a podcast for free.