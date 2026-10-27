How to move your podcast to Substack

How do you move your podcast to Substack?

To move your podcast to Substack, import your episodes with your current RSS feed URL. Then ask your previous host to redirect your old feed to your new Substack feed. The redirect sends your followers in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps to the new feed. They keep getting new episodes without doing anything.

On Substack, hosting is free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

To move your podcast to Substack:

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What happens when you move a podcast to Substack?

Moving a podcast, also called a podcast migration or transfer, means switching podcast hosts. Your host is the service that stores your audio and creates your RSS feed. When you import your podcast, Substack becomes your host and creates a new feed for your show.

Your followers don't need to do anything. Apple says a redirect from your old host moves all your followers to the new feed, including listeners outside Apple Podcasts. Downloaded episodes stay downloaded, and followers keep their place in each episode.

On Substack, your show also gets:

Free hosting , with no hosting fees and no platform fees

, with no hosting fees and no platform fees Email delivery , so each episode goes to your subscribers' inboxes and the Substack app, as well as to podcast apps

, so each episode goes to your subscribers' inboxes and the Substack app, as well as to podcast apps Paid subscriptions , where you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees

, where you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees The free Substack Recording Studio , for recording with up to two guests. See how to record a podcast and how to start a video podcast.

, for recording with up to two guests. See how to record a podcast and how to start a video podcast. Industry-standard download stats, certified by IAB Tech Lab, that you can share with sponsors

Substack is also adding podcast sponsorships. Dynamic sponsorships, now in early access, let you run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes. Third-party sponsorship marketplaces that fill the ad breaks you mark are coming soon. Taking part is optional, and you decide how many ads run and which kinds of sponsors you accept.

How to import your podcast to Substack

To import your podcast, copy your current RSS feed URL from your current host, then paste it into Substack. Substack brings in your past episodes.

In your Substack dashboard, select Podcast in the left column, then Create podcast. Select Import an existing podcast. Paste your current RSS feed URL and select Submit. Review the imported episodes and select Import all episodes.

When you set up a podcast, Substack first asks whether your podcast already exists:

The first step of podcast setup on Substack. To move a show, choose Import an existing podcast.

Your imported episodes then appear in your Posts list. If you already have a podcast section on Substack, open your publication's Settings, go to Sections, and select the three dots next to the section. Select Edit, and select Import podcast.

After you import, Substack is your podcast host, so publish new episodes on Substack. Episodes you add at your old host won't appear on Substack.

What to check after you import

Show details: the title, description, categories, and artwork that podcast apps show come from your Substack podcast settings. Open Settings , scroll to Podcasts , select Edit next to your podcast, and check the Basics section. For artwork sizes, see podcast cover art.

the title, description, categories, and artwork that podcast apps show come from your Substack podcast settings. Open , scroll to , select next to your podcast, and check the section. For artwork sizes, see podcast cover art. Episodes: open your Posts list and check that every episode came over with its title and description.

open your Posts list and check that every episode came over with its title and description. Paid episodes: if you plan to offer bonus or ad-free episodes, see how to start a paid podcast.

How to redirect your old podcast RSS feed to Substack

To keep your followers, ask your previous host to redirect your old RSS feed to your new Substack feed. This is called a 301 permanent redirect, and it moves your existing followers to the new feed in every app.

Copy your Substack feed. Open your publication's Settings, scroll to Podcasts, and select Edit next to your podcast. Scroll to Distribute your podcast, and in the Apple Podcasts section, select Copy URL. Set up the redirect at your previous host. Paste your Substack feed URL into your old host's redirect setting. Apple notes that most hosting providers can set up this redirect for you. Keep the redirect in place. Apple recommends keeping a redirect for at least four weeks, so every follower picks up your latest episodes from the new feed.

Where to find the redirect setting on your current host

Each host names its redirect setting differently. Here is where to find it on common podcast hosts, and what each host says to know before you switch:

Moving from Where to set the redirect What to know Spotify for Creators On the web, open Settings, then Redirect your podcast. Paste your Substack feed and select Redirect. You can't redirect from the mobile app. Turn off Subscriptions first. The redirect can take up to 7 days. Buzzsprout Open Settings, then Podcast Settings, then the Redirect tab. Check the box and select Redirect RSS Feed and Downgrade to the Buzzsprout Free Plan. Redirect each podcast separately. Buzzsprout recommends keeping your account for at least three weeks. Libsyn Open Settings, then Redirects. Enter your Substack feed, select Save, then Yes. Import your episodes to Substack first. The redirect stays in place even if you close your account. Podbean Open Settings, then Feed, then Advanced Feed Settings. Enter your Substack feed in Redirect to a New Feed and select Update Options. To remove the redirect, clear that field. Acast Open Show Settings, then Show redirection. Check the confirmation box, select Redirect Feed, and paste your Substack feed. Export your listening and revenue data first. If you use Acast ads, contact Acast support before you redirect. RSS.com Open Settings, then Redirect My Podcast. Select Redirect my show, paste your Substack feed, and select Move My Show. Turn off Copy Protection first. Redirects work on every plan, including Free. Captivate Open Podcast Settings, then Cancel Show. Choose the Moving option, enter your Substack feed, and select Move Podcast. Import your episodes to Substack first. Download your analytics and remove dynamic ads before you move. Transistor Open Settings, then the RSS Feed section. Paste your Substack feed into Permanent Redirect (301) and save. The redirect is free and stays in place even if you cancel your account. Patreon, for paid members Move your paid members rather than a feed. Select Audience, then CSV, to export your member list, then import it to Substack. Some emails may be missing if members chose not to share them. See how to bring your paid subscribers.

For how feeds work, see what a podcast RSS feed is.

With a redirect in place, your followers in Apple Podcasts and Spotify keep getting new episodes from your Substack feed.

Apple Podcasts: you don't need to change anything in Apple Podcasts Connect. If you can no longer reach your old feed to redirect it, sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect and select your show. Select Edit next to the RSS feed URL, enter your Substack feed URL, and select Save . Then paste your Apple Podcasts link into your Substack podcast settings, so a Listen on Apple link appears on your episodes.

you don't need to change anything in Apple Podcasts Connect. If you can no longer reach your old feed to redirect it, sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect and select your show. Select next to the RSS feed URL, enter your Substack feed URL, and select . Then paste your Apple Podcasts link into your Substack podcast settings, so a Listen on Apple link appears on your episodes. Spotify: Spotify says a redirect keeps your listeners on Spotify getting new episodes. If Spotify asks you to confirm that you own the show, it sends a code to the email address in your Substack RSS feed. To receive it, open Settings, go to Community, and set Who can reply to your emails to Everyone. You can also change the Email address for RSS feeds in the Details section.

To send paid episodes to Spotify as well, see how to get your podcast on Spotify. For Apple, see how to get your podcast on Apple Podcasts.

You can import your email list in one step, and give your paying supporters complimentary access while they subscribe again on Substack.

Import your email list

In your dashboard, select Subscribers, then Add subscribers. Under Add subscribers by upload, upload a .csv, .xlsx, or .ods file with your subscribers' email addresses. Confirm that these subscribers opted in to receive emails from you, and select Import.

Substack skips duplicate email addresses. Substack also suggests not sending a welcome email when you import, so you can announce the move when your publication is ready.

Payment details can't move from one platform to another, so paying supporters subscribe again on Substack. To keep their access in the meantime:

Export your lists. Download your email list and paid subscriber list from your current platform, with each paid member's renewal or expiration date. Create and connect a Stripe account. In Settings, select Payments, then Connect with Stripe, create your Stripe account, and set up your paid plans. Import your members, then give your paid members a complimentary subscription. On your Subscribers page, under All Subscribers, select them, select the three dots, then Comp. Choose 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, 6 months, 1 year, or forever. Pause billing on your current platform. Publish a free post about the move. Explain why you moved, and add a Subscribe button so paid members can start their subscription on Substack. Substack emails them reminders as their complimentary subscription ends.

For more ways to earn from your show, see how to make money podcasting.

How to tell your listeners about the move

Your redirect moves your followers in podcast apps. To bring your listeners to your Substack too:

Say it on your podcast. Mention the move at the start or end of your next episodes.

Mention the move at the start or end of your next episodes. Add it to your show notes , with a link to your Substack.

, with a link to your Substack. Post about it on social media.

For more ways to reach new listeners, see how to grow a podcast audience.

Which podcasts have moved to Substack?

Podcasts have moved to Substack from other hosts and from membership platforms. Prof G Media, Scott Galloway's company, brought its newsletters and podcasts together on Substack in March 2026. Its Prof G+ members now get ad-free versions of its podcasts, a paid option its listeners had asked for.

Blocked and Reported, with Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal, moved its entire operation from Patreon to Substack. The Fifth Column and American Prestige also moved from Patreon to Substack.

What if you want to keep your current host?

If you're not ready to move, you can still add your podcast to Substack. Substack reads your existing RSS feed and publishes new episodes automatically. Your audio, ads, and analytics stay with your current host, and dynamic ads keep running.

In your Substack dashboard, select Podcast, then I have a podcast hosted elsewhere, then Save. Select Distribute to Substack and paste your podcast's RSS feed URL. Review the show details that Substack fills in from your feed, then select Continue. Choose whether to publish new episodes automatically and whether to import your back catalog.

When you're ready to move your hosting too, follow the import and redirect steps above.