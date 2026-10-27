How to start a paid podcast

How do you start a paid podcast?

To start a paid podcast, decide what paying listeners get, set your prices, and turn on paid subscriptions with your podcast host. Then publish some episodes for paid subscribers only, and they hear those episodes through a private feed in their podcast app.

On Substack, hosting is free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees, and free and paid episodes are part of the same show. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

To start a paid podcast:

Choose what paying listeners get. Set your prices. Turn on paid subscriptions and publish paid episodes. Add free previews to paid episodes. Get paid episodes to listeners in the Substack app, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Turn free listeners into paying subscribers.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What is a paid podcast?

A paid podcast, also called a subscription podcast or premium podcast, is a show where listeners pay a subscription to hear some or all of its episodes. It can be fully paid, or it can keep a free show and charge for extras.

Choose a paid podcast model

Model What paying listeners get Good fit for Bonus episodes Extra episodes on top of a free show Shows that already have free listeners Free previews The full episode, while free listeners hear part of it Shows whose episodes hook listeners in the first few minutes Ad-free episodes The same episodes without ads Shows that run ads or sponsorships Early access New episodes before everyone else Shows that publish on a regular schedule Paid archive Older episodes beyond the free ones Shows with a long back catalog All episodes paid Every episode, with little or nothing free Shows whose audience already pays, such as readers of a paid newsletter

Podcasts on Substack use these models in different ways. Prof G Media, Scott Galloway's company, gives Prof G+ members ad-free versions of its shows, including The Prof G Pod and Prof G Markets.

On The Fifth Column, with Kmele Foster, Michael Moynihan, and Matt Welch, the main show stays free and ad-free in podcast apps. Paid subscribers also get a weekly bonus episode, live events, and Zoom calls.

Some shows give free listeners a set number of episodes and paid subscribers every episode. On Serious Trouble, with Josh Barro and Ken White, free subscribers get at least 20 episodes a year, and paid subscribers get every episode.

How much should you charge for a paid podcast?

On Substack, you set a monthly and an annual price. You can also add a founding member plan for listeners who want to pay more. The minimum is $5 a month and $30 a year for accounts paid in US dollars. Serious Trouble charges $6 a month or $60 a year.

Monthly and annual plans: Substack doesn't offer a yearly-only plan, so you set both. An annual price that costs less than 12 months of the monthly price gives listeners a reason to commit for a year.

Substack doesn't offer a yearly-only plan, so you set both. An annual price that costs less than 12 months of the monthly price gives listeners a reason to commit for a year. Founding member plan: listeners choose to pay any amount above your monthly and annual prices. On The Fifth Column, for example, founding members get a monthly live listen-in on a recording.

listeners choose to pay any amount above your monthly and annual prices. On The Fifth Column, for example, founding members get a monthly live listen-in on a recording. Changing prices later: new subscribers pay the new price, and existing subscribers stay on the plan they paid for.

What a paid podcast costs on Substack

Substack hosts your podcast for free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Payments go through your own Stripe account.

You can also sell subscriptions inside Apple Podcasts through the Apple Podcasters Program, which charges an annual fee. On Substack, paying subscribers can still listen in Apple Podcasts, through a private feed.

Substack Apple Podcasters Program Annual fee $0 $19.99 in the US What you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees 70% of the subscription price in a subscriber's first year, then 85%, minus applicable taxes Where paying listeners hear paid episodes The Substack app, Apple Podcasts and other apps through a private feed, and Spotify Apple Podcasts

For every cost of starting a show, see how much it costs to start a podcast.

How to set up a paid podcast on Substack

To set up a paid podcast on Substack, create and connect a Stripe account, set your prices, and publish episodes for paid subscribers. Free and paid episodes are part of the same show.

Create and connect a Stripe account. Go to your Substack's Settings, select Payments, then Connect with Stripe. Create your Stripe account on Stripe's website, including a bank account for payouts. Set your prices and turn on payments. Back in Settings, set prices for your monthly, yearly, and founding member plans. Then turn on Enable payments. Listeners can't see paid options until you do. Create an episode. From your dashboard, select Create, then Podcast, and select Record or Select file. Choose who can hear it. Select Continue, and on the Publish page, set the audience to Paid subscribers only for a paid episode, or Everyone for a free one. Publish. Send the episode by email and to the Substack app, or publish it on the web only.

You can also create and connect your Stripe account in the Substack app: tap the Settings icon, then Payments, then Connect Stripe.

To record episodes for free in your browser, see how to record a podcast. If you plan to publish video episodes, see how to start a video podcast.

How to add a free preview to a paid episode

A free preview lets free listeners hear part of a paid episode before they decide to subscribe. Paid subscribers hear the full episode.

To add a free preview on Substack:

Create the paid episode, and in the podcast editor, select the Preview icon. Upload or record a separate audio file for free listeners, or choose a part of the paid audio to offer for free. Leave Free version is sponsored unchecked, set the audience to Paid subscribers only, and check Send via email and the Substack app.

Free listeners hear the preview in the Substack app, on the web, and in podcast apps, then see an offer to subscribe:

A paid episode of the example podcast Skyline Trails. Free listeners hear a preview, then see what a subscription includes.

The same editor can make an ad-free version for paid subscribers. Check Free version is sponsored and set the audience to Everyone. Free listeners hear a version with sponsors, and paid subscribers hear the full episode without ads.

Paying subscribers can hear paid episodes in the Substack app, in Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps through a private feed, and on Spotify.

The Substack app and the web: paid episodes play for paid subscribers wherever they open your publication.

paid episodes play for paid subscribers wherever they open your publication. Apple Podcasts and other apps: every subscriber gets a private RSS feed that is unique to them. A paid subscriber's feed includes your paid episodes. To add it, they open your publication's Manage subscription page, find Private podcast feed , select Set up podcast , and copy the feed address. In Apple Podcasts, they go to Library , tap the three dots, and select Add a Show by URL .

every subscriber gets a private RSS feed that is unique to them. A paid subscriber's feed includes your paid episodes. To add it, they open your publication's page, find , select , and copy the feed address. In Apple Podcasts, they go to , tap the three dots, and select . Spotify: select Connect to Spotify in your podcast settings to send free and paid episodes to Spotify. Paid episodes show a padlock. Paid subscribers select Get access and link their Substack account, and free listeners who link are invited to upgrade.

In your podcast settings, the Spotify section sends both free and paid episodes:

The Spotify section of Substack's podcast settings. Connect to Spotify sends free and paid episodes to Spotify, and you can show separate Spotify links to paid and free subscribers.

Spotify doesn't play free previews or founding member episodes. If a subscriber cancels, their private feed returns to your free episodes. For more on how feeds work, see what a podcast RSS feed is.

To turn free listeners into paying subscribers, keep your main show free and easy to find, and show them what they're missing.

Keep the main show free in every app. Free episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other apps are how new listeners find you.

Free episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other apps are how new listeners find you. Add free previews to paid episodes. A preview gives free listeners a reason to subscribe for the rest.

A preview gives free listeners a reason to subscribe for the rest. Say what the paid tier includes. Mention it at the start or end of episodes and in episode descriptions, and describe free and paid benefits on your About page.

Mention it at the start or end of episodes and in episode descriptions, and describe free and paid benefits on your About page. Publish paid episodes on a regular schedule. Paid subscribers should know what they get each week or each month.

Paid subscribers should know what they get each week or each month. Give paid subscribers a way to take part. Answer their questions in a mailbag episode, or talk with them between episodes. Shea Serrano, for example, invites his paid subscribers into the conversation with Substack Chat. On Substack, you can also organize your paid-subscriber community into channels.

Substack is also adding podcast sponsorships, so you can earn from ads as well as subscriptions. Dynamic sponsorships, now in early access, let you run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes. For other ways to earn from your show, see how to make money podcasting.