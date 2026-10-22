What makes a good podcast topic?

A good podcast topic has four things: a specific audience, a reason for that audience to come back every week, a host with knowledge of or access to the subject, and enough material for at least 50 episodes.

A specific audience matters most. Podcasts that last are rarely about an overly-broad topic. They're typically focused on a niche subject for people who care a lot about it.

For example, Drop Your Buffs, a Substack podcast from Sean Ross and Evan Ross Katz, started as a show about Survivor and now covers other TV shows too. It has a 4.5-star average from more than 1,200 ratings.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

Podcast ideas by interest and audience

Good podcast ideas usually start with something you already care about and a group of people who care about it too. Below are podcast ideas and topics across 11 interests, each paired with a show on Substack that has found an audience for that kind of idea. Use these shows for inspiration, not as templates, and bring your own angle, voice, and experience to the idea.

TV and film podcast ideas

Recaps of the shows you watch. For fans who want to talk after each episode. On Substack: Drop Your Buffs, from Sean Ross and Evan Ross Katz, recaps Survivor and other TV shows, and interviews former contestants.

For fans who want to talk after each episode. On Substack: Drop Your Buffs, from Sean Ross and Evan Ross Katz, recaps Survivor and other TV shows, and interviews former contestants. Ranking your favorites. For fans who like an argument. On Substack: Organizing Things, from Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, sorts one movie subject per episode into Great, Good, Meh, or Bad.

For fans who like an argument. On Substack: Organizing Things, from Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, sorts one movie subject per episode into Great, Good, Meh, or Bad. The business of movies. For fans who follow what sells. On Substack: Scott Mendelson's The Box Office Podcast is a weekly conversation about the weekend box office.

Sports podcast ideas

One sport, covered closely. For fans who want more than national highlights. On Substack: Split Zone Duo covers college football.

For fans who want more than national highlights. On Substack: Split Zone Duo covers college football. One team. For fans who follow every game. On Substack: The Bill and Doug Show covers Ohio State football, and Browns Film Breakdown analyzes the Cleveland Browns.

For fans who follow every game. On Substack: The Bill and Doug Show covers Ohio State football, and Browns Film Breakdown analyzes the Cleveland Browns. A sport you do, not only watch. For skiers, runners, and anyone who plays. On Substack: The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast, from Stuart Winchester, covers ski resorts and the people who run them, with interviews and industry news.

Food podcast ideas

Conversations with people in food. For readers who follow bakers, chefs, and cookbook authors. On Substack: David Lebovitz talks with bakers, pastry chefs, chocolatiers, and cookbook authors from his kitchen in Paris.

For readers who follow bakers, chefs, and cookbook authors. On Substack: David Lebovitz talks with bakers, pastry chefs, chocolatiers, and cookbook authors from his kitchen in Paris. Weeknight cooking. For home cooks who need dinner ideas. On Substack: Caroline Chambers's What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking includes The What To Cook Show, which talks through simple weeknight recipes.

For home cooks who need dinner ideas. On Substack: Caroline Chambers's What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking includes The What To Cook Show, which talks through simple weeknight recipes. Food and health. For people who cook with their health in mind. On Substack: Brain Health Kitchen, from physician Annie Fenn, talks with doctors and researchers about food, habits, and brain health.

For people who cook with their health in mind. On Substack: Brain Health Kitchen, from physician Annie Fenn, talks with doctors and researchers about food, habits, and brain health. Food culture. For listeners interested in the people and business behind cooking and dining. On Substack: Vittles, a food and culture magazine from the UK and India, interviews chefs, bakers, and writers about the food business.

Books and writing podcast ideas

A slow read of one book. For readers who want company through a long book. On Substack: Close Reads reads one book a few chapters at a time.

For readers who want company through a long book. On Substack: Close Reads reads one book a few chapters at a time. The great books, studied together. For readers who want to work through the classics. On Substack: Athenaeum Book Club is a digital book club that studies the great texts of Western civilization, from The Odyssey to The Brothers Karamazov.

History podcast ideas

The history behind the news. For listeners who want context for current events. On Substack: Letters from an American, from historian Heather Cox Richardson, connects today's political news to American history.

For listeners who want context for current events. On Substack: Letters from an American, from historian Heather Cox Richardson, connects today's political news to American history. One story per episode. For listeners who like a story with a beginning and an end. On Substack: The Humanity Archive, from Jermaine Fowler, tells lesser-known stories from history.

Science, technology, and ideas podcast ideas

Long-form interviews with experts. For curious listeners who want depth, not headlines. On Substack: Dwarkesh Podcast publishes long interviews with researchers, historians, and technology leaders.

For curious listeners who want depth, not headlines. On Substack: Dwarkesh Podcast publishes long interviews with researchers, historians, and technology leaders. Explaining new research. For non-specialists who see science in the news. On Substack: Inside Medicine, from emergency physician Jeremy Faust, explains new medical research and public health news.

For non-specialists who see science in the news. On Substack: Inside Medicine, from emergency physician Jeremy Faust, explains new medical research and public health news. One field in depth. For listeners who want to understand one subject well. On Substack: Volts, from David Roberts, covers clean energy and climate policy.

Politics and news podcast ideas

Analysis for a specific audience. For listeners who want context, not a stream of headlines. On Substack: Pantsuit Politics, from Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, talks through the latest political news.

For listeners who want context, not a stream of headlines. On Substack: Pantsuit Politics, from Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, talks through the latest political news. Elections and voters. For listeners who follow campaigns and polls. On Substack: GD Politics, from Galen Druke, covers elections, polling, and what voters think.

For listeners who follow campaigns and polls. On Substack: GD Politics, from Galen Druke, covers elections, polling, and what voters think. The law, explained. For listeners who want to understand court cases and legal news. On Substack: Serious Trouble, from Josh Barro and Ken White, talks through the legal stories in the news.

Business and work podcast ideas

One industry, from the inside. For people in that industry or trying to enter it. On Substack: The Pragmatic Engineer, from Gergely Orosz, interviews engineers and engineering leaders about how software is built at large tech companies and startups.

For people in that industry or trying to enter it. On Substack: The Pragmatic Engineer, from Gergely Orosz, interviews engineers and engineering leaders about how software is built at large tech companies and startups. Career and product advice. For people who build products. On Substack: Lenny's Podcast, from Lenny Rachitsky, interviews product leaders and founders about building products and growing a career.

For people who build products. On Substack: Lenny's Podcast, from Lenny Rachitsky, interviews product leaders and founders about building products and growing a career. Business news, explained. For listeners who want analysis, not headlines. On Substack: Prof G Media, from Scott Galloway, analyzes the forces changing business, technology, and the economy.

Personal life, health, and family podcast ideas

Relationships. For listeners who want to understand their relationships. On Substack: psychotherapist Esther Perel's Entre Nous explores love, desire, and relationships.

For listeners who want to understand their relationships. On Substack: psychotherapist Esther Perel's Entre Nous explores love, desire, and relationships. Health in midlife. For people over 40 who want to stay active. On Substack: Notes on Midlife Fitness, from orthopedic surgeon Howard Luks, explains how to stay strong and active as you age.

For people over 40 who want to stay active. On Substack: Notes on Midlife Fitness, from orthopedic surgeon Howard Luks, explains how to stay strong and active as you age. A language you are learning. For learners who want to hear the language as people speak it. On Substack: French With Frederic, teaches modern Quebec French through Quebec culture.

Hobby podcast ideas

A listening club. For music fans who want to hear albums with others. On Substack: Steven Hyden's Catalog Club is "like a book club, but for albums."

For music fans who want to hear albums with others. On Substack: Steven Hyden's Catalog Club is "like a book club, but for albums." Gardening. For people who spend their weekends in the garden. On Substack: Grow Like Wild!, from horticulturist Rebecca McMackin, covers ecological gardening.

For people who spend their weekends in the garden. On Substack: Grow Like Wild!, from horticulturist Rebecca McMackin, covers ecological gardening. Video games. For people who play a lot of games. On Substack: CORE, a weekly video game show.

Literature and storytelling podcast ideas

Classic stories, read aloud. For listeners who want to hear great literature. On Substack: Ruby Love's Classics Read Aloud reads classic short stories, fairy tales, and excerpts from novels.

For listeners who want to hear great literature. On Substack: Ruby Love's Classics Read Aloud reads classic short stories, fairy tales, and excerpts from novels. Stories read by their author. For listeners who like audiobooks and short fiction. On Substack: Etgar Keret's Alphabet Soup, where he reads his own short stories.

To validate a podcast idea, check what already exists, talk to five people in your intended audience, and record a short pilot that a few of them hear before you launch.

Review existing shows. Browse the Apple Podcasts and Spotify charts in your category, and search both apps for your topic. Listen to two or three episodes of the closest shows, and write down what they do not cover. Talk to five people in your audience. Ask what they listen to now, what they wish existed, and when they would listen (a commute, a workout, while cooking). Ask your existing readers or followers. If you write a newsletter, ask subscribers which topic they would listen to. On Substack, you can post the question in Notes or in your subscriber Chat. Record a 10-minute pilot. Send it to the same five people, or publish it as a trailer.

Ask pilot listeners these questions:

In one sentence, what is this show about?

Who would you send it to?

Where did you stop listening, and why?

Would you listen to the next episode?

Signs the premise needs work: listeners describe the show in different ways, nobody can name a person to send it to, or most people stop in the first two minutes.

For how to record a pilot, see how to record a podcast.

Turn your topic into your first five episodes

A show topic is what the podcast is about every week. An episode topic is one question inside it that a listener could search for. Plan your first five episodes before you launch, so you know the show has range.

Three things help when you plan your first five episodes:

Phrase each episode as a question a listener would ask. The same words make a good episode title and a good search term.

The same words make a good episode title and a good search term. Mix formats. One interview in the first five episodes shows listeners the range of the show.

One interview in the first five episodes shows listeners the range of the show. Dedicate an episode to listener questions. It shows new listeners that the show responds to its audience, and it gives you topics for the next season.

To turn each plan into an outline, see podcast script templates.

What if your podcast topic feels too broad or too crowded?

If your topic feels too broad, add a specific audience, place, time period, or format. If it feels too crowded, look at how many shows are still publishing: far fewer than the directory counts suggest.

A specific premise makes the show easy to describe in one sentence, which is how listeners recommend podcasts to each other.

About 4.8 million podcast feeds exist, but only about 530,000 shows, or 11%, published an episode in 2026. Of all podcasts, 23% have only one episode, and 53% have six episodes or fewer (CastFox Research, 2026).

A show that keeps publishing past episode six already has more episodes than over half of all podcasts.

Next step: from premise to show identity

Once you can describe your show in one sentence, you have what you need to name it. See podcast name ideas.