Podcast name ideas: how to name your show

What makes a good podcast name?

A good podcast name is easy to say, easy to remember, tells listeners something about the show, is not already used by another podcast, and still fits if the show changes over time.

Use this checklist on every name you consider:

Easy to say. Someone can recommend it out loud without spelling it.

Someone can recommend it out loud without spelling it. Easy to remember. A listener can find it again after hearing it once.

A listener can find it again after hearing it once. Relevant. It hints at the topic, the tone, or the audience.

It hints at the topic, the tone, or the audience. Distinct. No other podcast, or well-known brand in a related field, uses it.

No other podcast, or well-known brand in a related field, uses it. Flexible. It still works if the show adds guests, changes format, or broadens its subject.

Most podcast names are short. In an analysis of over 600,000 podcasts, the median show title was 20 characters long, and 75% of titles were 29 characters or shorter (Inside Radio). About one in five titles included the word "podcast."

A name alone does not decide whether listeners find your show. Your show description, your episode titles, and the people who recommend the show also affect it. Use the name to make the show memorable, not to fit in search keywords.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast. If you have not chosen a topic yet, start with podcast ideas and topics.

Podcast name ideas by style

Here are six common patterns for podcast names. Choose the pattern first, then the words.

Style How it works Real example on Substack More examples Describes the format Tells listeners what happens in each episode Organizing Things: two hosts sort one movie subject per episode into tiers The Slow Read; One Dish; Ask the Ref An insider phrase Uses words only fans of the subject recognize Drop Your Buffs: a phrase from Survivor, for a Survivor podcast Low and Slow (barbecue); Second Draft (writing); Full Count (baseball) Wordplay Puns or twists on a familiar phrase Split Zone Duo: a play on football terminology, for a college football show Knead to Know (baking); Plot Twist (books) The host's name Builds on an audience that already knows the host Dwarkesh Podcast: the host's first name, for an interview show [Your name] Explains; Talks with [Your name] Alliteration or rhythm Repeated sounds make the name easy to remember Pantsuit Politics: repeated P sounds, for a political show Budget Bites; Garden Gossip Short and evocative Two or three words that suggest a mood or subject Volts: one short word that suggests energy, for a clean energy show Night Shift; Open Kitchen

Which style should you choose?

Starting with no audience: a name that describes the format or topic helps new listeners understand the show from the title alone.

a name that describes the format or topic helps new listeners understand the show from the title alone. Already known for your writing or work: your own name, alone or in the title, tells your existing audience it is you.

your own name, alone or in the title, tells your existing audience it is you. For a devoted community: an insider phrase signals that the show is made by and for fans.

How to come up with a podcast name

To come up with a podcast name, start with five questions about your show. Your answers give you the words, subject, and tone to build names from:

Who is the listener? What does the show promise them? What is the subject, in three words? What is the tone? What words does this audience use?

Then write down as many podcast name ideas as you can, using your answers and the six styles above. Do not judge them yet. Once you have a list, check which names are already taken, and test your favorites out loud and at thumbnail size.

How to check whether a podcast name is already taken

To check whether a podcast name is taken, search for it in podcast apps, on the web, and on social media, and check trademark databases. These searches tell you whether listeners would confuse your show with another one. They are not legal clearance.

Discoverability checklist

Apple Podcasts and Spotify: search the name. Look for the same name and for close variations.

search the name. Look for the same name and for close variations. YouTube: many podcasts are published as video, so search there too.

many podcasts are published as video, so search there too. A podcast search engine: tools such as Listen Notes and Podcast Index search many podcast directories at once.

tools such as Listen Notes and Podcast Index search many podcast directories at once. Substack: search the name in the Substack app and on substack.com.

search the name in the Substack app and on substack.com. The web: search the name in quotation marks and look at the first two pages of results.

search the name in quotation marks and look at the first two pages of results. Social media: check whether the handle is free on the platforms where you will promote the show.

check whether the handle is free on the platforms where you will promote the show. A web address: check whether your Substack address (yourname.substack.com) or a custom domain is available.

Trademark check

In the US, copyright does not cover names and short titles, so a podcast name is protected by trademark instead. Before you commit, search the trademark database for each country where you expect listeners:

Search for names that sound or are spelled alike, not only exact matches. In the US, the trademark office considers podcasts and radio programs closely related, so an earlier radio show with a similar name can block a podcast's trademark application (Mondaq, June 2026).

This page is general information, not legal advice. If you plan to invest heavily in a name, or the searches find something close, ask a trademark lawyer for a full search.

Test your podcast name out loud and at thumbnail size

Test each finalist two ways: say it out loud to someone who has not seen it written, and look at it on a small square cover the size of a phone screen thumbnail.

The out-loud test

Say the name to a friend once, without spelling it. Ask them to type it into a podcast app. If they type it wrong, listeners recommending your show by word of mouth will too. The next day, ask them what the show was called. A name they remember after one hearing passes. Say it in a sentence: "Welcome to [name], the show about …" If the sentence sounds awkward, you will notice it in every episode intro.

Watch for names with unusual spellings, numbers that could be written as words ("4" or "four"), and words that sound like other words.

The thumbnail test

Listeners often first see your show as a small square in a podcast app, in search results, or in a list of recommendations. Put each name on a simple mock cover and shrink it to about the size of a phone app icon.

Short names can be set in large type and stay readable as a thumbnail.

can be set in large type and stay readable as a thumbnail. Long names become small text. If a long name is your favorite, consider a shorter main title with the rest as a tagline in the show description.

For more on designing a cover that works at small sizes, see podcast cover art examples.

Write your show's one-sentence promise

Pair your name with a one-sentence promise: who the show is for and what they get from it. The name makes the show memorable; the promise tells a new listener why to press play.

Use this pattern: [Show name] is a [format] for [listener] about [subject], so they can [benefit].

For example: Substack's own podcast Open Tab is an interview show for writers and creators about how independent media founders built their businesses, so they can learn what it takes to build their own.

Finalize your podcast name and move toward launch

Once you choose a name, use it the same way everywhere, using the same spelling and capitalization.

Put the name on your cover art. See podcast cover art.

Enter the name, description, and category in your podcast host. These details travel to Apple Podcasts and Spotify through your RSS feed. See podcast RSS feed and show details.

Claim social media handles and a web address that use the name.

Say the name in your spoken intro.

On Substack, your podcast can share a name with your publication, or have its own separate name. You enter the podcast name once when you set up your podcast, and Substack uses it in your RSS feed, in the Substack app, and on your podcast page.

Can you change a podcast name later?

Yes. You can change the name in your podcast host, and the change updates in podcast apps through your RSS feed. Listeners who already follow the show keep receiving episodes. Changing a name after you have an audience can confuse new listeners, so it's worth spending the time to choose well before launch.

To change your podcast name on Substack: open your publication's Settings, scroll to Podcasts, and select Edit next to your podcast. Change the podcast title under Basics, then select Save podcast settings. The new name appears in your RSS feed right away. Spotify and Apple Podcasts can take up to 24 hours to show it.

For the rest of the launch steps, see the complete guide to starting a podcast.