Podcast script templates and examples

What is a podcast script, and do you need one?

A podcast script is a written plan for an episode: what you say to open, the points or questions you cover, and how you close. Many podcasters do not read a script word for word. Instead, they write out the opening and the closing, and keep the rest as short notes, so the episode stays organized and still sounds like a conversation.

A full script makes sense when the exact words matter, such as an essay or a story read aloud. On Substack, Letters from an American, from historian Heather Cox Richardson, publishes an audio version of each of her written letters, so the letter itself is the script.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What is the basic structure of a podcast episode?

Most episodes have five parts, in this order:

Hook. The first few seconds, which give listeners a reason to keep listening. It can be a line from you, or a short clip of the most interesting moment from your guest. Introduction. The show name, your name, and, for an interview, who the guest is. Main segment. The points or questions you plan to cover, in order. Summary. A short recap of the most important point or the best answer. Closing. A thank-you, what comes next, and how to subscribe.

The typical podcast episode runs 35 minutes, and half of all shows have episodes between 18 and 56 minutes long (CastFox Research, 2026). Keep the hook and introduction short, so listeners reach the main segment within the first minute or two.

Solo podcast script template

Use this template for an episode you host alone. Write the hook, the introduction, and the closing word for word, and keep the main segment as short notes, so you sound like you are talking, not reading.

SOLO EPISODE SCRIPT Show: [Show name] Episode: [Number and title] Target length: [Minutes] HOOK (word for word) "[One sentence about the question, problem, or story this episode covers.]" INTRODUCTION (word for word) "Welcome to [show name]. I'm [your name], and this is the show about [your topic, in a few words]. Today: [this episode's topic]." MAIN SEGMENT (notes only) Point 1: [Point] — [a story, example, or fact that supports it] Point 2: [Point] — [a story, example, or fact that supports it] Point 3: [Point] — [a story, example, or fact that supports it] SUMMARY (notes only) [The one idea you want listeners to remember] CLOSING (word for word) "Thanks for listening to [show name]. Next time: [next episode's topic]. To get every episode by email, subscribe on Substack at [your publication's address]."

When an episode is a story or an essay read aloud, the written text becomes the whole script. For example, on Substack, Alphabet Soup is a solo show where the writer Etgar Keret reads his own short stories. And, Classics Read Aloud is a solo show where Ruby Love reads classic short stories, fairy tales, and excerpts from novels.

Interview podcast script template

For an interview, write the introduction, your guest's introduction, and your questions. Do not script the answers. Your notes keep the conversation on track, and your guest's answers keep it natural.

INTERVIEW EPISODE SCRIPT Guest: [Name and what they do] Topic: [A few words] Target length: [Minutes] HOOK (word for word) "[The most interesting thing your guest has done or said, in one sentence.]" INTRODUCTION (word for word) "Welcome to [show name]. I'm [your name]. My guest today is [guest's name], [one line about who they are]. [Guest's first name], thanks for joining me." QUESTIONS 1. [A question about how the guest got started] 2. [A question about the main topic] 3. [A follow-up, such as "What happened next?" or "Why?"] 4. [A question about a specific story or example] 5. [A question about what listeners can do with this] 6. [A last question, such as "What are you working on next?"] CLOSING (word for word) "[Guest's name], thank you. Where can people find your work?" [Guest answers] "Thanks for listening to [show name]. To get every episode by email, subscribe on Substack at [your publication's address]."

Send your guest the topic and a few of your questions before you record.

Write open questions that start with how, why, or what, so the answers are longer than yes or no.

Listen to each answer and follow up on it, even if that means you skip a question on your list.

The template gives you the interview questions, and your follow-ups turn them into a conversation. An example of this format is Dwarkesh Podcast, hosted by Dwarkesh Patel, which publishes long interviews with researchers, historians, and technology leaders. Most of its recent episodes run more than an hour. Another interview show is Substack's own podcast, Open Tab, which hosts conversations with media founders.

The video thumbnail for Open Tab's conversation with Esther Perel.

If you record your interview in the Substack Recording Studio, your guest joins by invitation, and on a computer you can share your screen to show a chart, an article, or anything else your questions refer to.

Co-host podcast script template

Co-hosts usually work from a shared outline instead of a script: who opens, which topics come in which order, and who leads each one. Share the outline with your co-host before you record.

CO-HOST EPISODE OUTLINE Hosts: [Host A], [Host B] Episode: [Number and title] Target length: [Minutes] OPENING — [Host A] "Welcome to [show name]. I'm [Host A]..." "...and I'm [Host B]. Today we're talking about [this episode's topic]." TOPIC 1: [Topic] — led by [Host A] - [Point or question to discuss] - [Point or question to discuss] TOPIC 2: [Topic] — led by [Host B] - [Point or question to discuss] - [Point or question to discuss] TOPIC 3: [A listener question or a regular segment] — led by [Host A] - [The question, or what the segment covers] CLOSING — [Host B] "That's our show. To get every episode by email, subscribe on Substack at [your publication's address]. See you next [day of the week]."

The outline decides who leads each topic, and the conversation between the two hosts does the rest. For example, on Substack, Pantsuit Politics, from Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, talks through the latest political news. Another example is Serious Trouble, from Josh Barro and Ken White, which talks through the legal stories in the news.

How to write a podcast intro and outro that sound natural and memorable

Your intro and outro are the parts listeners hear in every episode, so they are worth writing word for word.

Write the way you talk. Read the lines aloud, and cut any word you stumble over.

Keep the intro short: the show name, your name, and the episode topic, then start.

Tell listeners what they get from the episode, instead of listing everything you will cover.

Ask for one thing in the outro: to subscribe, to share the episode, or to leave a comment.

Use the same wording in every episode, so listeners recognize your show from the first line.

Intro lines you can copy:

"This is [show name], the show about [your topic]. I'm [your name]." "On [show name] this week: [the episode's topic, in one sentence]."

Outro lines you can copy:

"If you liked this episode, subscribe on Substack at [your publication's address] to get the next one in your inbox." "Have a question for a future episode? Leave a comment on this episode on Substack."

On Substack, each episode is also a post, so listeners can comment on it, and you can send each new episode to your subscribers by email and in the Substack app.

How to turn a podcast script into an outline you can record from

Read your script aloud once and time it. If it runs long, cut a point instead of talking faster. Cut everything except the hook, the introduction, and the closing down to a few words per point. Put the outline where you can see it while you record, on paper or on a second screen. Mark the places where you will stop for a guest or co-host to speak. After you record, turn the outline into your show notes. On Substack, the show notes you add to an episode become its description in Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You don't need to publish your script for listeners who want to read along. Substack creates a transcript of every podcast episode automatically, and you can edit it or name the speakers before you publish.

The Transcript panel for a podcast episode on Substack, where you can correct the text and name each speaker.

For how to record from your outline, see how to record a podcast.