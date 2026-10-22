How do you record a podcast?

You can record a podcast for free with a phone or computer in five steps:

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

Choose your recording setup

The best way to record a podcast depends on how many people are on the show and where they are. A solo host can record almost anywhere, while a show with remote guests needs a tool that connects everyone over the internet. The Substack Recording Studio is one free option: you invite up to two guests by their Substack handle, and Substack records the whole conversation.

Setup Best for What you need Substack Recording Studio Solo episodes and interviews with up to two remote guests, on video or audio only A Substack publication with at least 10 free subscribers, and a computer with a web browser, or a phone with the Substack app A live stream on Substack, published afterward as an episode Shows that want listeners to join while they record A Substack publication, and a computer with a web browser, or a phone with the Substack app Recording straight into a Substack audio post Short solo episodes A Substack account and a microphone A voice recorder app Solo episodes recorded anywhere A phone or computer A remote-recording tool, such as Riverside or Descript Interviews where each person's audio is recorded on their own device An account with the tool; free plans have limits

You can go live on Substack with video or in audio-only mode, and publish the recording as an episode when the live stream ends. Live streams work well for Q&A episodes, because listeners can comment and ask questions in real time.

If you record video on Substack, the episode's audio goes to podcast apps automatically.

Prepare your episode

Before you record, write a short outline: an opening that tells listeners what the episode is about, the main points you want to cover, and a closing that tells them how to subscribe. You don't need a full script.

If you have a guest, send them the topic and a few of your questions in advance, and agree on how long you will record. If you will record in the Substack Recording Studio, ask for their Substack handle so you can invite them.

Turn off notifications on your phone and computer, and close apps you don't need.

Keep a glass of water nearby. As you talk, your mouth gets dry, and a dry mouth makes sounds that the microphone picks up. A sip during a pause keeps your voice clear.

For outlines you can copy, see podcast script templates.

Set up your room and microphone

Record in the smallest, quietest room you have access to, and keep the microphone about one hand-width from your mouth. Soft surfaces absorb sound and reduce echo, so a small, furnished room usually sounds better than a large, empty one.

Turn off fans, air conditioning, and appliances that hum.

Keep the microphone at the same distance for the whole episode. Moving closer or farther changes your volume.

Speak across the microphone rather than straight into it, which softens the bursts of air on sounds like "p" and "b."

Wear headphones, and ask remote guests to wear them too, so their speakers don't echo into their microphone.

A phone's built-in microphone, or wired earbuds with a microphone, is enough to start, and the Substack app lets you record on your phone in the Recording Studio. A USB microphone is the upgrade that makes the most impact on sound quality. See podcast equipment for beginners for what to buy first.

Make a test recording

Before every session, record about 30 seconds of yourself speaking at your normal volume, then listen to it on headphones. Your voice should sound clear and steady, with no crackle when you laugh or speak loudly.

If your recording tool shows a level meter, keep your loudest moments well below the top. If the meter reaches the top or turns red, move back from the microphone or lower its input volume.

If your voice sounds faint or distant, move closer to the microphone before you raise the volume.

If you hear echo, add soft surfaces or move to a smaller room.

With a guest, listen to a short test of their audio too. Problems are easier to fix before the conversation starts.

Record your episode

Start recording, then wait a few seconds before you speak so your first words are not cut off. If you make a small slip, keep going. Listeners expect a natural conversation, not a perfect one.

How to set up the Substack Recording Studio

Any publication with at least 10 free subscribers can use the Substack Recording Studio. It's free, and it works on the web and in the Substack app for iPhone and Android.

On the web, select Create, then Recording studio. When your browser asks, allow Substack to use your microphone and camera. Use the Mic and Video controls at the bottom of the screen to check your microphone and camera. You can record with your camera, on or audio only. To invite guests, enter each guest's Substack handle. You can have up to three people in a recording: you and two guests. Guests get the invitation as a pop-up, a push notification, or an email, and join from a computer with a web browser, or a phone with the Substack app.

Before you start, you can also add your publication's logo or wordmark to the video under Brand and effects, and choose where it appears on screen.

How to record in the Substack Recording Studio

Select Start recording. Substack takes about 20 seconds to connect, then a red Recording label appears at the top of the screen. To show slides, a website, or an app, select Share screen. Screen sharing works best in Google Chrome. Select End to stop recording. Substack creates a post with your recording. Save it to your drafts or publish it right away. Substack emails you a link when the draft is ready.

After the recording, Substack makes short clips you can share and a thumbnail you can change. Screen sharing works well for demos: Azeem Azhar, who writes Exponential View, shared his screen to show viewers how he runs his AI agent system.

When your episode is published, see how to get your podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.