What is a podcast RSS feed?

A podcast RSS feed is a web address that lists your show's details and all of its episodes, and podcast apps check it to find and download new episodes. RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication. You submit the feed to each app once. After that, every episode you publish appears in those apps without any extra steps.

Your podcast host creates and updates the feed for you, so you never need to write or edit it yourself. On Substack, the feed is created for free when you set up a podcast.

To use a podcast RSS feed:

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What information does a podcast RSS feed contain?

A podcast RSS feed contains two kinds of information: details about the show, which apps display on your show page, and details about each episode, including a link to its audio file.

The show details appear on your show page in podcast apps:

Title

Description

Cover art

Author or byline

Language

Categories

Whether the show has explicit content

The episode details appear for each episode:

Title

Description or show notes

A link to the audio file

Publication date

Length

Whether the episode has explicit content

Episode art, if you add it

On Substack, the show details come from the Basics section of your podcast settings. When you change them there, the change appears in your feed right away.

For the dimensions and file types that podcast apps require for cover art, see podcast cover art examples, sizes, and templates.

How to create a podcast RSS feed on Substack

Substack creates your podcast RSS feed automatically when you set up a podcast, at no cost. To find the feed's web address:

Open your publication's Settings and scroll to Podcasts. Select Edit next to your podcast. Scroll to Distribution, where you can copy your RSS feed URL.

Podcast apps accept your feed only after you publish at least one episode. If you are not ready to publish a full episode, publish a short trailer that introduces the show.

If you have not set up a podcast yet, see how to start a podcast for free.

How to publish an episode to your feed

When you publish an episode on your podcast host, it is added to your RSS feed automatically, and podcast apps pick it up the next time they check the feed. Apps check on their own schedules, so a new episode can take up to 24 hours to appear, and it may show up in one app before another.

On Substack, each episode you publish goes to your feed, to the Substack app, and to your subscribers' inboxes by email. To give an episode its own artwork, open its Publish page, then Episode metadata, and upload an image under Episode art.

Substack counts downloads by the IAB Tech Lab's industry standard: a download counts when at least 60 seconds of an episode is downloaded to a unique device within 24 hours. You can see your downloads in your Podcasts dashboard.

For how to make an episode, see how to record a podcast and how to edit a podcast.

How to submit your feed to listening apps

To get your podcast into a listening app, copy your RSS feed URL from your podcast host and submit it in that app's tool for podcasters. You only do this once per app. Most podcast apps take their listings from Apple Podcasts, so submitting to Apple reaches many of them at once.

Open Tab, Substack's interview show with media founders, is published on Substack and reaches listeners on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Apple Podcasts

In your Substack podcast settings, scroll to the Apple Podcasts section and select Copy URL. Select Visit Apple Podcasts Connect and sign in with your Apple ID. In Apple Podcasts Connect, select the Add button (+), then New Show. Choose Add a show with an RSS feed, paste your feed URL, and select Add. Then check your show's details, select Save, and publish your show. When your show is published on Apple Podcasts, copy its Apple Podcasts link and paste it into your Substack podcast settings, so a "Listen on Apple" link appears on your episodes.

Spotify

On Substack, you do not need to submit your RSS feed to Spotify. In your podcast settings, scroll to Distribution, select Spotify, then Connect to Spotify, and confirm. Your show appears on Spotify within about an hour, and new episodes sync automatically after you publish them. Before you connect to Spotify, publish at least one free or paid episode.

Other apps

Your Substack podcast settings list other podcast apps you can submit to, with a direct link to each one. After you submit, paste the app's link to your show back into your settings, so it appears on your episode pages.

What is a private podcast RSS feed?

A private podcast RSS feed is a feed address unique to one listener, used to deliver episodes that only subscribers can hear. A public feed is the one you submit to podcast apps, and anyone can follow it.

On Substack, every subscriber gets a private RSS feed that is unique to them. A paid subscriber's feed includes your paid episodes as well as your free ones, so they can listen to everything in the podcast app they already use. Subscribers can add their private feed from their Manage subscription page, or from the Listen on links on any episode.

For a paid episode, you can add a shorter free version of the audio, so listeners without a paid subscription can hear a preview.

Paid episodes can also go to Spotify. When you select Connect to Spotify, your free and paid episodes sync to Spotify. Paid episodes appear there with a lock: paid subscribers unlock them by linking their Substack account, and other listeners can upgrade to a paid subscription from Spotify.

Substack is free to use whether your podcast is free or paid. If you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Why isn't an episode or artwork updating?

An episode or artwork that has not updated is usually waiting for the app to check your feed again. Apps check feeds on their own schedules, so new episodes and changes to your show details can take up to 24 hours to appear on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

If something is still missing after 24 hours:

Apple Podcasts: sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect, select your show, and select Refresh Feed .

sign in to Apple Podcasts Connect, select your show, and select . YouTube and YouTube Music: new episodes upload from your feed automatically, and you can upload a missed episode yourself in YouTube Studio.

new episodes upload from your feed automatically, and you can upload a missed episode yourself in YouTube Studio. Pocket Casts: listeners can refresh a show's episode list from the show's page.

listeners can refresh a show's episode list from the show's page. Artwork: check that the image meets Apple's requirements: square, at least 1400 × 1400 pixels and at most 3000 × 3000 pixels, as a JPEG or PNG file. Apps often keep the old image for a while after you change it.

What happens when you rename a show or move it to Substack?

When you rename a show or change its details, the change goes through your RSS feed, so listeners who already follow the show keep receiving episodes. On Substack, open your publication's Settings, scroll to Podcasts, select Edit next to your podcast, and change the title under Basics. The new name appears in your feed right away, and in Spotify and Apple Podcasts within 24 hours. Check out our resource on podcast name ideas before you choose a new name.

To move a podcast to Substack from another host:

In your Substack dashboard, select Podcast, then Create podcast, then Import an existing podcast. Paste your current RSS feed URL and select Submit, then review the episodes and select Import all episodes. Ask your previous host to redirect your old feed to your new Substack feed. This is called a 301 permanent redirect, and it moves your existing followers to the new feed. Submit your new Substack feed to podcast directories.

If you would rather keep your current host, you can still bring your podcast to Substack. Select I have a podcast hosted elsewhere, then Distribute to Substack, and paste your RSS feed URL. Substack reads your existing feed and publishes new episodes automatically, while your audio, ads, and analytics stay with your current host.