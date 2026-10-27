How do you get your podcast on Spotify?

To get your podcast on Spotify, connect your show from your podcast host, or submit your show's RSS feed to Spotify. On Substack, open your podcast settings, select Spotify, then Connect to Spotify, and your show appears on Spotify within about an hour.

Connecting to Spotify from Substack is free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. Your free and paid episodes both go to Spotify, and new episodes sync automatically after you publish them.

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

How do you submit a podcast to Spotify?

Spotify lists a podcast from its RSS feed, the web address that lists every episode of your show. With most hosts, you copy that address and submit it to Spotify yourself. Some hosts connect to Spotify directly, so there is no feed to submit.

Substack connects directly. The connection runs through Spotify's Open Access program, so Spotify can play both your free and your paid episodes. For how feeds work, see what a podcast RSS feed is.

How to get your podcast on Spotify from Substack

Before you connect, publish at least one free or paid episode. Episodes only for founding members, or only for free subscribers, don't count. Also turn off Private Mode on Substack, because Spotify won't accept your feed while it's on.

To connect your show:

In your publication's Settings, go to the Podcasts section and select Edit next to your podcast. Scroll to Distribute your podcast and select Spotify. Select Connect to Spotify. Review the details and select Connect to Spotify again.

Your podcast settings open from the Podcasts section of your publication's settings:

The Podcasts section of your publication's settings. Select Edit next to your podcast to open its settings.

Your show appears on Spotify within about an hour, and the Spotify card in your settings shows Connected. Every new episode syncs to Spotify automatically after you publish it. You can't choose which episodes sync: every eligible episode goes to Spotify.

Shows on Substack reach Spotify listeners this way. Open Tab, Substack's interview show with independent media founders, is published on Substack and is also on Spotify.

Organizing Things, from Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, works the same way. After Shea uploads an episode to Substack, it goes out automatically to YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Your podcast and episode pages on Substack can link to your show on Spotify. Paid subscribers see the paid link, and everyone else sees the free link.

In your podcast settings, scroll to Add Spotify links to your Substack pages. Check Spotify link for paid subscribers. It fills in automatically when you connect to Spotify. Paste your public Spotify show link into Spotify link for free subscribers. It can be the same link as the paid one. Select Save.

The Spotify section of your podcast settings holds the connect button and both links:

The Spotify section of Substack's podcast settings. Connect to Spotify sends your free and paid episodes to Spotify.

If your podcast is already on Spotify

If you're moving a show that's already on Spotify to Substack, you have two options:

Keep your current Spotify listing. Select Manual setup , then Copy URL , and replace your show's RSS feed with that address in your Spotify for Creators dashboard. You keep your listing and followers, and your paid episodes join the same show. Free previews are no longer available on Spotify.

Select , then , and replace your show's RSS feed with that address in your Spotify for Creators dashboard. You keep your listing and followers, and your paid episodes join the same show. Free previews are no longer available on Spotify. Add a separate show for paid episodes. Select Connect to Spotify, then Do it for me, and give the paid show a different name. Your free show stays as it is. This option suits a free feed that relies on free previews or dynamic ads.

After you connect through Substack, don't also submit your feed in Spotify for Creators. That creates a duplicate show. For the full steps to bring your show over, see how to move your podcast to Substack.

How do paid episodes work on Spotify?

On Spotify, listeners see all your free and paid episodes in one show:

Free episodes play for everyone.

play for everyone. Paid episodes show a lock. Listeners select Get access to link their Substack account.

show a lock. Listeners select to link their Substack account. Paid subscribers who link their account can play paid episodes right away.

who link their account can play paid episodes right away. Free listeners who link their account are prompted to upgrade. They can choose a monthly, annual, or founding member plan.

Paid subscribers can also link their accounts from Substack. On their Manage subscription page, they find Private podcast feeds, select Set up podcast, then Listen on Spotify.

A few kinds of episodes work differently on Spotify:

Founding member episodes aren't published to Spotify.

aren't published to Spotify. Free previews aren't supported. A paid episode with a free preview appears on Spotify as the full, locked paid episode.

aren't supported. A paid episode with a free preview appears on Spotify as the full, locked paid episode. Episodes for free subscribers only are locked on Spotify to paid subscribers.

For how to set up paid episodes and previews, see how to start a paid podcast.

Can you earn money from Spotify listeners?

Yes. Spotify listeners can upgrade to a paid subscription from Spotify, and every paid subscriber who links their account unlocks your paid episodes there. On Substack, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Substack is also adding podcast sponsorships. Dynamic sponsorships, now in early access, let you run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes. Third-party sponsorship marketplaces that fill the ad breaks you mark are coming soon. Taking part is optional, and you decide how many ads run and which kinds of sponsors you accept.

For every way to earn from your show, see how to make money podcasting.

What happens to video episodes on Spotify?

When you publish a video episode on Substack, its audio goes to Spotify automatically. To show the video on Spotify too, open the episode in your Spotify for Creators dashboard and select Upload video. The uploaded video replaces the audio episode on Spotify, and it plays only in Spotify's apps and web player.

For how to record and publish video, see how to start a video podcast.

How do you see your Spotify listener numbers?

Spotify downloads are included in your Substack podcast download numbers. They appear 24 hours after they happen.

For streams, unique listeners, listening time, and demographics, claim your podcast in Spotify for Creators. Spotify may ask you to prove you own the show by emailing a code to the address in your RSS feed. To receive it, open your publication's Settings and, in the Community section, set Who can reply to your emails to Everyone. You can also change the Email address for RSS feeds in the Details section.

For ways to get more listeners, see how to grow a podcast audience.