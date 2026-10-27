How to start a video podcast

How do you start a video podcast?

To start a video podcast, choose a format, set up a camera, light, and microphone, then record and publish your episode as video and audio. You can do all of this for free with a phone or computer and the Substack Recording Studio, in six steps:

This guide is part of our complete guide to starting a podcast.

Choose a video podcast format

Your format decides what you need to film. Most video podcasts use one of four setups:

Format How it's filmed What you need Solo show One host talks to the camera A phone or webcam, a light, and a microphone Remote interview Each person records from their own home or office A tool that records everyone over the internet, such as the Substack Recording Studio In-person conversation Two or more people at the same table A camera on each person, or one wide shot, and a microphone for each speaker Live show You stream to an audience, then publish the recording A livestream tool, such as live video on Substack

Video gives your show more places to be found. People watch podcasts on YouTube, in apps, and as short clips on social media. On YouTube alone, viewers watched more than 700 million hours of podcasts a month on living room devices in 2025. That's up from about 400 million the year before, TechCrunch reported. On Substack, creators who had used audio or video in the 90 days before March 2026 grew their revenue 50% faster than those who hadn't.

An in-person show can be filmed almost anywhere. Open Tab is Substack's interview show with independent media founders. It films each episode at a neighborhood bar, restaurant, or café where the guest likes to spend time. Its conversation with Esther Perel, hosted by Hanne Winarsky, shows how a two-person shot looks:

The video thumbnail for Open Tab's conversation with Esther Perel, filmed at a bar with both people in the frame.

What video podcast equipment do you need?

You can start with the camera you already have: the one on your phone, or your computer's built-in webcam. When you're ready to spend money, start with a microphone. Many people will only hear your episode in a podcast app, so sound quality matters more than a better camera.

Camera: a phone camera or a built-in webcam is enough to start. An external webcam is the upgrade to make when your built-in camera looks grainy.

a phone camera or a built-in webcam is enough to start. An external webcam is the upgrade to make when your built-in camera looks grainy. Light: a window in front of you is the simplest light. In the evening, put a lamp behind the camera, pointing toward you.

a window in front of you is the simplest light. In the evening, put a lamp behind the camera, pointing toward you. Microphone: wired earbuds with a microphone work to start. A USB microphone costs about $100 to $300, and a clip-on microphone costs about $60 to $280. A clip-on microphone keeps the microphone out of the picture.

wired earbuds with a microphone work to start. A USB microphone costs about $100 to $300, and a clip-on microphone costs about $60 to $280. A clip-on microphone keeps the microphone out of the picture. Headphones: wear them when you record with remote guests, so their voices don't echo into your microphone. Closed-back headphones cost about $60 to $200.

For the full list, with price ranges, see podcast equipment for beginners.

How to set up your video podcast recording space

A quiet room with a tidy background and light on your face is all you need. Before you record:

Frame the shot. Put the camera at eye level, about an arm's length away. A stack of books under a laptop or phone works.

Put the camera at eye level, about an arm's length away. A stack of books under a laptop or phone works. Keep your face near the center. Substack makes clips of your video in portrait and landscape, and a portrait clip crops the sides of the frame.

Substack makes clips of your video in portrait and landscape, and a portrait clip crops the sides of the frame. Face the light. Sit facing a window or lamp. A bright window behind you turns your face into a dark shape.

Sit facing a window or lamp. A bright window behind you turns your face into a dark shape. Choose your background. A bookshelf, a plant, or a plain wall works. Remove anything you don't want viewers to see.

A bookshelf, a plant, or a plain wall works. Remove anything you don't want viewers to see. Reduce noise and echo. Turn off fans and appliances that hum. Soft furniture, rugs, and curtains absorb echo.

Turn off fans and appliances that hum. Soft furniture, rugs, and curtains absorb echo. Check your connection. If you record with remote guests or go live, use a stable internet connection.

For how to set up your room and test your sound, see how to record a podcast.

How to record a video podcast

The Substack Recording Studio is a free studio built into Substack. You can record solo or with up to two guests, add your logo to the video, and share your screen. It works on the web and in the Substack app for iPhone and Android.

How to record in the Substack Recording Studio

Sign in to Substack on the web, select Create, then Recording studio. When your browser asks, allow Substack to use your microphone and camera. To invite guests, enter each guest's Substack handle. You can have up to three people in a recording: you and two guests. Guests join from a computer or from the Substack app. To add your logo, select Brand and effects, turn on Logo, and choose where it appears: top left, top right, or bottom left. Select Start recording. To show slides, a chart, or a website, select Share screen. Screen sharing works best in Google Chrome. Select End. Substack creates a draft post with your video and emails you a link when it's ready.

You invite each guest from the Invite guests panel, where you search by name or Substack handle:

The Invite guests panel in the Substack Recording Studio. Each guest gets the invitation as a pop-up, a push notification, or an email.

Substack records each person in high resolution on their own computer or phone, then uploads the file when the session ends. This prevents lag and dropped frames in your recording. In your draft, select Switch to HD to publish the high-resolution version.

Creators use the studio for many kinds of shows. Tara Palmeri added her Red Letter logo to an episode with congressional reporter Juliegrace Brufke. Catherine Price, who writes How to Feel Alive, customized the thumbnail text for her conversation with author Dan Coyle.

How to record a live video podcast

To record in front of an audience, go live instead. On the web, select Create, then Live. In the Substack app, tap +, then Live.

Up to three people can stream together, and each co-host can join from a computer or the Substack app.

You choose who can watch: everyone, all subscribers, or paid subscribers only.

When the stream ends, Substack saves the recording as a draft post, so you can publish it as an episode.

To stream to YouTube at the same time, turn on Multicast to YouTube before you go live. Multicast works from a computer, for livestreams open to everyone.

Edit and publish your episode

Every recording becomes a video post that you can publish as a podcast episode. Rachel Braun recorded a conversation with Express Checkout's Nate Rosen in the Substack Recording Studio. Using only Substack tools, she published and clipped it as an episode of Braun & Brains:

Left, the recording in the Substack Recording Studio, with the Braun & Brains logo added. Right, the published episode.

Before you publish, check these settings in the video editor:

Podcast audio: slide the toggle next to Add audio to podcast RSS feed . Listeners on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps hear the episode, and people on Substack watch the video. To use a higher-quality audio file, select the three dots, then Replace .

slide the toggle next to . Listeners on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast apps hear the episode, and people on Substack watch the video. To use a higher-quality audio file, select the three dots, then . Transcript: every video post with audio gets an automatic transcript. You can edit it, or upload your own .txt, .srt, or .vtt file.

every video post with audio gets an automatic transcript. You can edit it, or upload your own .txt, .srt, or .vtt file. Thumbnail: upload an image, or pick a still from the video.

upload an image, or pick a still from the video. Clips: select the scissors icon to see the clips Substack made from your video, or make your own clip of up to five minutes.

select the scissors icon to see the clips Substack made from your video, or make your own clip of up to five minutes. Free preview: for a paid episode, choose the part of the video that everyone can watch. The preview also applies to the audio in podcast apps. See how to start a paid podcast.

If you recorded with another tool, edit the file first, then upload it: select Create, then Video, then Select file. For the fastest processing, Substack recommends 1080p or 1440p video with H.264 video and AAC audio, and files up to 20 GB. For how to cut mistakes and long pauses, see how to edit a podcast.

Substack hosts video and audio episodes for free, with no hosting fees and no platform fees.

Share your video podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and social media

On Substack, you publish each episode once, and it reaches your subscribers by email and in the Substack app. To reach viewers and listeners on other platforms:

YouTube: connect your YouTube account under Connected accounts in your publication's settings. Each video post then uploads to YouTube when you publish, set to private by default, and you can choose unlisted or public. You can also choose automatic clips to post as YouTube Shorts.

connect your YouTube account under in your publication's settings. Each video post then uploads to YouTube when you publish, set to private by default, and you can choose unlisted or public. You can also choose automatic clips to post as YouTube Shorts. Spotify: when you publish a video episode, its audio goes to Spotify automatically. To show the video on Spotify too, upload it to the episode in your Spotify for Creators dashboard. See how to get your podcast on Spotify.

when you publish a video episode, its audio goes to Spotify automatically. To show the video on Spotify too, upload it to the episode in your Spotify for Creators dashboard. See how to get your podcast on Spotify. Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps: listeners get the audio version through your podcast's RSS feed. See how to get your podcast on Apple Podcasts and what a podcast RSS feed is.

listeners get the audio version through your podcast's RSS feed. See how to get your podcast on Apple Podcasts and what a podcast RSS feed is. Social media: share clips as Substack Notes, and to Instagram Stories and Reels from the Substack app. You can also upload clips to LinkedIn, or download them as MP4 files. For how clips bring in new listeners, see how to grow a podcast audience.

Organizing Things, from Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion, shows how this works for a new show. The first episode was free everywhere. For later episodes, a short free preview goes out on Substack, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, and the full episode is for paid subscribers. In its first week, the show got 126,000 views and 10,385 downloads, with no paid promotion.

Open Tab is distributed the same way: you can watch it on YouTube, listen in podcast apps, and find the full series on Substack.

When you're ready to earn from your show, you can make episodes and livestreams available only to paid subscribers. You keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Substack is also adding podcast sponsorships. Dynamic sponsorships, now in early access, let you run campaigns with your own sponsors and update ads across your back catalog without re-editing episodes. See how to make money podcasting.