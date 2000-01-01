Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (yeg - you)

Yegor - "From $100K to $1M" & More.

Yeh Project - Yeh Project

Yehonatan - יְהוֹנָתָן - Aramaic for Christians

Yehonatan - יְהוֹנָתָן - Hebrew for Christians

Yehuda Kurtzer - Yehuda Kurtzer

Yehuda Lukacs - I read the news today, oh boy…

Yekaterina O'Neil - The Woes of Wit

Yelena Sheremeta - Legacy Living

Yelena Sheremeta - Seek in Faith

Yeliz Minareci - Yeliz’s writing

Yellow Shelf - Yellow Shelf

Yellowbrick Investing - Yellowbrick Investing

YellowHeights - Yellow Heights Books

Yemeeka 🎀 - Olivia_the_poet✍️💞

نادية - 3aib!

Yemisi aka Sisi Yemmie - The Sizzle with Sisi Yemmie

Yen - Astraea Ergo Sum

Yen Feng - The Yoga Edit

Yen Ooi - Making Up Life

Yenaa - Yenaa

Yenal Bilgici - Sıfır Sayı

Yener Ciraci - Yener Ciraci

Yener Keskin - Next Big Trade

yeng 💕🦢🌷 - 𓏲 ๋࣭ ࣪ ˖ bottled messages 🎐

Yeng T - Vestimentary Semiotics

Yennie Jun - Art Fish Intelligence

Yennifer Domínguez - AtentaMente

Yeon - elrin

Yepicurus - The Existential List by YEPICURUS

Yeray Zurita - Yeray Zurita

Yerusha - Yerusha

Yes, & Podcast ZM - Yes, & Podcast ZM

Yes & Yes - Yes & Yes

Yes, And Also No - Yes, And Also No

Yes Chef Guides - Yes Chef Guides

Yes Consulting Team - Vacation Rentals News - Yes Consulting

yes please - a love note

Yes to Life - Yes to Life

yes you can - yes you can

Yes You're Worth It - Yes You're Worth It

Yesenia Perez-Cruz - Beyond Consistency

Yesha Shah - Yesha Shah

Yeshe Rabgye - Yeshe Rabgye's Buddhism Guide

Yesheshvini Ojha - Yesh Stack

Yeshua Risen - Yeshua Risen

Yeshuani - Yeshuani

Yeskendir Salgara - Conscious Engineering 🌊

Yessica Klein - That Poetry Thing

Yesterday Jane - Yesterday Jane

YesToHellWith - YesToHellWith

YesXorNo - YesXorNo

Yetta Rose Stein - EVERYTHING IS INTERESTING

Yettysplash - Yettysplash's Substack

Yetunde Omobolanle - The Close Friends List

Yevette Gooden - Deeper Growth Journaling

Yevgeniy Kovalenko - Yevgeniy Kovalenko

Yevheniya - Mother Using AI

Yew Jin Lim - What YJ Thinks

Yeyu Huang - Lab For AI

Yezid Sayigh - Middle East Reflections

山藤あると｜光の会計士 - 週刊あるとレンズ｜山藤あると

YH Lin - 光農合作社群 Luminous Farmer's Network

Yhane Washington Smith - Harlem Queen

Yi Ning Chiu - Communion Service

Yi Xue - The Journey of an Immigrant's Dream

Yiannis Antoniou - Yiannis pontificates on AI and Data

Yiannis Baboulias - Hic sunt dracones

Yield Hunting - Yield Hunting

Yield Notes - Yield Notes

Yifu Liu - JJLake’s Substack

Yildiray Lise - RESİMLİ KİTAP GÜNLÜĞÜM

Yilmaz Biter - BioPitch

Yims - Newsletter de una Yims

Yin Wang - 垠的备忘录

Yin Xiaoguang - Yin's Voice of BRICS

Yina Moe-Lange - The Big Y

Yinfi - Yinfi

Yinkaaa♡ - Yinkaaa♡

Yinuo Li - 李一诺

YinzCam Inc. - Ship Happens at YinzCam

Yionna - Interface

Yirsandy Rodríguez - YirsandyBlogs

Yiscah Smith - Yiscah’s Substack

Yisha Writes - Yisha Writes

Yisrael M. Eliashiv - Magen Yehudi

Yitka Winn - Runners Who Write

Yitz - The Frum Observer

Yitzhak Santis - Yitzhak Santis - The Salty Zionist

Yiyi. ♡ - Yiyi. ♡

yiyi kecil. - yiyi

Yizuz - Yizuz

Y.L. Wolfe - On the Outside

YLAB x TeamFD - Mindset First (The Edu-Whiz)

Yliana Guzman - Raising Rich

Ylva Fredriksson - The Full-Stack Product Leader

YM - Art Hits Hard

YMagnify | For Busy Investors - SAVE TIME | Read Less. Profit More.

YMCA of Coastal Carolina - Y Stories

ymlovely - the loser girl diaries

YMMV - YMMV

YMYM - Your Money, Your Moves Newsletter

Yến Phạm - Nàng Invest

Yna Marson - Desejante

野口嘉則@自己実現の心理学 - 野口嘉則@自己実現の心理学

YNR - YNR

Yo, I have questions... - A Most Hated Woman (Sharon)

Yo Quiero Dinero Podcast - Yo Quiero Dinero Podcast

Yo y La Moda - Yo y La Moda

الذي لم يُكتب - الذي لم يُكتب

Yoan Zapryanov - Екаквотое

yoana ✩࿐࿔ - softly wandering ✩࿐࿔

Yoana ~ Feminine Alchemy ꨄ︎ - The Feminine Alchemy

Yoann - wai

Yoann Benoit - Crafting Impactful Data & AI Products

Yoann Berno - Climate Insiders

Yoann Fond - L'apprenti SAV

Yoann Lopez - Behind the Curtain

Yoav - Yoav Got Mail

Yocum and Pham - How To Comic with Yocum and Pham

Yoda 尤大 - Yoda Research

Yoda Olinyk - The Monday Club

Yoga and Other Dangerous Ideas - Yoga and Other Dangerous Ideas

Yoga for Health & Wellbeing - Yoga with Kate

Yoga Heart Mind - YOGA HEART MIND

Yoga Humans - What I Taught in Yoga This Week

Yoga Nature Sheffield - What On Yoga Earth

Yoga, verbinding en gezondheid - Philippe Gits - Centrum voor Yoga en Gezondheid

Yoga y escritura - Yoga y escritura

Yogaprenör | Angelica - Angelica Henriksson, Yogaprenör

Yogesh Chavda - In Search of Normal

yogesh nanda - Market DNA

Yogesh Simpson - Assembled Home

Yogesh_GalaxyonKnowledge - GalaxyonKnowledge

Yogi Ganeshram - Yogi’s Equity Edge

Yogologia - Yogologia

永野ヨウ｜Yoh Nagano - 永野ヨウ｜Yoh Nagano

Yohami - YOHAMI

Yohan - The Spatial Edge

Yohanes Kabes - Yohanes Kabes

Yohann - Yohann

Yohanna Mannelqvist - Between Chapters

YoHan's Creative Circle - The Alignment Engine (The system behind your becoming)

YOHEI HAYAKAWA - LIFE UPDATE

Yoje Ho - Tea Time with Yoje

Yoka - Yoka

Yolanda Ann Rhynes - Yolanda Ann Rhynes

Yolanda Aranda - le pop est immortel

Yolanda Barker - True Colours

Yolanda E. S. Miller - 🍞 Breadcrumbs + Mustard Seeds 🌱

Yolanda Edwards - Club Yolo

Yolanda Kalb Jin Shin Jyutsu - Yolanda’s Substack

Yolanda L. Valdés - The Art of Flow

Yolanda M. - El Substack de Yolanda

Yolanda McAdam - Astrology with Yolanda

Yolanda Miller - Homemaker's Series

Yolanda Miller - Yolanda Miller

Yolanda Pritam Hari - Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Yolande Clark-Jackson - Between Grief and Joy

Yolande Norris-Clark - Bauhauswife

Yoleima Perez - Mi travesía

Yoli - T. Nyima - Yoli Nyima

Yoli Inácio - Yoli Inácio

Yoli Maya Yeh - Sacred Cosmology - Transmissions from the Beauty Way

Yom Fox - Yom Fox

Yomalli G - Mujeres que vuelan

❤️Yomarie “YoMo” Castellano - Hair Loss Bonita with YoMo

Yommy Ayilara🤎 - WANI Echoes by Yommy Ayilara

Yomna - The Crimson Wallpaper

YONA - YONA LAND

Yonah E - Zionism Today

Yonason Goldson - The Ethics Ninja

Yonatan Brunshtein - The Venture Analyst

Yonatan Daon-Stern - Philosophy: I Need It

Yonatan Hambourger - A Taste of Torah by Rabbi Yonatan Hambourger

Yonathan de Lévis - L'Almanak des Nouveaux Villages

Yonelaa - Yonelaa

Yong Tao - Govern AI Decisions

Yongkyun - Code Pointer

Yoni - Dragon Value Perspective | מחשבות לעצמי

Yoni Greenbaum - Backstory & Strategy

Yoni Rechtman - 99% Derisible

Yoni Weinberg - Across The Yoniverse

Yoni Wolf - Yoni Wolf’s Wet Paint

Yonnel Poivre Le Lohé - Au nom de qui

yoona - yoona

𝐼.🎀 - 𝐼.🎀

Yooper Steve - The Yooper Report

Yootopia - Yootopia

yopa - yopa

YOPI 【Corporate IT】 - Yopi from IT Ops

Y-Option - Y-Option: College Football with Yogi Roth

YoPuedoEscribir - YoPuedoEscribir's Substack

Yoram Hazony - Jerusalem Letters

Yorbis - Yorbis’s Substack

Yorch Torch Games - The Forge

Yordan Ivanov - Data Gibberish

York Creatives - Creative Opportunities

Yorrin van der Graaf - FluentInQuality

Yos Tarshish - Yos Tarshish

Yosef Hirsh - Vitalist Judaism

Yoselyn Solano - Yoselyn Solano

Yoseph Eshete - Oriental Orthodox.

Yosh - Yosh

Yoshi Matsumoto - Holy is He Who Wrestles

Yoshi Matsumoto - The Mystical American Patriot's Society

Yoshi Pantera - Regenerative Culture Chronicle

片岡芳明 / Yoshiaki Kataoka - 片岡 芳明 - Yoshiaki Kataoka

ヨシボウ@仏教コラム&ラジオ配信 - 現役僧侶の仏教コラム

Yoshie Barnett - Lotus Flower Journeys

YOSHIKATSU / 𠮷勝制作所 - YOSHIKATSU Newsletter

鳥山慶樹｜徳島県海陽町のマーケター - 鳥山慶樹のメールマガジン

Yoshikonome よしこの芽 - Yoshikonome | よしこの芽

よしみ｜言葉と物語を書く人 - よしみ｜言葉と物語を書く人

よしなり村長｜夢を実業に変えるプロモーター - よしなり村長

yosif - yosif’s notes

Yossi Gestetner - Yossi Gestetner

Yossi Gozlan - Third Apron

Yossy Arefi - Have a Little Something

Yosuke Yanase - Yosuke Yanase

Yotam Ottolenghi - Ottolenghi

You are being lied to - What the bought off news won't tell you.

You Are Remembering - You Are Remembering

You are society. - You Are Society

You Are The Genre - Letters From African America

You Are The Oracle - You Are the Oracle

You Can't Make This Stuff Up - You Can't Make This Stuff Up

You Don't Know Mojack - You Don't Know Mojack

You Don't Look Sick, Ang - You Don’t Look Sick, Ang

You Got This Trading - You Got This Trading

You Had Me at Black - You Had Me at Black

You had me at Hello - You had me at Hello

You Ready Grandma - You Ready Grandma

You Said That Out Loud?! - You Said That Out Loud?!

YOU SHOULD KNOW - YOU SHOULD KNOW

You Too? - You Too?

You, Unpacked. - You, Unpacked.

YOU UP? by HAILS - YOU UP? by HAILS

You Won't Know If You Don't Go - You Won't Know If You Don't Go

Youfoundcilla - Life, In Draft

Youghal News - Youghal News

YouGov America - YouGov's The Surveyor

小関悠 - たよりない話

Younes Rharbaoui - Chasing Paper

Young - 基本演繹Elementary

Young Critic - Young Critic Movie Reviews

Young Curmudgeon - Young Curmudgeon

Young Futures - Young Futures Substack

Young Kim - digestible UX

Young Lung Cancer - Young Lung Cancer Initiative

Young Man - Young Man Yaps

Young Men Research Project - Young Men Research Project

김영민 (Young Min Kim) - 김영민 (Young Min Kim)

Young Political Workers - Revolutionary Youth Bulletin (क्रांतिकारी नौजवान पत्रिका)

Young Törless - Religion, Politics, and The Great Pumpkin

Young Urbanists South Africa - Young Urbanists South Africa

young waffle - young waffle

Young Woong Yi - Becoming Dust

Youngbull - Young Bull

YoungerByMonday | SusanPassoni - Younger by Monday

Youngfresh - Youngfresh

younghock2 - younghock2’s Substack

YoungMary - The Young Mary Papers

youngmi mayer - youngmi’s Substack

Youngna Park - Making it Work

Youngsik Youn - Youngsik Youn

Your best French - yourbestfrench’s Substack

Your BFF Dani - Your BFF Dani

Your Big Law BFF (Ashlee) - Freedom to Run

Your Big SISTER🌸 - YOUR SUBSTACK BIG SISTER 💐

Your Body Knows by K.Covington - Your Body Knows

Your Central Florida Yard - Your Central Florida Yard

Your Cousin - Your Cousin's Newsletter

YOUR DARLING ❄️ - Your Darling❄️

your dirty slut - your dirty slut

Your Double Dose - Your Double Dose

Your Everyday Lawyer 👩‍⚖️⚖️ - Your Everyday Lawyer 👩‍⚖️⚖️

Your Fave - Temitope’s Newsletter

Your Favorite Auntie - Notes From Auntie's Desk

Your Favorite Prof - Your Favorite Prof

Your Favorite Published Yapper - RANTIN', RAVIN', & REMINISCIN'

Your Favorite Redhead, Ashley - The Cosmic Clinician

Your Fintech Buddy - Your Fintech Buddy

Your First Job in America - Your First Job in America

Your Freedom Hub - Your Freedom Hub

your friendly BullsBlogger - BlogABull.com

Your Gay Uncle John - Your Gay Uncle John

Your Guide - How To Be A Submissive Wife

Your Hypersexual Girlfriend - Your Hypersexual Girlfriend

Your Ink Motivator - Your Ink Motivator

Your Interior Land - Cindye S. - Your Interior Land

Your Internet Sister 💛 - Your Internet Sister 💛

Your Irish History Fix - Your Irish History Fix

Your Knowing Self - Your Knowing Self

Your loving S - By si

Your Mind Matters - YOUR MIND MATTERS ALMOST DR.KAREN CHAMBRE

your mommy's sugar daddy. - Keeping up with Khãrys 🧚🏼‍♀️

Your Music Hub - Your Publication

Your Native Friend - --- Paradise ---

Your Next eBook - Your Next eBook

YOUR OLDER SISTER'S CLOSET - your older sister's closet

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyTaxesContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand PartnershipsHow to start a podcastBest podcast hosting

Comparison

Substack vs. PatreonSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. YouTubeSubstack vs. Spotify for CreatorsSubstack vs. BuzzsproutSubstack vs. PodbeanSubstack vs. AcastSubstack vs. SupercastSubstack vs. Supporting CastSubstack vs. Captivate.fmSubstack vs. Transistor.fmSubstack vs. LibsynSubstack vs. RSS.comSubstack vs. RiversideSubstack vs. Spreaker
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice