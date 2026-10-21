Feature
Substack
Acast
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
NoAcast sites live on shows.acast.com, and the free plan site cannot be customized.
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
|Acast's free Starter plan is limited to 5 episodes.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via SupercastAcast closed its own subscriptions product, Acast+, and points creators to Supercast.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Acast partnersAcast's terms allow a paywall only through Acast or its designated partners.
Feature
Substack
Acast
Free podcast hosting
|Acast's free Starter plan is limited to 5 episodes.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|Acast Video plan only, from $50/month.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|Acast Pro plan and up.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No