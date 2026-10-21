Substack vs Acast for podcasters

Acast is a podcast hosting platform built around selling ads. Its free plan stops at 5 episodes, its terms allow a paywall only through Acast or its partners, and it closed its own subscriptions product. Substack is built around your audience: free hosting, direct paid subscriptions, and a community you own.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.