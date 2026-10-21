Substack vs Buzzsprout for podcasters

Buzzsprout is a solid traditional podcast hosting platform, but you pay $15–$30 a month, billed annually, before you earn anything, it takes 15% of listener subscriptions, and your free listeners never become a list you own. Substack hosts your show for free and gives you everything Buzzsprout doesn't: a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.