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Substack vs Buzzsprout for podcasters

Buzzsprout is a solid traditional podcast hosting platform, but you pay $15–$30 a month, billed annually, before you earn anything, it takes 15% of listener subscriptions, and your free listeners never become a list you own. Substack hosts your show for free and gives you everything Buzzsprout doesn't: a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Buzzsprout?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want to grow your show and earn from it. Buzzsprout charges $15 to $30 a month, billed annually, before you earn anything, and also takes 15% of subscriptions, while Substack hosting is free, and you keep 90% of what you earn. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, community chat and comments, and an email list of every listener who subscribes, free or paid, none of which Buzzsprout offers.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Buzzsprout has 10, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Buzzsprout charges $15–$30 a month billed annually, with yearly upload limits, and its free plan removes episodes after 90 days, so it's a trial, not a complete solution. Substack hosting is free, your episodes don't expire, and you get every tool whether or not you charge for subscriptions.
  • Buzzsprout takes 15% of listener subscriptions and pays earnings into its Buzzsprout Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal. Substack takes 10%, and payments run through your own Stripe account.
  • Buzzsprout has no subscriber community and no companion newsletter, and only paying subscribers ever reach a list you can export. Substack gives you a community, a newsletter, and every subscriber's email address.
  • Buzzsprout puts Apple Podcasts video and YouTube publishing on its Audio + Video plans, from $25 a month billed annually. Substack includes both for free.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Buzzsprout

No monthly fees, and you keep 90%

On Buzzsprout, you pay $15–$30 a month for hosting, billed annually, plus overage charges if you upload more than your plan allows, and Buzzsprout takes 15% of listener subscriptions on top. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. In exchange for its 10% fee, Substack provides a growth network that brings you new paying subscribers, including a podcast tab in the Substack app.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a feed

Buzzsprout publishes your feed to podcast apps, but it doesn't help new listeners find you, so you'll have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. Your show still goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Buzzsprout gives you a podcast website and a feature called Fan Mail, which lets listeners send a text or voicemail that you can reply to once. There's no place for listeners to talk with you or each other, and no newsletter. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

Buzzsprout lets you export your paying subscribers’ names and emails, but subscribers pay through Buzzsprout, and your earnings go to your Buzzsprout Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal. Buzzsprout keeps 15% of subscription revenue, and your free listeners are not on any list you can export. On Substack, payments go through your own Stripe account, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Everything Buzzsprout charges extra for, included

Buzzsprout and Substack both have IAB-certified download analytics. But Buzzsprout puts Apple Podcasts video and YouTube publishing on plans from $25 a month billed annually, while Substack includes them for free, along with a browser recording studio, live video, and episodes delivered by email. Free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.

Substack vs Buzzsprout, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Buzzsprout
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
Paying subscribers only. Buzzsprout lets you export their names and emails, but it runs checkout and free listeners never join a list.
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
15%
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
Buzzsprout
Buzzsprout pays subscription earnings into its Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Buzzsprout
Free podcast hosting
No
Buzzsprout's free plan removes episodes after 90 days.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
Buzzsprout Audio + Video plans only, from $25/month billed annually.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Buzzsprout Audio + Video plans only, from $25/month billed annually.
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Buzzsprout or Substack: which fits your podcast?

Buzzsprout suits podcasters who want podcast hosting only. Substack includes the same basics:
  • Industry-standard download stats, certified by IAB Tech Lab
  • A website for your show that you can customize
  • Team access, so you can add co-hosts and collaborators
Substack also gives you what Buzzsprout does not: a newsletter, comments and community, and a list of free and paid subscribers that you own and can export.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Buzzsprout to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Set up a redirect from Buzzsprout to your new Substack RSS feed so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow your show.
  4. Invite your supporters
    Turn on paid subscriptions and invite your Buzzsprout subscribers to join. Because Buzzsprout runs checkout, they'll need to enter their card details again on Substack, and from then on you keep 90% of what they pay, less credit card processing fees.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

How much does Buzzsprout cost?

Buzzsprout costs $15–$30 a month billed annually, with yearly upload limits, and its free plan removes episodes after 90 days. Substack podcast hosting is free.

How much does Buzzsprout take from subscriptions?

Buzzsprout takes 15% of listener subscriptions and pays earnings into its Buzzsprout Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.

Does Buzzsprout support video podcasts?

On its Audio + Video plans, from $25 a month billed annually. Substack hosts video for free, delivers it to Apple Podcasts automatically, and can publish it to YouTube.

Can I move my podcast from Buzzsprout to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then redirect your Buzzsprout feed to Substack so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow you without losing listeners.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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