Feature
Substack
Buzzsprout
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
|Paying subscribers only. Buzzsprout lets you export their names and emails, but it runs checkout and free listeners never join a list.
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
15%
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
BuzzsproutBuzzsprout pays subscription earnings into its Wallet, which you cash out through PayPal.
Feature
Substack
Buzzsprout
Free podcast hosting
NoBuzzsprout's free plan removes episodes after 90 days.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|Buzzsprout Audio + Video plans only, from $25/month billed annually.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
|Buzzsprout Audio + Video plans only, from $25/month billed annually.
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No