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Substack vs Captivate.fm for podcasters

Captivate is a capable podcast hosting platform, but it costs $19–$99 a month with no free plan, takes 12% of memberships and 5% of tips, and charges $12 a month per show for Apple Podcasts video. Substack hosts your show for free, includes Apple video, and adds the things Captivate doesn't have: a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Captivate.fm?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want to grow and earn without a monthly bill. Captivate costs $19 to $99 a month and takes 12% of memberships, while Substack hosting is free and you keep 90% of paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, community chat and comments, and every subscriber's email address, which Captivate doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Captivate.fm has 8, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Captivate costs $19–$99 a month based on downloads, with no free plan. Substack hosting is free.
  • Captivate takes 12% of memberships and 5% of tips, plus credit card fees, through Stripe Express. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
  • Captivate charges $12 a month per show for Apple Podcasts video, plus bandwidth, and relies on YouTube turning your feed into static-artwork videos. Substack delivers real video to Apple Podcasts and YouTube for free.
  • Captivate has no listener comments, live video, or newsletter. Substack gives you chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, and a newsletter.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Captivate.fm

No monthly fees, and you keep 90%

On Captivate, you pay $19–$99 a month before you earn anything, then Captivate takes 12% of memberships and 5% of tips, with no network sending new members your way. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. In exchange for its 10% fee, Substack provides a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a feed

Captivate publishes your feed to podcast apps, but it has no listener app, discovery network, or community, so you'll have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. Your show still goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Captivate gives you a podcast website, but no listener comments, chat, live video, or newsletter. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

Captivate runs memberships through Stripe Express, and it has no way to send your episodes to listeners by email. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Everything Captivate charges extra for, included

Captivate and Substack both have IAB-certified download analytics. But Captivate charges $12 a month per show for Apple Podcasts video, plus bandwidth, and has no direct YouTube publishing. Substack hosts audio and video for free, delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio. Free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.

Substack vs Captivate.fm, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Captivate.fm
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
12%
Captivate also takes 5% of tips, plus credit card fees.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
Captivate
Captivate runs payments through Stripe Express, where you create a new Stripe account or connect an existing one.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Captivate.fm
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
Captivate charges $12/month per show for Apple video, plus bandwidth.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Captivate relies on YouTube's RSS import, which turns episodes into static-artwork videos.
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Captivate.fm or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • Every plan includes private podcasting with a unique feed for each subscriber.
  • Captivate has IAB-certified analytics and a customizable podcast website.
  • Captivate doesn't charge download overage fees. It asks you to upgrade instead.
Substack also includes private feeds for paid subscribers, IAB-certified analytics, and a customizable podcast website. It adds a newsletter, community, and a growth network without a monthly hosting fee.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Captivate.fm to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Set up a redirect from Captivate to your new Substack RSS feed so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow your show.
  4. Invite your members
    Turn on paid subscriptions and invite your Captivate members to join, so you keep 90% of what they pay from now on, less credit card processing fees.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

How much does Captivate.fm cost?

Captivate costs $19–$99 a month, priced by downloads, with no free plan. Apple Podcasts video costs $12 a month per show, plus bandwidth. Substack podcast hosting, including video, is free.

How much does Captivate take from memberships?

Captivate takes 12% of memberships and 5% of tips, plus credit card fees. Substack is free to use and takes 10% of paid subscriptions, and its growth network helps you find new paying subscribers to offset it.

Can Captivate publish video to YouTube?

Captivate relies on YouTube's RSS import, which turns episodes into static-artwork videos. Substack can publish your real video episodes to YouTube automatically.

Can I move my podcast from Captivate.fm to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then redirect your Captivate feed to Substack so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow you without losing listeners.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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