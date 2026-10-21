Feature
Substack
Captivate.fm
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
12%Captivate also takes 5% of tips, plus credit card fees.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
CaptivateCaptivate runs payments through Stripe Express, where you create a new Stripe account or connect an existing one.
Feature
Substack
Captivate.fm
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|Captivate charges $12/month per show for Apple video, plus bandwidth.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
NoCaptivate relies on YouTube's RSS import, which turns episodes into static-artwork videos.
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No