Feature
Substack
Libsyn
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via AppleSells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Apple
Feature
Substack
Libsyn
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
|Sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
NoLibsyn lists Apple Podcasts video as coming soon.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|Libsyn allows up to 5 users per podcast.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No