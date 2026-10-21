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Substack vs Libsyn for podcasters

Libsyn is one of the oldest podcast hosting platforms, and it shows. It costs $8–$150 a month based on how much you upload, sells subscriptions only through Apple, and still lists Apple Podcasts video as coming soon. Substack hosts your show for free, lets you sell subscriptions directly, and adds a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Libsyn?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want to grow your show and earn from it directly. Libsyn costs $8 to $150 a month and sells subscriptions only through Apple, while Substack hosting is free, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, community chat and comments, and every subscriber's email address, which Libsyn doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Libsyn has 8, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Libsyn costs $8–$150 a month, priced by how much audio you upload each month, with no free plan. Substack hosting is free.
  • Libsyn sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener. On Substack, you sell directly: payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack handles payment processing and sales taxes for you, and you always own the email addresses and payment relationship with your subscribers.
  • Libsyn's plans page lists Apple Podcasts video as coming soon. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts and YouTube today, for free.
  • Libsyn has no listener comments, chat, or newsletter. Substack gives you chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, and a newsletter.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Libsyn

No monthly fees, and you keep 90%

On Libsyn, you pay $8–$150 a month before you earn anything, and its only subscription option sends listeners to Apple, which keeps up to 30%. Its automatic ads switch on pre-rolls and post-rolls for you and pay creators 50–60%. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack’s 10% fee includes a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a feed

Libsyn publishes your feed to podcast apps, but it has no listener app, discovery network, or community, so you'll have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. And Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid subscribers can listen in Spotify. Libsyn isn't.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Libsyn gives you a podcast website, but no listener comments, chat, live video, or newsletter. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

When Libsyn listeners pay through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple runs billing and owns the relationship, and you never get their email addresses. Moving those subscribers means each of them has to re-enter their card, and some won't. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Modern hosting, included

Libsyn and Substack both have IAB-certified download analytics. But Libsyn meters your uploads every month, offers browser recording only on its Advanced plan and up, and hasn't launched Apple Podcasts video. Substack hosts audio and video for free, delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio.

Substack vs Libsyn, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Libsyn
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via Apple
Sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
Apple

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Libsyn
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
Sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Libsyn lists Apple Podcasts video as coming soon.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Libsyn allows up to 5 users per podcast.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Libsyn or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • Download analytics are IAB certified.
  • Every plan can publish to YouTube, including turning audio episodes into videos.
  • Libsyn runs an advertising marketplace and allows up to 5 users per podcast.
Substack also includes IAB-certified analytics, automatic video publishing to YouTube, and team access. Libsyn’s advertising marketplace and audio-to-video publishing may suit an ad-supported show; Substack brings subscriptions, a newsletter, and community together.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Libsyn to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Set up a redirect from Libsyn to your new Substack RSS feed so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow your show. Do this before you close your Libsyn account, because Libsyn removes your content at the end of the month after you close a show.
  4. Turn on paid subscriptions
    Offer bonus episodes, ad-free versions, or early access, and keep 90% of what you earn, less credit card processing fees.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

Is Libsyn free?

No. Libsyn offers a 30-day trial that requires a credit card, then costs $8–$150 a month, priced by how much you upload each month. Substack podcast hosting, including video, is free, and free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.

Can I sell podcast subscriptions on Libsyn?

Only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener. On Substack, you sell subscriptions directly. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.

Does Libsyn support video on Apple Podcasts?

Libsyn's plans page lists Apple Podcasts video as coming soon. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts for free, and can publish it to YouTube too.

Can I move my podcast from Libsyn to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then redirect your Libsyn feed to Substack so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow you without losing listeners.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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