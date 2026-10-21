Substack vs Libsyn for podcasters

Libsyn is one of the oldest podcast hosting platforms, and it shows. It costs $8–$150 a month based on how much you upload, sells subscriptions only through Apple, and still lists Apple Podcasts video as coming soon. Substack hosts your show for free, lets you sell subscriptions directly, and adds a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.