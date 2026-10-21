Feature
Substack
Podbean
Community tools (chat, comments)
|Podbean offers episode comments only. It shut down livestreaming in June 2026.
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
|Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via ApplePodbean sells subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after).
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Apple or PodbeanPodbean's older Premium and Patron programs keep paying listeners inside Podbean's own app.
Feature
Substack
Podbean
Free podcast hosting
|Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|Podbean Unlimited Plus plan and up, from $29/month.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|Podbean Network plan and up, from $79/month.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners