Substack vs Podbean for podcasters

Podbean is a podcast hosting platform, but its free plan caps your uploads, trims your feed, and runs Podbean's ads on your show without paying you. Its paid subscriptions run through Apple, which keeps up to 30%, or inside Podbean's own app, and either way the paying listener isn't yours. Substack hosts your show for free, with no ads inserted, and lets listeners pay you directly.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.