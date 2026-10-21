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Substack vs Podbean for podcasters

Podbean is a podcast hosting platform, but its free plan caps your uploads, trims your feed, and runs Podbean's ads on your show without paying you. Its paid subscriptions run through Apple, which keeps up to 30%, or inside Podbean's own app, and either way the paying listener isn't yours. Substack hosts your show for free, with no ads inserted, and lets listeners pay you directly.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Podbean?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want to earn from listeners and own the relationship. Podbean's subscriptions run through Apple, which keeps up to 30%, or inside Podbean's own app, while on Substack payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, community chat, and every subscriber's email address, which Podbean doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Podbean has 12, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you. Substack hosting is free, with no ads inserted into your show.
  • Podbean sells subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, where Apple keeps 30% in the first year, and its older Premium and Patron programs keep paying listeners inside Podbean's app. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack handles payment processing and sales taxes for you, and you always own the email addresses and payment relationship with your subscribers.
  • Podbean offers episode comments only, and it shut down livestreaming in June 2026. Substack gives you chat, threaded comments, direct messages, and live video.
  • Podbean puts Apple Podcasts video on plans from $29 a month. Substack includes it for free.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Podbean

Get paid directly, and keep 90%

Podbean sells subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after). On Substack, listeners subscribe to you directly: payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack is free to use, and its 10% fee comes with a growth network that helps you find new paying subscribers.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a directory

Podbean's listener app can surface your show, but listeners who find you there never join a list you own, so you'll have to grow your subscriber base yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications, and every one of them joins your list. Your show still goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Podbean offers episode comments only, it shut down livestreaming in June 2026, and it has no companion newsletter. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

When listeners pay through Apple or inside Podbean's app, the relationship sits with Apple or Podbean, not with you. If you ever leave, moving those subscribers means each of them has to re-enter their card, and some won't. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Free hosting without the strings

Podbean's free plan caps uploads at 5 hours in total and runs Podbean's ads on your show, and Apple Podcasts video needs a plan from $29 a month. Substack hosting is free with no ads inserted, and it includes IAB-certified analytics, video on Apple Podcasts, automatic YouTube publishing, and a browser recording studio.

Substack vs Podbean, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Podbean
Community tools (chat, comments)
Podbean offers episode comments only. It shut down livestreaming in June 2026.
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via Apple
Podbean sells subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after).
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
Apple or Podbean
Podbean's older Premium and Patron programs keep paying listeners inside Podbean's own app.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Podbean
Free podcast hosting
Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
Podbean Unlimited Plus plan and up, from $29/month.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Podbean Network plan and up, from $79/month.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Podbean or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • Podbean has a listener app and IAB-certified analytics.
  • Every plan includes a podcast website with customizable themes.
  • Paid plans start at $12 a month.
Substack also includes a listener app, IAB-certified analytics, and a customizable podcast website, with no monthly hosting fee. It adds a newsletter and a list of free and paid subscribers that you can export.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Podbean to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Set up a redirect from Podbean to your new Substack RSS feed so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow your show.
  4. Offer subscriptions directly
    Turn on paid subscriptions on Substack so listeners pay you directly, and keep 90% of what they pay, less credit card processing fees. Listeners who paid through Apple or Podbean will need to subscribe again with their card details.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

What are the limits of Podbean's free plan?

Podbean's free plan allows 5 hours of uploads in total, keeps only your latest 20 episodes in the feed, and lets Podbean run its own ads on your show without paying you, so it isn't a complete solution for a growing show. Substack hosting is free, with no ads inserted into your show, and free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.

How do paid subscriptions work on Podbean?

Podbean's paid plans sell subscriptions through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener. Its older Premium and Patron programs keep paying listeners inside Podbean's app. On Substack, listeners pay you directly and you keep 90% of paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees.

Does Podbean support video on Apple Podcasts?

On its Unlimited Plus plan and up, from $29 a month. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts for free, and can publish it to YouTube too.

Can I move my podcast from Podbean to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then redirect your Podbean feed to Substack so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow you without losing listeners.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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