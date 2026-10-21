Feature
Substack
Riverside
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
|Riverside Grow plan and up. Newsletters are sent from a no-reply address.
Independent podcast website
NoRiverside sites need the Grow plan.
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
No payments
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
No payments
Feature
Substack
Riverside
Free podcast hosting
NoRiverside includes hosting only on paid plans, from $29/month.
Free & paid episodes
No
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|Riverside Grow plan and up, from $39/month.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|Riverside charges extra for additional editor seats.
Live video
|Riverside Grow plan and up, from $39/month.
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners
No