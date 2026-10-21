Substack vs Riverside for podcasters

Riverside is a great recording studio that became a podcast hosting platform in late 2025. Hosting costs $29–$99 a month, Riverside can't take payments from your listeners, and its analytics aren't IAB certified. Substack hosts your show for free, has paid subscriptions built in, and includes a recording studio too.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.