Substack vs RSS.com for podcasters

RSS.com is a podcast hosting platform, but its free plan asks for a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics. To sell subscriptions you need a paid plan and Apple, and Apple Podcasts video costs $49.99 a month and comes with mandatory ads. Substack hosts your show for free, lets you sell subscriptions directly, and includes video, a community, and a newsletter.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.