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Substack vs RSS.com for podcasters

RSS.com is a podcast hosting platform, but its free plan asks for a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics. To sell subscriptions you need a paid plan and Apple, and Apple Podcasts video costs $49.99 a month and comes with mandatory ads. Substack hosts your show for free, lets you sell subscriptions directly, and includes video, a community, and a newsletter.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or RSS.com?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want free hosting without strings attached. RSS.com's free plan requires a credit card before your second episode, and it sells subscriptions only through Apple, while Substack hosting is free, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, community chat and comments, and every subscriber's email address, which RSS.com doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and RSS.com has 10, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • RSS.com's free plan requires a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics. Paid plans cost $19.99–$49.99 a month. Substack hosting is free, and free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.
  • RSS.com sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, on paid plans. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after). On Substack, you sell directly: payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
  • RSS.com puts Apple Podcasts video on its $49.99 Max plan, with mandatory ads in every video episode, and its video does not play on Spotify. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts and YouTube for free, with no ads added.
  • RSS.com has no comments, chat, or newsletter, only listener voicemail. Substack gives you chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, and a newsletter.

Why podcasters choose Substack over RSS.com

Earn from listeners directly, and keep 90%

To earn on RSS.com, you need a paid plan, and its only subscription option sends listeners to Apple, which keeps up to 30%. Under its terms, ad revenue you earn before verifying your PayPal account stays with the company. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack’s 10% fee includes a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a feed

RSS.com publishes your feed to podcast apps, but it has no listener app or discovery network to help new listeners find you, so you'll have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. And Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid subscribers can listen in Spotify.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

RSS.com gives you a podcast website and listener voicemail, but no comments, chat, live video, or newsletter. It recommends Mailchimp or Kit for email. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

When RSS.com listeners pay through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple runs billing and owns the relationship, and you never get their email addresses. If you leave, moving those subscribers means every one of them has to re-enter their card, and some won't. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Video without the paywall or the ads

RSS.com and Substack both have IAB-certified download analytics. But RSS.com reserves Apple Podcasts video for its $49.99 Max plan, inserts ads into every video episode, and has no recording studio. Substack hosts audio and video for free, delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio.

Substack vs RSS.com, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
RSS.com
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
RSS.com's free plan requires a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via Apple
Sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
Apple

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
RSS.com
Free podcast hosting
RSS.com's free plan requires a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics.
Free & paid episodes
Sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
RSS.com Max plan only, $49.99/month, and video episodes carry mandatory ads.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
RSS.com allows 3 team members on Plus, and unlimited on Pro and up.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

RSS.com or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • The free plan includes unlimited episodes for one podcast.
  • Download analytics are IAB certified.
  • Paid plans include a programmatic ad program that pays creators 70%.
Substack also offers free hosting with no episode cap and IAB-certified analytics. RSS.com’s programmatic advertising may suit an ad-supported show; Substack includes direct paid subscriptions, a newsletter, and community.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from RSS.com to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Set up a redirect from RSS.com to your new Substack RSS feed so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow your show. Keep your RSS.com plan active until the apps have updated, because RSS.com's redirect works only while you have an active subscription.
  4. Turn on paid subscriptions
    Offer bonus episodes, ad-free versions, or early access, and keep 90% of what you earn, less credit card processing fees.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

Is RSS.com really free?

RSS.com has a free plan for one podcast, but it requires a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics. Subscriptions, ads, and AI transcripts need a paid plan, from $19.99 a month. Substack podcast hosting, including video, is free, with no credit card required.

Can I sell podcast subscriptions on RSS.com?

Only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, on paid plans. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener. On Substack, you sell subscriptions directly. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.

Does RSS.com support video on Apple Podcasts?

Only on its Max plan, at $49.99 a month, and every video episode carries mandatory ads. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts for free, without adding ads, and can publish it to YouTube too.

Can I move my podcast from RSS.com to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then redirect your RSS.com feed to Substack while your RSS.com plan is still active, so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow you without losing listeners.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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