Feature
Substack
RSS.com
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
|RSS.com's free plan requires a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Via AppleSells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Apple
Feature
Substack
RSS.com
Free podcast hosting
|RSS.com's free plan requires a credit card before your second episode and keeps only 30 days of analytics.
Free & paid episodes
|Sells subscriptions only through Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. Apple keeps 30% the first year (15% after) and owns the listener.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|RSS.com Max plan only, $49.99/month, and video episodes carry mandatory ads.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|RSS.com allows 3 team members on Plus, and unlimited on Pro and up.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No