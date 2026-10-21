Substack vs Spotify for Creators for podcasters

Spotify for Creators is a free podcast hosting platform that puts your show in front of Spotify's listeners. But Spotify keeps the relationship with your audience, its video stays inside Spotify, and your members' contact details are yours only if they opt in. Substack gets your show into Spotify too, and everything else stays yours.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.