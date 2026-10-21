Feature
Substack
Spotify
Community tools (chat, comments)
|On Spotify, creators can reply once to each comment, and fans can't reply back.
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
No
Own your subscriber list
NoSpotify shares a member's contact details only if the member chooses to.
No monthly platform fee
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
10%
Growth network
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Spotify
Feature
Substack
Spotify
Free podcast hosting
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
NoSpotify for Creators video plays only in Spotify. Other apps get audio only.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners