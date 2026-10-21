Feature
Substack
Spreaker
Community tools (chat, comments)
|Comments and chat inside the Spreaker listener app only.
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
No
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
|Spreaker inserts its own ads into shows on its free plan.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
20%Spreaker takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue on its free plan, plus 5% + $0.25 credit card fees.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
SpreakerSpreaker bills supporters and pays out through PayPal.
Feature
Substack
Spreaker
Free podcast hosting
|Spreaker inserts its own ads into shows on its free plan.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
NoSpreaker doesn't support video.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
|Spreaker Anchorman plan and up, $50/month.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners