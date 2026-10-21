Substack vs Spreaker for podcasters

Spreaker is a podcast hosting platform, but its free plan runs Spreaker's own audio ads on your show and takes 20% of what your supporters pay. Spreaker bills your supporters, holds your earnings for 60 days, and doesn't support video. Substack hosts your show for free without inserting ads, sends payments to your own Stripe account, and includes video, a newsletter, and a growth network.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.