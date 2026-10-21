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Substack vs Spreaker for podcasters

Spreaker is a podcast hosting platform, but its free plan runs Spreaker's own audio ads on your show and takes 20% of what your supporters pay. Spreaker bills your supporters, holds your earnings for 60 days, and doesn't support video. Substack hosts your show for free without inserting ads, sends payments to your own Stripe account, and includes video, a newsletter, and a growth network.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Spreaker?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want to keep your show and your revenue. Spreaker's free plan inserts its own ads into your show and Spreaker takes 20% of supporter revenue, while Substack hosting is free, Substack never adds its own ads, and you keep 90% of paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, an independent website, and every subscriber's email address, which Spreaker doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Spreaker has 9, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Spreaker inserts its own audio ads into shows on its free plan and keeps 40% of that ad revenue. Paid plans cost $20–$250 a month. Substack hosting is free, with no ads inserted into your show.
  • Spreaker's Supporters Club takes 20% on the free plan, plus 5% + $0.25 in payment fees, and Spreaker owns the billing relationship. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
  • Spreaker doesn't support video. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts and YouTube for free.
  • Spreaker's comments and chat live only inside its listener app, and it has no newsletter. Substack gives you chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, and a newsletter everywhere your subscribers are.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Spreaker

No monthly fees, and you keep 90%

On Spreaker's free plan, Spreaker fills your ad slots and keeps 40%, and takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue on top of payment fees. It pays out through PayPal after 60 days and can withhold funds. Substack is free to use and inserts no ads. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack’s 10% fee includes a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

A growth network that works for you

Spreaker has a listener app, but Substack is built to grow your audience across a whole network of writers and podcasters. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. And Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid subscribers can listen in Spotify. Spreaker isn't.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Spreaker offers comments and chat only inside its own listener app, and has no newsletter. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience and your payments

Spreaker bills your supporters itself, pays you through PayPal, and can hold back your earnings. Because Spreaker owns the billing, moving your supporters means every one of them has to re-enter their card, and some won't. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Video and modern hosting, included

Spreaker and Substack both have IAB-certified download analytics. But Spreaker doesn't support video, keeps only 6 months of stats on its free plan, and generates transcripts only for monetized episodes. Substack hosts audio and video for free, delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio.

Substack vs Spreaker, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Spreaker
Community tools (chat, comments)
Comments and chat inside the Spreaker listener app only.
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
No
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
Spreaker inserts its own ads into shows on its free plan.
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
20%
Spreaker takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue on its free plan, plus 5% + $0.25 credit card fees.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
Spreaker
Spreaker bills supporters and pays out through PayPal.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Spreaker
Free podcast hosting
Spreaker inserts its own ads into shows on its free plan.
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Spreaker doesn't support video.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Spreaker Anchorman plan and up, $50/month.
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Spreaker or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • Download analytics are IAB certified on every plan.
  • Spreaker has its own listener app, with comments and chat.
  • Spreaker, owned by iHeartMedia, sells audio ads into shows for you.
Substack also includes IAB-certified analytics, a listener app, comments, and chat. Spreaker’s advertising marketplace may suit an ad-supported show; Substack adds a newsletter, an independent website, and direct paid subscriptions.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Spreaker to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Redirect your Spreaker feed to your new Substack RSS feed, or update the feed URL in Apple Podcasts Connect and Spotify for Creators, so listening apps follow your show.
  4. Invite your supporters
    Turn on paid subscriptions and invite your Supporters Club members to join, so you keep 90% of what they pay from now on, less credit card processing fees.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

Is Spreaker free?

Spreaker has a free plan for one podcast, but Spreaker inserts its own ads, keeps 40% of that ad revenue, and takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue. Paid plans cost $20–$250 a month. Substack podcast hosting, including video, is free, with no ads inserted, and free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.

How much does Spreaker take from supporters?

On the free plan, Spreaker takes 20% of Supporters Club revenue, plus 5% + $0.25 in payment fees. Paid plans from $20 a month remove the 20% fee. Substack takes 10% of paid subscriptions, only when you earn.

Does Spreaker support video podcasts?

No. Spreaker doesn't support video. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts for free, and can publish it to YouTube too.

Can I move my podcast from Spreaker to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then point Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps to your new Substack feed so your listeners follow you.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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