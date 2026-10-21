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Substack vs Supercast for podcasters

Supercast is a podcast subscription platform that sells paid feeds, but it doesn't host your public show. You need a separate host for that, then pay Supercast for every subscriber, every month. Substack hosts your free and paid episodes together for free, and adds the things Supercast doesn't have: a growth network, a newsletter for every listener, and your own website.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Supercast?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want one home for your whole show. Supercast handles paid feeds only, so your public episodes need a separate host, while Substack hosts your free and paid episodes together at no cost and you keep 90% of paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter and an independent website, which Supercast doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Supercast has 6, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Supercast hosts paid feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host. Substack hosts free and paid episodes together, for free.
  • Supercast charges $0.59 per subscriber every month, plus credit card fees, on top of whatever your host costs. Substack is free to use and takes 10% of paid subscriptions.
  • Supercast has no discovery network to bring you new listeners. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network.
  • Supercast only reaches your paying subscribers. Substack sends every episode to free and paid subscribers by email, and gives your show its own website.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Supercast

One platform, no monthly fees, and you keep 90%

With Supercast, you run your show on two platforms: a host for your public feed, and Supercast, which charges for every paying subscriber, every month. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. On subscriptions priced above $5.90 a month, Supercast's per-subscriber fee costs less than Substack's 10%, but weigh that alongside Substack's growth network, which brings you new paying subscribers that Supercast can't, and the separate host you no longer pay for.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a paywall

Supercast turns existing listeners into paying subscribers, but it has no discovery network or recommendations to help new listeners find you, so you have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. And like Supercast, Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid subscribers can listen in Spotify.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Supercast offers a community and livestreams for paying subscribers, with a branded landing page. Your free listeners stay with your other host, out of reach. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode to free and paid subscribers.

Own your whole audience, not just your paying one

Supercast connects to your own Stripe account, but it only knows your paying subscribers. Your free listeners stay anonymous in podcast apps. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Full podcast hosting, included

Supercast doesn't host your public show, so it can't deliver it to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube for you. Substack hosts your public and paid feeds, audio and video, with IAB-certified download analytics. It delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio.

Substack vs Supercast, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Supercast
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
No
Supercast offers a branded landing page only.
Own your subscriber list
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
$0.59 per subscriber
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Supercast
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
No
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
No
Hosts paid, private feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host.
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
Collaboration tools
No
Live video
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Supercast or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • Payments run through your own Stripe account.
  • Supercast is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid feeds play in Spotify.
  • Supercast added a subscriber community and livestreaming in 2026.
Substack also includes payments through your own Stripe account, paid episodes playable in Spotify, community, and live video. It hosts your public and paid feeds together and adds a newsletter and a growth network.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Supercast to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Bring your paying subscribers
    Connect your Stripe account and import your paying subscribers, so they keep their access and you keep 90% of what they pay, less credit card processing fees.
  4. Move your public feed
    Redirect your public feed from your current host to Substack, so your free and paid episodes live in one place.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

How much does Supercast cost?

Supercast charges $0.59 per subscriber per month, plus credit card fees, and 15% of one-time payments, up to $1.50. Your public show also needs a separate host. Substack is free to use and takes 10% of paid subscriptions.

Does Supercast host podcasts?

Only paid feeds. Supercast copies your public episodes in from another host, which you keep using. Substack hosts your public and paid feeds together.

Can paid subscribers listen in Spotify on Substack?

Yes. Like Supercast, Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid subscribers link their subscription and hear paid episodes right in Spotify. They also get a private RSS feed for Apple Podcasts and other apps.

Can I move my paying subscribers from Supercast to Substack?

Yes. Because Supercast uses your own Stripe account, you can connect that account to Substack and import your paying subscribers. Supercast's private feed links don't carry over, so subscribers add their new Substack feed once.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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