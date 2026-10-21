Feature
Substack
Supercast
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
NoSupercast offers a branded landing page only.
Own your subscriber list
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
$0.59 per subscriber
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
Feature
Substack
Supercast
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
No
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
NoHosts paid, private feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host.
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
Collaboration tools
No
Live video
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners
No