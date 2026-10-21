Substack vs Supercast for podcasters

Supercast is a podcast subscription platform that sells paid feeds, but it doesn't host your public show. You need a separate host for that, then pay Supercast for every subscriber, every month. Substack hosts your free and paid episodes together for free, and adds the things Supercast doesn't have: a growth network, a newsletter for every listener, and your own website.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.