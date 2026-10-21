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Substack vs Supporting Cast for podcasters

Supporting Cast is a podcast subscription platform built for large media companies. It doesn't publish its prices, asks you to book a sales demo, and doesn't host your public show. Substack is open to every podcaster: start for free in minutes, host your free and paid episodes together, and grow through the Substack network.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Supporting Cast?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you're an independent podcaster who wants to start today. Supporting Cast requires a sales demo and handles paid feeds only, so your public show needs a separate host, while Substack hosts your free and paid episodes together at no cost and you keep 90% of paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees. Substack also gives your show an independent website and puts it in front of readers across the Substack network.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Supporting Cast has 6, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Supporting Cast doesn't publish its pricing and requires a sales demo. Substack is free to start, and its fee is public: 10% of paid subscriptions, only when you earn.
  • Supporting Cast hosts paid feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host. Substack hosts free and paid episodes together, for free.
  • Supporting Cast is white-label, with no discovery network to bring you new listeners, so you have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network.
  • Supporting Cast is built for publishers like NPR and SiriusXM. Substack is built for independent podcasters, with free hosting, a recording studio, and video publishing to Apple Podcasts and YouTube included.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Supporting Cast

Clear pricing, no monthly fees, and you keep 90%

Supporting Cast shares its pricing only after a sales demo, and your public show still needs a separate host. Substack's terms are public and the same for everyone: it's free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. Substack’s 10% fee includes a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

Substack provides a growth network, not a white-label tool

Supporting Cast promises that its logo never appears in your members' experience, which also means it has no listener app or discovery network to send new listeners your way. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. And like Supporting Cast, Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Supporting Cast offers newsletters, a private community, and landing pages for paying members, alongside the public show you host somewhere else. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode to free and paid subscribers.

Own your audience from day one

Supporting Cast connects to your own Stripe account, but you only get started after a sales process. On Substack, you can start today. Payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Full podcast hosting, included

Supporting Cast doesn't host your public show, so you still need another host to reach Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube listeners. Substack hosts your public and paid feeds, audio and video, with IAB-certified download analytics. It delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio.

Substack vs Supporting Cast, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Supporting Cast
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
Independent podcast website
No
Own your subscriber list
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
Not published
Supporting Cast shares pricing only after a sales demo.
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Supporting Cast
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
No
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
No
Hosts paid, private feeds only. Your public show needs a separate host.
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
No
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Supporting Cast or Substack: which fits your podcast?

Supporting Cast may suit publishers who want managed subscription services. Its strengths include:
  • Supporting Cast powers paid feeds for NPR, SiriusXM, Slate, and other large publishers.
  • It can handle subscriber customer support for you.
  • It offers detailed reporting, an API, and a WordPress plugin.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Supporting Cast to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Bring your members
    Connect your Stripe account and import your paying members and newsletter list, so you keep 90% of what members pay from now on, less credit card processing fees.
  4. Move your public feed
    Redirect your public feed from your current host to Substack, so your free and paid episodes live in one place.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

How much does Supporting Cast cost?

Supporting Cast doesn't publish pricing for podcast subscriptions. You have to book a demo to get a quote. Substack hosting is free, and Substack takes 10% of paid subscriptions only when you earn.

Does Supporting Cast host podcasts?

Only premium feeds. Supporting Cast tells creators to keep their current host for their public show. Substack hosts your public and paid feeds together.

Can paid subscribers listen in Spotify on Substack?

Yes. Like Supporting Cast, Substack is a Spotify Open Access partner, so paid subscribers link their subscription and hear paid episodes right in Spotify. They also get a private RSS feed for Apple Podcasts and other apps.

Can I move my members from Supporting Cast to Substack?

Yes. Supporting Cast says you can take your recurring card relationships and data with you. Connect your Stripe account to Substack and import your members.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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