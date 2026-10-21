Substack vs Supporting Cast for podcasters

Supporting Cast is a podcast subscription platform built for large media companies. It doesn't publish its prices, asks you to book a sales demo, and doesn't host your public show. Substack is open to every podcaster: start for free in minutes, host your free and paid episodes together, and grow through the Substack network.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.