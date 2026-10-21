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Substack vs Transistor.fm for podcasters

Transistor is a solid podcast hosting platform, but it costs $19–$99 a month with no free plan, caps your downloads and storage, and can't take a single payment from your listeners. Substack hosts your show for free, has paid subscriptions built in, and adds the things Transistor doesn't have: a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or Transistor.fm?

Substack is better as a podcast host if you want to earn from your listeners. Transistor costs $19 to $99 a month and can't take payments from listeners at all, while Substack hosting is free and you keep 90% of paid subscriptions, less credit card processing fees. Substack also includes a companion newsletter, community chat and comments, and every subscriber's email address, which Transistor doesn't offer.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and Transistor.fm has 8, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Transistor costs $19–$99 a month, priced by downloads, with no free plan. Substack hosting is free, and the price never goes up as your audience grows.
  • Transistor doesn't process listener payments, so you need another paid tool such as Memberful or Patreon to sell subscriptions. On Substack, paid subscriptions are built in. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
  • Transistor puts video on its Professional plan, from $49 a month. Substack delivers video to Apple Podcasts and YouTube for free.
  • Transistor has no listener comments, chat, live video, or newsletter. Substack gives you chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, and a newsletter.

Why podcasters choose Substack over Transistor.fm

Get paid without another tool, and keep 90%

Transistor can't take payments. To sell a private feed, you pay Transistor $19–$99 a month, then pay a tool like Memberful, Patreon, or Podia its own cut, and connect them with Zapier. Substack is free to use and has paid subscriptions built in. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees, and Substack only earns when you do. Its 10% fee also comes with a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

Substack provides a growth network, not just a feed

Transistor publishes your feed to podcast apps, but it has no listener app, discovery network, recommendations, or community, so you'll have to grow your show yourself. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications. Your show still goes to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

Transistor gives you a podcast website, but no comments, chat, direct messages, live video, or newsletter. To email listeners, you need Mailchimp or Kit. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, live video, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

On Transistor, your payments live in one company's tool and your email list in another's, and private feeds stop at 50, 500, or 3,000 subscribers depending on your plan. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Everything Transistor charges extra for, included

Transistor says its stats follow IAB guidelines, but it does not pay for IAB certification. It caps storage on every plan, charges extra for AI transcription, and has no recording studio. Substack has IAB-certified download analytics, hosts audio and video for free, delivers video to Apple Podcasts automatically, publishes it to YouTube, and includes a browser recording studio.

Substack vs Transistor.fm, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Transistor.fm
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
No payments
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
A separate tool
Transistor creators sell access through tools like Memberful, Patreon, or Stripe.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
Transistor.fm
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
Transistor private feeds are capped at 50, 500, or 3,000 subscribers by plan, and payments need a separate tool.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
Transistor Professional plan and up, from $49/month.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
Transistor Professional plan and up, from $49/month.
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Transistor says its stats follow IAB guidelines, but it does not pay for certification.
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

Transistor.fm or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • Every plan includes unlimited shows and unlimited team members.
  • Transistor doesn't charge download overage fees. It asks you to upgrade instead.
  • Creators consistently praise its customer support.
Transistor may suit a team managing several shows. Substack includes team access too, and adds built-in paid subscriptions, a newsletter, community, and a growth network without a monthly hosting fee.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Moving from Transistor.fm to Substack

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Import your show
    Paste your current RSS feed into the Substack importer to bring over your back catalog.
  3. Redirect your feed
    Set up a redirect from Transistor to your new Substack RSS feed so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow your show.
  4. Bring your email list and paying listeners
    Import the email list from your newsletter tool, turn on paid subscriptions, and invite your private-feed subscribers to join, so you keep 90% of what they pay from now on, less credit card processing fees.
Read the step-by-step guide to moving your podcast

Common questions

Does Transistor.fm have a free plan?

No. Transistor offers a 14-day free trial, then costs $19–$99 a month, priced by downloads. Video requires the $49 Professional plan. Substack podcast hosting, including video, is free, and free shows on Substack get every tool paid shows get.

Can I sell podcast subscriptions on Transistor.fm?

Not directly. Transistor hosts private feeds, but it doesn't process payments, so you need a separate tool such as Memberful, Patreon, or Stripe, connected through Zapier or Make. On Substack, paid subscriptions are built in, and you keep 90% of paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees.

Is Transistor.fm IAB certified?

No. Transistor says its stats follow IAB guidelines, but it does not pay for the annual IAB certification. Substack is IAB certified.

Can I move my podcast from Transistor.fm to Substack?

Yes. Import your show with your RSS feed, then redirect your Transistor feed to Substack so Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps follow you without losing listeners.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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