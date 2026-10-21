Substack vs Transistor.fm for podcasters

Transistor is a solid podcast hosting platform, but it costs $19–$99 a month with no free plan, caps your downloads and storage, and can't take a single payment from your listeners. Substack hosts your show for free, has paid subscriptions built in, and adds the things Transistor doesn't have: a subscriber community, a newsletter, and a growth network.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.