Feature
Substack
Transistor.fm
Community tools (chat, comments)
No
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
Own your subscriber list
No
No monthly platform fee
No
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
No payments
Growth network
No
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
A separate toolTransistor creators sell access through tools like Memberful, Patreon, or Stripe.
Feature
Substack
Transistor.fm
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
|Transistor private feeds are capped at 50, 500, or 3,000 subscribers by plan, and payments need a separate tool.
Powerful discovery network
No
Native podcast hosting
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
Video on Apple Podcasts
|Transistor Professional plan and up, from $49/month.
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
|Transistor Professional plan and up, from $49/month.
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
NoTransistor says its stats follow IAB guidelines, but it does not pay for certification.
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
No
Themes and visual customization
Mobile app for listeners
No