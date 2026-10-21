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Substack vs YouTube for podcasters

YouTube is a great place to be discovered. But it keeps 30% of channel memberships, owns the payment relationship, and doesn't give you your members' email addresses. With Substack you don't have to choose: Substack publishes your video episodes to YouTube automatically, while your subscribers, your payments, and 90% of your paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees, stay with you.
Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
By Zach Taylor · Last updated Oct 21, 2026

Which is better for podcasts, Substack or YouTube?

Substack is better as a podcast host, and you can keep YouTube too. Substack publishes your video episodes to YouTube automatically, then adds what YouTube doesn't: every subscriber's email address, a companion newsletter, your own website, and distribution to Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You keep 90% of paid subscription revenue before credit card processing fees, compared with 70% of YouTube channel memberships.
Of the 21 features in our comparison, Substack has 21 and YouTube has 7, counting features that come with plan limits or conditions. See the full table
  • Use YouTube for reach and Substack for your business. Substack publishes video episodes to YouTube automatically, so you keep YouTube's audience.
  • YouTube keeps 30% of channel memberships. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.
  • YouTube's member exports don't include email addresses. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.
  • YouTube doesn't distribute your show to Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Substack does both, including video on Apple Podcasts.

Why podcasters choose Substack over YouTube

Keep 90%, not 70%

YouTube keeps 30% of channel memberships, and your members pay YouTube, not you. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees. On a $5 monthly subscription, that is $4.50 to you on Substack before credit card fees, compared with at most $3.50 from a YouTube membership. Substack’s 10% fee includes a growth network that helps new paying subscribers find your show through the app, Notes, and recommendations.

Keep YouTube's reach, and add Substack's network

YouTube's search and recommendations are powerful, and Substack lets you keep them by publishing your video episodes to your channel automatically. On Substack, more than half of new subscribers come from inside the network, through the Substack app, Notes, and recommendations from other publications, and they join your list, not an algorithm's.

Community, newsletter, and website in one place

YouTube has comments and community posts, but no companion newsletter and no independent website. Every Substack show gets chat, threaded comments, direct messages, its own website, a newsletter, and email delivery of each episode.

Own your audience

YouTube doesn't give you access to subscriber information, keeping you locked in: member exports don't include email addresses, and memberships end 120 days after a channel loses monetization. Because YouTube runs the payments, moving members elsewhere means each of them has to re-enter their card, and some won't. If YouTube changes its rules, your income can disappear. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

A real podcast host, with video everywhere

YouTube distributes video but isn't a podcast host. It doesn't send an RSS feed to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or other podcast apps. On its own, it isn't a complete solution for your podcast, and it doesn't offer IAB-certified download analytics. Substack hosts audio and video for free, distributes to Apple Podcasts (including video), Spotify, and YouTube, and gives you IAB-certified analytics that sponsors trust.

Substack vs YouTube, feature by feature

Scroll to see the full table

Everything in one place

Everything in one place: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
YouTube
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
No
Own your subscriber list
No
YouTube's member exports don't include email addresses.
No monthly platform fee
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
30%
Growth network
Who owns the payment relationship
You
Payments run through your own Stripe account.
YouTube
YouTube memberships end 120 days after a channel loses monetization.

Podcast hosting and distribution

Podcast hosting and distribution: podcast hosting platforms compared, last updated Oct 21, 2026
Feature
Substack
YouTube
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
Native podcast hosting
No
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
No
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners
How we compared: we checked each platform's own pricing pages, help docs, and terms. A feature is marked as supported only when the platform documents it.

YouTube or Substack: which fits your podcast?

  • YouTube has an enormous video audience, and its search and recommendations can find new viewers.
  • Eligible channels can earn ad revenue through the YouTube Partner Program.
  • Live streaming and community posts are built in.
  • Publishing video content is free.
Substack also includes free publishing, live video, and community tools, and can publish your video episodes to YouTube automatically. Keep YouTube for discovery while building an exportable subscriber list and direct paid subscriptions on Substack.
If you want to own your audience and earn directly from it, Substack puts your podcast, newsletter, community, and website in one place, for free. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Using YouTube and Substack together

  1. Create your free Substack publication
    Turn on podcasting from your publication settings. No credit card required.
  2. Connect your YouTube channel
    Substack can publish your new video episodes to YouTube automatically.
  3. Turn on paid subscriptions
    Offer bonus episodes, ad-free versions, or early access, and keep 90% of what you earn, less credit card processing fees.
  4. Point viewers to Substack
    Link to your Substack in video descriptions so viewers can subscribe by email and become paying supporters.
Read how to connect your YouTube account to Substack

Common questions

How much does YouTube take from channel memberships?

YouTube keeps 30% of channel membership revenue. Substack is free to use. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.

Can Substack publish my podcast to YouTube?

Yes. Substack can publish your video episodes to YouTube automatically, and it also delivers them to Apple Podcasts.

Do I get my YouTube members’ email addresses?

No. YouTube's member exports don't include email addresses. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Does YouTube distribute podcasts to Apple Podcasts and Spotify?

No. YouTube distributes video but isn't a podcast host, so it doesn't send an RSS feed to other podcast apps. Substack distributes your show to Apple Podcasts (including video), Spotify, and YouTube from one place.

What happens to YouTube memberships if my channel loses monetization?

YouTube ends memberships 120 days after a channel loses monetization. On Substack, payments run through your own Stripe account, and you can export your full list of free and paid subscribers at any time.

Host your podcast. Grow your community. Keep 90%.

Free hosting, a subscriber community, a newsletter, a website you own, and a growth network that brings you new subscribers, all in one place. Substack only makes money when you do.

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