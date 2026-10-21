Substack vs YouTube for podcasters

YouTube is a great place to be discovered. But it keeps 30% of channel memberships, owns the payment relationship, and doesn't give you your members' email addresses. With Substack you don't have to choose: Substack publishes your video episodes to YouTube automatically, while your subscribers, your payments, and 90% of your paid subscription revenue, less credit card processing fees, stay with you.

Substack is the only podcast hosting platform with a subscriber community, a companion newsletter, an independent website, a growth network, and complete ownership of your audience, all built in for free. Payments run through your own Stripe account and you keep 90% of what you earn less credit card fees.