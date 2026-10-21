Feature
Substack
YouTube
Community tools (chat, comments)
Companion newsletter
No
Independent podcast website
No
Own your subscriber list
NoYouTube's member exports don't include email addresses.
No monthly platform fee
Platform fee on paid subscriptions
10%
30%
Growth network
Who owns the payment relationship
YouPayments run through your own Stripe account.
YouTubeYouTube memberships end 120 days after a channel loses monetization.
Feature
Substack
YouTube
Free podcast hosting
No
Free & paid episodes
Powerful discovery network
Native podcast hosting
No
Distribute to Apple Podcasts & Spotify
No
Video on Apple Podcasts
No
Episodes delivered by email
No
Auto-publish video to YouTube
No
Paid episodes playable in Spotify
No
IAB-certified download analytics
No
Browser and mobile recording studio
No
Import your show and paying subscribers
No
Collaboration tools
Live video
Themes and visual customization
No
Mobile app for listeners