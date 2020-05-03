This newsletter is the most brilliant blend of honest, useful beauty posts and self-deprecating humour.
Written by British model, writer and beauty influencer Ruth Crilly, A Model Recommends draws on her extensive experience in the industry to offer candid reviews and handy tips from a forty-something modelling veteran.
A Model Recommends started as a blog and has been read over 50 million times: now on Substack, there are two fun and engaging posts every single week.
This is a newsletter that will explores topics like: What should I buy in a pharmacy in Paris? Where should I get my friend who found me a boyfriend a gift certificate for a massage in San Francisco? Which laser should I try first? How much Botox is too much? Can I wear blue eye shadow if I have memories of the 1980s? Is lip liner always a good idea? Is there a spa where I don’t have to really exercise that much and eat decent food and still feel healthy after I spend all that money?
More than Makeup: the Hows, Whys, Whos, and Hacks of Living a Fabulously Normal Life. Tips on beauty, traveling, wellness, and more to help you live a balanced and successful life from founder, author, and beauty expert Bobbi Brown
Perfume reviews and recs from a fraghead obsessed with everything olfactory—plus an insider’s look at the fragrance world through interviews with perfumers and collectors. Guaranteed to make you smell better.
Office of the Surface answers beauty texts.
Deep research delivered with a light touch. Expect vetted product reviews, adventures in aesthetics, spa sleuthing, and honest takes on what actually works, from serums to surgery.
Written by Jamie Rosen, an award-winning journalist and beauty director with two decades of experience covering global trends from Ozempic face to high jewelry for Town & Country, W Magazine, New York Times, Harper's Bazaar, and more.
I'm a beauty journalist turned Blogger turned Instagrammer turned Substacker. When you subscribe you will get a brief, daily beauty review across skin care, hair care, body, face, make up - it's an information canape, not the full dinner. Once a month I write Beauty Business News where we look behind the not so pretty scenes of the business end of the beauty industry. I don't like 'anti-ageing' or marketing BS so I'll rinse my reviews of both so we can just get on with being us.
Beauty Geekery is unbiased, evidence-based beauty journalism designed to help you make better choices about beauty — and save money. It's written by award-winning, London-based journalist, Claire Coleman, who has spent more than 20 years forensically investigating the beauty industry and holding it to account. Beauty Geekery offers a behind-the-scenes look at the geekier side of beauty — from chats with founders and cosmetic chemists to deep dives into clinical trials and ingredients.