This is a newsletter that will explores topics like: What should I buy in a pharmacy in Paris? Where should I get my friend who found me a boyfriend a gift certificate for a massage in San Francisco? Which laser should I try first? How much Botox is too much? Can I wear blue eye shadow if I have memories of the 1980s? Is lip liner always a good idea? Is there a spa where I don’t have to really exercise that much and eat decent food and still feel healthy after I spend all that money?

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