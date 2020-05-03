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BEAUTY

TOP 25 BEAUTY NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Beauty Substacks

A full list of the top 25 beauty newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Discover makeup and skincare advice, haircare tips, product reviews, and news and commentary from the beauty industry.
FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

1. FLESH WORLD by Jessica DeFino

Reporting on the absurd world of beauty culture from award-winning journalist Jessica DeFino. “The newsletter the beauty industry fears.” - the Herald.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Barbie Has Cellulite (But You Don't Have To)

How the Barbie movie merch undermines the Barbie movie script.
POPULAR POST
1545 LIKES
210 RESTACKS
46 COMMENTS
1:38:07

The BBL-ificiation of Hands

Listen now | Episode 35 of The Mess World Podcast
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES
0
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face

2. How Not to F*ck Up Your Face - Valerie Monroe

philosophical and practical advice for anyone who's ever looked into a mirror
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Easy, Effective—and Inexpensive

I'm talking about my daily skincare routine
POPULAR POST
661 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
54 COMMENTS

The Sofwave Dilemma

plus, the knucklehead returns to Japan
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
138 LIKES
0
13 COMMENTS
extended scenes

3. extended scenes - Jenn Romolini

✩ 40+ STYLE ✩ BEAUTY ✩ CREATIVITY ✩ WORK ✩ AGING ✩ HAVING A FACE ✩ OVERALL GENX MESS ✩
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

ugh, healing

back on my (emotional growth) bullshit
POPULAR POST
81 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
33 COMMENTS

storage solutions age

+ the only products I’d buy at the Sephora sale
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
46 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
6 COMMENTS
Self Involved

4. Self Involved - Alexis Page

Beauty and aesthetic health, some mainstream but mostly otherwise.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Madonna Arms

Detail-oriented calisthenics with Jack Greer.
POPULAR POST
52 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
9 COMMENTS

Page Report #14

My extensive trial of all hair dryer brushes, I get talked out of extensions, hair oil, hair paste, hair growth drinks, flyaway fixer.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
10 COMMENTS
Aesthetics Unfiltered

5. Aesthetics Unfiltered - Jolene Edgar

Unbiased insider coverage of the aesthetics industry
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It’s Not the Botox

or the witchcraft
POPULAR POST
137 LIKES
15 RESTACKS
41 COMMENTS

For the Love of Hooded Lids

When famous faces look unfamiliar
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
13 COMMENTS
Godfrey's Guide

6. Godfrey's Guide - jean godfrey june

A weekly column on beauty and adjacent topics (many of them) by Jean Godfrey-June
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Godfrey's Guide

Beauty and adjacent topics
POPULAR POST
204 LIKES
24 RESTACKS
60 COMMENTS

The Sexiest New Perfume

The just-launched, vastly superior way to wear a scent, the luxury of always being right, and (at the end): what constitutes a clean fragrance and why you should care
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
29 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
Natalie O’Neill

7. Natalie O’Neill

>1 million followers | brutally honest big sister guides on skincare, finance and wellness in your 20s.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My *exact* evening skincare routine

This is part two of my exact, current skincare routines - written down instead of in video format.
POPULAR POST
22 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
3 COMMENTS

The ONE hair wash routine change that transforms your hair overnight

The hair wash method I’ve been using for years is embarrassingly simple and gives shiny hair results immediately.
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
45 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
VANITY PROJECT

8. VANITY PROJECT - Annie Kreighbaum

For people who like themselves.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Makeup School: The "Hooded Eyes" Conspiracy

Photos, tips, and exposing Big Bleph.
POPULAR POST
242 LIKES
16 RESTACKS
3 COMMENTS

How To Make A Glossier Campaign - Part 1

In 14 life-shortening steps.
PUBLISHED 22 DAYS AGO
71 LIKES
6 RESTACKS
3 COMMENTS
Off the Grid by Chriselle Lim

9. Off the Grid by Chriselle Lim

I’m inviting you Off the Grid to share the deeply personal stories I’ve intentionally kept off social media—the ones about relationships, motherhood, personal growth, and everything in between.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I’m In My 40s. These Are My 23 Holy Grail Skincare Products.

And trust me when I tell you I have tried everything.
POPULAR POST
218 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS

The $29,000 Face: What I Actually Spend on Beauty Treatments

All the receipts and expenses.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
A Model Recommends

10. A Model Recommends - Ruth Crilly

This newsletter is the most brilliant blend of honest, useful beauty posts and self-deprecating humour. Written by British model, writer and beauty influencer Ruth Crilly, A Model Recommends draws on her extensive experience in the industry to offer candid reviews and handy tips from a forty-something modelling veteran. A Model Recommends started as a blog and has been read over 50 million times: now on Substack, there are two fun and engaging posts every single week.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Between Us: I had my piles banded so that you don't have to.

It has taken me a couple of weeks to prepare this highly scientific post about piles banding (haemorrhoid ligation, for those who prefer to use proper terms) because I wasn’t quite sure how to approach it.
POPULAR POST
490 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
96 COMMENTS

The Best Time-Reversing Hand Treatment I’ve Tried

(And I didn’t buy anything new...)
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
43 LIKES
0
12 COMMENTS
Soft Power by Marisa Meltzer

11. Soft Power by Marisa Meltzer

This is a newsletter that will explores topics like: What should I buy in a pharmacy in Paris? Where should I get my friend who found me a boyfriend a gift certificate for a massage in San Francisco? Which laser should I try first? How much Botox is too much? Can I wear blue eye shadow if I have memories of the 1980s? Is lip liner always a good idea? Is there a spa where I don’t have to really exercise that much and eat decent food and still feel healthy after I spend all that money?
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I rented a bath

But also let's get less precious about taking baths
POPULAR POST
120 LIKES
6 RESTACKS
18 COMMENTS

I got so into a mask

I love weird, I love expensive, I love tingle
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
0
3 COMMENTS
The Emma Guns Show

12. The Emma Guns Show - Emma Gunavardhana

Journalist, podcaster and content creator specialising in beauty, health and lifestyle who has absolutely no time for woo-woo, nonsense or marketing spin.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why I’ve given up on gel manicures.

And the products that have rescued my nails.
POPULAR POST
83 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
13 COMMENTS

When Healthy Habits Become a Gateway Drug and Reawaken Your Demons.

A ‘textbook’ healthy lifestyle for a middle-aged woman was actually a loophole that led to disordered eating.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
Bobbi Brown

13. Bobbi Brown

More than Makeup: the Hows, Whys, Whos, and Hacks of Living a Fabulously Normal Life. Tips on beauty, traveling, wellness, and more to help you live a balanced and successful life from founder, author, and beauty expert Bobbi Brown
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Aging Looks a Lot Like Living

Your Face Tells a Story.
POPULAR POST
465 LIKES
37 RESTACKS
44 COMMENTS
2:28

The Bobbi Breakdown

Watch now (2 mins) | Let’s Talk Illuminator
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
38 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
The Rich Creme

14. The Rich Creme - Emily Morello

The internet's favourite beauty substack (I hope)
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

15 free habits I picked up at a $15,000 wellness retreat

The week my stomach was set on fire in the name of digestive health
POPULAR POST
7543 LIKES
399 RESTACKS
190 COMMENTS

Filler, peptides, plumpers, treatments, Mum’s experience with mouth Botox: An everything guide to lips

Also, 3+ months on my Dr Diamond Metacine grind
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
18 LIKES
0
1 COMMENTS
The Dry Down Diaries

15. The Dry Down Diaries - Christina Loff

Perfume reviews and recs from a fraghead obsessed with everything olfactory—plus an insider’s look at the fragrance world through interviews with perfumers and collectors. Guaranteed to make you smell better.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Perfume recs from New Yorkers

Sniffing people's skin all over the tri-state area
POPULAR POST
407 LIKES
21 RESTACKS
20 COMMENTS

All the flowers and all the mess

Some thoughts from ScentXplore on the messy world of perfume, and why it's never just about the juice.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
41 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
11 COMMENTS
Broke But Moisturized

16. Broke But Moisturized - Dia Lupo

Broke But Moisturized is an alternative beauty newsletter, dispatched from the American suburbs.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I was a writer and an influencer. I am still a writer.

guess it's time to talk about this
POPULAR POST
550 LIKES
68 RESTACKS
84 COMMENTS

At the Subaru dealership in a push-up bra and a full beat

Journals 10/12/26-10/24/26
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
164 LIKES
27 RESTACKS
50 COMMENTS
Fun Little Treat

17. Fun Little Treat - Rio Viera-Newton

THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

You deserve a massage

Why you should get one once a month and the best spots for under $100
POPULAR POST
8 LIKES
2 RESTACKS

The cost of “curing” acne

A comprehensive guide.
PUBLISHED 17 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
0
4 COMMENTS
The Lowbrow Book Club

18. The Lowbrow Book Club

Deep thoughts about superficial things.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Thick by Tressie McMillan Cottom!

Come read with us!!!
POPULAR POST
53 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
9 COMMENTS

‘Image Control: Art, Fascism, and the Right to Resist’ by Patrick Nathan!

Our November book club pick + a recap of October’s meeting.
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
1 COMMENTS
Office of the Surface

19. Office of the Surface - Jamie Rosen

Office of the Surface answers beauty texts. Deep research delivered with a light touch. Expect vetted product reviews, adventures in aesthetics, spa sleuthing, and honest takes on what actually works, from serums to surgery. Written by Jamie Rosen, an award-winning journalist and beauty director with two decades of experience covering global trends from Ozempic face to high jewelry for Town & Country, W Magazine, New York Times, Harper's Bazaar, and more.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Vol. 35 - Big Little Skincare Lies

Face girdles, toxic sunscreen, and tallow as savior? Let's clear the air on common beauty myths.
POPULAR POST
41 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
16 COMMENTS

Vol. 97 - The Low-Key Toner Edit

Because it’s not always about intense acids.
PUBLISHED 9 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
BritishBeautyBlogger

20. BritishBeautyBlogger

I'm a beauty journalist turned Blogger turned Instagrammer turned Substacker. When you subscribe you will get a brief, daily beauty review across skin care, hair care, body, face, make up - it's an information canape, not the full dinner. Once a month I write Beauty Business News where we look behind the not so pretty scenes of the business end of the beauty industry. I don't like 'anti-ageing' or marketing BS so I'll rinse my reviews of both so we can just get on with being us.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Mounjaro Update: The Crash

'Thin' was never the goal...
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
52 COMMENTS

PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
5 LIKES
0
3 COMMENTS
Take Your Time

21. Take Your Time - Dianna Cohen

Dianna Cohen is the Founder of Crown Affair. Her newsletter, Take Your Time, is about the art of becoming who you are.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Nervous System Reset That Changed My Life

How I finally broke old patterns through Brainspotting
POPULAR POST
2642 LIKES
233 RESTACKS
43 COMMENTS

Everything That’s in My Sephora Sale Cart

As someone who spends a lot of time at Sephora, here’s what I’ll be taking home.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
Good For Your Age

22. Good For Your Age

Reporting on the beauty industry, aging, and wellness BS through a Gen X lens
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Fighting the Kate Winslet Facelift Wars

Women who just had plastic surgery wade into the discourse.
POPULAR POST
216 LIKES
15 RESTACKS
91 COMMENTS

Just Over Here Trying Not to Fall on My Ass

In search of good balance.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
55 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
25 COMMENTS
Hands On by Grace Day

23. Hands On by Grace Day

Dispatches from the front line of beauty.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Tried Hundreds of Products This Year—These 19 Were The Best

Plus, some honourable mentions...
POPULAR POST
70 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS

The Weekly Shop #47: Winter-ready eye creams, moisturisers, and face masks.

Plus, the best way to treat puffy morning eyes.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
0
Beauty Geekery by Claire Coleman

24. Beauty Geekery by Claire Coleman

Beauty Geekery is unbiased, evidence-based beauty journalism designed to help you make better choices about beauty — and save money. It's written by award-winning, London-based journalist, Claire Coleman, who has spent more than 20 years forensically investigating the beauty industry and holding it to account. Beauty Geekery offers a behind-the-scenes look at the geekier side of beauty — from chats with founders and cosmetic chemists to deep dives into clinical trials and ingredients.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Good geekery / bad geekery...

...featuring Time's most influential beauty brands, some dupe behaviour that I'm not impressed by, and the brands that got a slap on the wrist for "stretching" the science in their ads..
POPULAR POST
76 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
8 COMMENTS

Eclectic geekery...

...featuring exciting fragrance news, the pros & cons of unearthing long-buried makeup, an aerospace engineer on the future of beauty, plus all you need to know about “ferritin face”...
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
Gatekeeping

25. Gatekeeping - Lindy Segal

What you oughta know, according to the people who oughta know. Weekly-ish.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Mystery of the $45 Lip Gloss

Inside: the first-ever Gatekeeping graph.
POPULAR POST
96 LIKES
18 RESTACKS
8 COMMENTS

Angie Pontani on the Vintage Store Worth a Road Trip

Plus, the burlesque star on the best Brooklyn Italian food, shaken espresso + more.
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS

Related Beauty Substacks

Ask Alex by Alessandra Steinherr
Ask Alex by Alessandra Steinherr
The Emma Guns Show
The Emma Guns Show
By Emma Gunavardhana
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown
Broke But Moisturized
Broke But Moisturized
By Dia Lupo
Aesthetics Unfiltered
Aesthetics Unfiltered
By Jolene Edgar
Hands On by Grace Day
Hands On by Grace Day
Beauty Geekery by Claire Coleman
Beauty Geekery by Claire Coleman
Take Your Time
Take Your Time
By Dianna Cohen
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face
By Valerie Monroe
Natalie O’Neill
Natalie O’Neill
It's Chicago Beauty
It's Chicago Beauty
By It’s Chicago Beauty
Gloss Angeles
Gloss Angeles
Self Involved
Self Involved
By Alexis Page
Gatekeeping
Gatekeeping
By Lindy Segal
The Rich Creme
The Rich Creme
By Emily Morello
Soft Power by Marisa Meltzer
Soft Power by Marisa Meltzer
Galina’s Curiosity Gap
Galina’s Curiosity Gap
By Galina AP
Godfrey's Guide
Godfrey's Guide
By jean godfrey june

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