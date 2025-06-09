Hi! I am an indie doc film producer and the former editorial director film/tv at NYT and EP of Op-Docs. I started this newsletter the goal of sharing great documentaries with my readers along with interviews from the teams behind them about how they made their films and got them out into the world. My hope is that these case studies will educate and inspire audiences and makers to watch and make more docs. I will also share news and musings on the world of documentaries. Please subscribe!

