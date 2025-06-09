Explore
HOME
>
FILM & TV

TOP 25 FILM & TV NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Film & TV Substacks

A full list of the top 25 film & TV newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Discover in-depth reviews, industry analysis, and cultural commentary on the latest movies, television series, and streaming content shaping entertainment today.
Hung Up

1. Hung Up - Hunter Harris

Movies, tv, the celebrity industrial complex, and personal pop culture obsessions. Delivered twice a week to your inbox, written by Hunter Harris.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Love A Man With A Job

Joe Alwyn's job is muse and he is very good at it.
POPULAR POST
183 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
13 COMMENTS

The Diane Ladd Scene I Think About All The Time

From Enlightened: "I will stop waiting for you to be the perfect mother. I will be patient with you. I will be tender."
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
106 LIKES
9 RESTACKS
14 COMMENTS
GOOD MOVIE

2. GOOD MOVIE - Shea Serrano

GOOD MOVIE is a publication about movies. Once a week, we post one essay about one good movie. Written by Shea Serrano, author of four New York Times bestsellers.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg harnesses his unique magic to bring dinosaurs back from extinction
POPULAR POST
209 LIKES
24 RESTACKS
118 COMMENTS

Press Conference: The Briefcase from Pulp Fiction

The briefcase from Pulp Fiction finally... opens up
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
68 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
45 COMMENTS
The Entertainment Strategy Guy

3. The Entertainment Strategy Guy

The best writing on entertainment strategy including a weekly "Streaming Ratings Report", unpacking what shows and films are winning the streaming wars.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why I LOVE Netflix Buying Warner Bros.

My Strategy Thoughts on This Monumental Deal Announcement
POPULAR POST
2 RESTACKS

A Winter Vacation Streaming Ratings Report as the "Binge vs Weekly" and "Buzz vs Viewership" Debates Rage

The Streaming Ratings Report for 10-Nov & 17-Nov-2025
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
0
Media War & Peace

4. Media War & Peace - Evan Shapiro

Reports from the War for Our Attention from Media Cartographer Evan Shapiro.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

BRAINS: SUPERSIZED

Advertising Thought Leaders Think Aloud
POPULAR POST
87 LIKES
2 RESTACKS

MEDIA UNIVERSE MAPS 2020-2026

A HALF DECADE OF MEDIA MAPS
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
40 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
1 COMMENTS
Hope For Film

5. Hope For Film - Ted Hope

We need a vibrant alternative to mainstream culture, especially a non-dependent cinema ecosystem. Let's build it together & examine what got us here in the first place -- including how we can each build our own sustainable & generative creative practices.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Substack’s Cinema Community has arrived!

And I am confident it is going to keep improving for awhile too.
POPULAR POST
156 LIKES
35 RESTACKS
56 COMMENTS

Want it complex, stimulating or subtle? Don't bother!

The Studios have no room for The Smarts
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
5 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
10 COMMENTS
The Outside Scoop

6. The Outside Scoop - Scott Mendelson

The Outside Scoop is the digital home for Scott Mendelson, a leading entertainment industry expert and arguably the greatest box office pundit of all time (sans inflation). Mendelson made his name at Mendelson's Memos (2008-2013) and Forbes (2013-2022) via nuanced, info-packed and conventional wisdom-defying analysis which often predicted successes, failures and industry trends years ahead of the competition. Sign up, pay up and get tomorrow's film news (while being powerless to stop it) today.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Box Office - 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Joins The $100 Million Losers Club As It Becomes The Biggest X-Men Movie Ever

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's MCU caper has earned $396 million domestically and $824 million worldwide, passing 'Passion of the Christ' (in North America) and nearing both 'Oppenheimer' and 'Joker' (globally) among R-rated films.
POPULAR POST
18 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
10 COMMENTS

Friday Box Office: 'Avatar' Crushes 'KidzBop' As 'Fire and Ash' Soars to $1 Billion Worldwide

The holiday holdovers ('The Housemaid,' Marty Supreme,' 'Anaconda,' etc.) are holding well as 'We Bury The Dead' notches a Vertical opening weekend record.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
The Anonymous Production Assistant

7. The Anonymous Production Assistant - TAPA

Former PA and assistant, now I've climbed the Hollywood ladder and want to help others do the same.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Entertainment Jobs for 1/31

Twelve Jobs, Three Internships
POPULAR POST
17 LIKES
1 RESTACKS

Entertainment Job Board 1/2

5 Jobs and 1 Internship
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
1 LIKES
0
Tepper Talks

8. Tepper Talks - tepper

If you're not a nepo baby or from generational wealth but want to work in the film/tv industry- welcome! I'll be sharing my screenwriting journey and industry musings along with best practices I've learned in assistant life + as a film marketer.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How I Make Pitch Decks for Film and TV Production Companies

A step by step process with photos on how i make my pitch decks that help production companies, writers and directors sell their idea.
POPULAR POST
70 LIKES
10 RESTACKS
9 COMMENTS

final days to sign up for a 2026 writers group

start 2026 off with a writers group to keep you accountable and motivated
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
5 LIKES
0
Onward with Ava DuVernay

9. Onward with Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay's latest project is like opening a window into her creative world. It’s part newsletter, part journal and part roadmap for getting through tough times. The project draws from cinematic storytelling, fighting-the-good-fight energy and brave ideas about what could be.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Tried To Write This, But Couldn't…

This Substack project of mine was supposed to push me to do more long-form writing.
POPULAR POST
3752 LIKES
862 RESTACKS
352 COMMENTS
33:11

NEW WORK IN A NEW WORLD

An unfiltered conversation with Terry Moran about my upcoming film, his upcoming book and the responsibility we all have in this moment.
PUBLISHED 17 DAYS AGO
204 LIKES
24 RESTACKS
15 COMMENTS
The Industry

10. The Industry

Daily Film & TV News Direct to You.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Netflix Wins Warner Bros.

Good morning: In today's edition of The Industry, we look at:
POPULAR POST
30 LIKES
6 RESTACKS
22:07

Craig Brewer Interview - Director: Song Sung Blue, Hustle & Flow

Song Sung Blue is the best unexpected film of the year.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
20 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Tim Goodman / Bastard Machine

11. Tim Goodman / Bastard Machine

Television+Film+Culture reviews/analysis curated for you from the acclaimed former Chief TV Critic of The Hollywood Reporter and The San Francisco Chronicle. There is a deep, useful archive of content.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Ghost Is Born.

And the elephant in the Machine. On the plus side, distractions abound and the next Box Set starts Friday.
POPULAR POST
51 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
24 COMMENTS

The 25 Best Films I Watched This Year.

All are 4 to 5 stars. All are...random?
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
18 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
19 COMMENTS
Streaming Made Easy

12. Streaming Made Easy - Marion Ranchet

Streaming Made Easy - your 5-min read to get a European take on the Global Streaming Video Business. What makes SME different? I dissect the latest news and trends in the streaming video industry through a European lens because I'm inherently convinced that there is no one size fits all recipe for success in streaming. Who reads us? Streaming professionals from a wide range of Technology, Media & Entertainment companies like Samsung, Orange, BBC, TF1 and more.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

🎓 Masterclass Format: France Télévisions x Amazon Prime Video

15 Minutes To Get Full Clarity On This Deal
POPULAR POST
28 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS

My 10 bets for Media and Entertainment in 2026

10 bets, no safe calls: CEO handoffs, ad pain, corporate creators, discovery via LLMs, social to CTV, microdrama, M&A, and more.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

13. StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry - Stephen Follows

I use data to understand how the film industry works and then share that to help filmmakers get their films funded, shot and seen.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How many Hollywood movies are made outside America?

I crunched the data behind the state of "non-American" Hollywood movies, and considered how any system of American tariffs might work.
POPULAR POST
45 LIKES
10 RESTACKS

How much do Oscar nominations help films in theatres?

Tracking over 11 million screenings over three years to look at the effect of receiving a 'Best Picture' nomination.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
20 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Across the Movie Aisle

14. Across the Movie Aisle - Sonny Bunch

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. New episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
12:53

Our Horrid AI Future

The kids can’t read and the robots can’t act, but at least we’re democratizing the arts!
POPULAR POST
48 LIKES
0
18 COMMENTS
20:06

'Hamnet,' or: 'Shakespeare In Sad'

We’re doing some awards-season catch-up here, with a review of Chloe Zhao’s new film Hamnet, or, as Peter put it, Shakespeare In Sad.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
Business of TV

15. Business of TV - Jen Topping

TV & film have been upended by the internet. Discover everything producers need to know to plan for the future.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Brands creating their own TV formats

A wide range of companies have launched mockumentaries, comedies, competition and dating formats online.
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES
2 RESTACKS

What to look out for in 2026

Here is a second post for this week, before I hang up my keyboard for a couple of weeks and give the appearance of going offline - the next newsletter will be January 7th.
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
5AM StoryTalk

16. 5AM StoryTalk - Cole Haddon

A place to talk about stories in all their forms, the craft that goes into them, and the role art plays in our lives. Every week, host Cole Haddon (creator, NBC/Sky's "Dracula"/author, Psalms for the End of the World) chats with leading filmmakers, authors, comic book creators, and other intellectuals about art, culture, and a seminal artwork from their lives - in between offering up arts and cultural analysis himself in long-form essays and articles.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Survive the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Life of an Artist

Twenty-five filmmakers, authors, and comic book writers from around the globe weigh in about how they endure the self-doubt and grueling anxieties of life in the arts
POPULAR POST
67 LIKES
18 RESTACKS

☕ 5AM StoryTalk Monthly Arts Seminar – January 2026

An ongoing group for paid supporters of this newsletter to discuss (with me and each other) the arts, craft and business, and the challenges they’re facing on their creative journeys
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES
0
5 COMMENTS
Shawn Robbins @ Box Office Theory

17. Shawn Robbins @ Box Office Theory

Welcome to Box Office Theory, where we merge the art of cinema with the science of analytics to provide exclusive box office tracking and forecast reports based on proprietary models. Our founder, Shawn Robbins, is considered one of the field's foremost experts, providing a balance of data-driven and common sense insights on the state and evolution of the motion picture and theatrical business. Throughout his career, Shawn has worked with and consulted multiple high-profile industry clients.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Pre-Sales Report: Breaking Down FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA's First Day

The Anticipated MAD MAX Prequel from George Miller Will Draw Franchise Fans, But How Do Preliminary Ticket Sales Compare to Recent Action Films?
POPULAR POST
7 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS

Box Office 4-Day Weekend Forecast (Updated): AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH to Lead as MARTY SUPREME, ANACONDA, and SONG SUNG BLUE Bow on Crowded Christmas Frame

There is something for almost everyone in theaters this weekend. What will the box office hits (and possible misses) of Christmas 2025 be?
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
1 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
The Streaming Lab

18. The Streaming Lab - Yann Colleter

The Streaming Lab newsletter, launched in May 2022, quickly became the new voice in coverage of the streaming industry in the MENA region. Created by streaming professional Yann Colleter as an alternative to traditional trade reporting. The Streaming Lab also includes The Streaming Lab podcast with interviews of industry insiders about the trends shaping the future of streaming and Streaming in INDIA, a must-read newsletter about the streaming universe in India.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

FAST in MENA Series - October 2024

Arabs Got Talent, Roya Sports, East Asia Super League, Amitabh Bachchan Specials, Sarahbhai vs Sarabhai
POPULAR POST
21 LIKES
0

🤝 The Bundle That Could Change Streaming in MENA

Shahid, Disney+ and OSN+ test a new growth model | Streaming in Short – W51
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
0
1 COMMENTS
8 Above with Jon Reiss

19. 8 Above with Jon Reiss - Jon Reiss-8Above

Independent film distribution made simple.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
1:17:06

An Essential Guide to Monetizing Your Films on YouTube

Discover how filmmakers can strategically monetize their content on YouTube, the dominant force in connected TV as Film Hub’s Alan d’Escragnolle breaks down earning potential on YouTube Movies & TV.
POPULAR POST
22 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS

WB/Netflix/Paramount What Can We Do?

Freaked out/upset about the next stage of media consolidation and want to do something about it - Join Us.
PUBLISHED 19 DAYS AGO
1 LIKES
0
1 COMMENTS
Desafiador do Desconhecido

20. Desafiador do Desconhecido - Rodrigo Salem

Dicas de filmes e séries imperdíveis, análises que vão além do óbvio, entrevistas com grandes nomes do cinema e da TV, vídeos ao vivo e textos exclusivos direto de Hollywood.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

O lado obscuro do Globo de Ouro

Premiação tenta se livrar da aura de racismo e corrupção, mas tem um longo caminho rumo à credibilidade.
POPULAR POST
68 LIKES
6 RESTACKS

Os 20 melhores filmes de 2025!

Acredite, há surpresas, insanidades, dramas, musicais esquisitos, indies desconhecidos, muitos estrangeiros, revolta popular e um pódio inquestionável.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
17 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
6 COMMENTS
Cool People Have Feelings, Too

21. Cool People Have Feelings, Too - Marya E. Gates

Home of the Weekly Directed By Women Viewing Guide. Here you will find writing about films directed by women, silent cinema, and other esoteric (mostly) film related stuff.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Gerald "Gerry" Gates, 1950-2025

A tribute to spending one last month with my Dad
POPULAR POST
100 LIKES
12 RESTACKS
41 COMMENTS

Everything gets ordinary, eventually.

Weekly Directed By Women Viewing Guide
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
4 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
the tv scholar newsletter

22. the tv scholar newsletter - tvscholar

a safe space for telephiles
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ethical television consumption

Is there such a thing?
POPULAR POST
21 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS

reflections #6: Stranger Things

Resolutions are for TV, too.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
10 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
9 COMMENTS
Rodent Reflections from Capybaroness

23. Rodent Reflections from Capybaroness - Esther Rosenfield

Thoughts and opinions on movies, TV and games from one of Film Twitter's most controversial users.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

AMC Empire 25: A Tribute and Investigation

I spent an afternoon at the biggest multiplex in Manhattan. Here's what it taught me about moviegoing in 2025.
POPULAR POST
32 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
6 COMMENTS

The Very Best Films of 2025

It's time for my top 15 films of the year
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
36 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
Lingo on Docs

24. Lingo on Docs - Kathleen Lingo

Hi! I am an indie doc film producer and the former editorial director film/tv at NYT and EP of Op-Docs. I started this newsletter the goal of sharing great documentaries with my readers along with interviews from the teams behind them about how they made their films and got them out into the world. My hope is that these case studies will educate and inspire audiences and makers to watch and make more docs. I will also share news and musings on the world of documentaries. Please subscribe!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
1:04:58

‘PREDATORS’ is an empathic and scathing takedown of the true crime genre. Director David Osit explains....

With ‘PREDATORS’ with director David Osit
POPULAR POST
142 LIKES
17 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
1:10:58

How to Win an Oscar

An expert on the Academy Awards breaks down the process to help filmmakers play the game smarter.
PUBLISHED 16 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
Black Girl Watching

25. Black Girl Watching - Brooke Obie

Film, TV and Culture critique through a Black feminist lens, from the pen of Brooke Obie.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

One Fetish After Another: PTA Exploits Black Women and Averts Revolution

Paul Thomas Anderson's action flick leaves much to be desired.
POPULAR POST
1912 LIKES
357 RESTACKS
11 COMMENTS

The Villain of 'Avatar: Fire & Ash' Is James Cameron

The 3rd film is Cameron's white savior wet dream on steroids.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
54 LIKES
14 RESTACKS

