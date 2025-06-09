A full list of the top 25 film & TV newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Discover in-depth reviews, industry analysis, and cultural commentary on the latest movies, television series, and streaming content shaping entertainment today.
We need a vibrant alternative to mainstream culture, especially a non-dependent cinema ecosystem. Let's build it together & examine what got us here in the first place -- including how we can each build our own sustainable & generative creative practices.
The Outside Scoop is the digital home for Scott Mendelson, a leading entertainment industry expert and arguably the greatest box office pundit of all time (sans inflation).
Mendelson made his name at Mendelson's Memos (2008-2013) and Forbes (2013-2022) via nuanced, info-packed and conventional wisdom-defying analysis which often predicted successes, failures and industry trends years ahead of the competition.
Sign up, pay up and get tomorrow's film news (while being powerless to stop it) today.
If you're not a nepo baby or from generational wealth but want to work in the film/tv industry- welcome! I'll be sharing my screenwriting journey and industry musings along with best practices I've learned in assistant life + as a film marketer.
Ava DuVernay's latest project is like opening a window into her creative world. It’s part newsletter, part journal and part roadmap for getting through tough times. The project draws from cinematic storytelling, fighting-the-good-fight energy and brave ideas about what could be.
Television+Film+Culture reviews/analysis curated for you from the acclaimed former Chief TV Critic of The Hollywood Reporter and The San Francisco Chronicle. There is a deep, useful archive of content.
Streaming Made Easy - your 5-min read to get a European take on the Global Streaming Video Business.
What makes SME different? I dissect the latest news and trends in the streaming video industry through a European lens because I'm inherently convinced that there is no one size fits all recipe for success in streaming.
Who reads us? Streaming professionals from a wide range of Technology, Media & Entertainment companies like Samsung, Orange, BBC, TF1 and more.
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. New episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays!
A place to talk about stories in all their forms, the craft that goes into them, and the role art plays in our lives. Every week, host Cole Haddon (creator, NBC/Sky's "Dracula"/author, Psalms for the End of the World) chats with leading filmmakers, authors, comic book creators, and other intellectuals about art, culture, and a seminal artwork from their lives - in between offering up arts and cultural analysis himself in long-form essays and articles.
Welcome to Box Office Theory, where we merge the art of cinema with the science of analytics to provide exclusive box office tracking and forecast reports based on proprietary models.
Our founder, Shawn Robbins, is considered one of the field's foremost experts, providing a balance of data-driven and common sense insights on the state and evolution of the motion picture and theatrical business.
Throughout his career, Shawn has worked with and consulted multiple high-profile industry clients.
The Streaming Lab newsletter, launched in May 2022, quickly became the new voice in coverage of the streaming industry in the MENA region. Created by streaming professional Yann Colleter as an alternative to traditional trade reporting. The Streaming Lab also includes The Streaming Lab podcast with interviews of industry insiders about the trends shaping the future of streaming and Streaming in INDIA, a must-read newsletter about the streaming universe in India.
Hi! I am an indie doc film producer and the former editorial director film/tv at NYT and EP of Op-Docs. I started this newsletter the goal of sharing great documentaries with my readers along with interviews from the teams behind them about how they made their films and got them out into the world. My hope is that these case studies will educate and inspire audiences and makers to watch and make more docs. I will also share news and musings on the world of documentaries. Please subscribe!