It's easy to forget that Atari was once the fastest-growing company in the US, but that fact that the brand name still resonates with so many today is a testament to how beloved it was over the years. Goto 10 is a newsletter for Atari Enthusiasts with posts about Atari video game systems, 8-bit computers, Atari ST and more. If it's Atari-related, you'll find it here.

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