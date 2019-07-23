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GAMES

TOP 25 GAMES NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Games Substacks

A full list of the top 25 gaming newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Discover reviews and analysis of new releases, deep dives into game design, and news and commentary from the world of gaming and esports.
The GameDiscoverCo newsletter

1. The GameDiscoverCo newsletter - Simon Carless

Analysis, data and insight about how people find & buy video games in the 2020s.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nature or nurture? The biggest game discovery question..

Also: some neat Switch data, follow-ups, platform news, and more.
POPULAR POST
10 LIKES
0

How Invokyr sold ~250k copies with... Jumanji horror cool?

Also: this week on Steam & a bunch of discovery news.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
15 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Game File

2. Game File - Stephen Totilo

Game File is the home for veteran journalist Stephen Totilo's reporting about the incredible world of video games. With a mix of original reporting and round-ups, it is your cheat sheet to the video game scene. Stephen has covered games for 20 years, for MTV News, Axios, Kotaku and the New York Times and has interviewed leaders and developers from every game company on the planet. Expect news and insights about gaming and how it impacts art, culture, business, politics and more.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Scoop: Ubisoft cancelled a post-Civil War Assassin’s Creed last year

Company leadership deemed the project too controversial for the moment, sources tell Game File
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES
11 RESTACKS
7 COMMENTS

7 hours (at last!) with Grand Theft Auto III

A game about freedom that’s still worth your time, if you don’t mind your options for playing it.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
Brutally Honest by Matej Lancaric

3. Brutally Honest by Matej Lancaric

No 💩​ BS newsletter with useful stuff about UA & creatives in the post-IDFA world
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to soft launch a mobile game in 2024? Benchmarks & Real data inside!

A practical softlaunch guide how to save your company
POPULAR POST
47 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS

Brutally Honest #232 by Matej Lancaric

No 💩​ BS newsletter with useful stuff about UA in the post IDFA world
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
2 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
1 COMMENTS
Jiří Bigas

4. Jiří Bigas

To nejzajímavější a nejdůležitější ze světa videoher
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Kde a jak jsme v Praze v devadesátých letech a na přelomu tisíciletí kupovali hry

Cesta do digitálního pravěku. První herní prodejny byly občas svérázné. Některé přežily až dodnes
POPULAR POST
63 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
34 COMMENTS

AI klonování zaplavuje svět videoher a často postrádá jakoukoli úctu k originalitě i autorství

Steam čelí mimořádnému množství nových titulů, které replikují také cizí projekty. Autoři se bojí odhalit své hry moc brzy. Zapadnou i ty povedené.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
0
Crossplay

5. Crossplay - Patrick Klepek

Crossplay is a newsletter at the intersection of parenting and video games, run by a longtime video game reporter and parent of two young girls. In addition to stories exploring what it means to be a modern day parent whose children are growing up with technology, you'll gain access to a thriving community of fellow parents and caregivers you, like you, are just trying to figure things out day-by-day.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Retro Bowl 25 Is The Ultimate Dad Game

Learn how the creators of a beloved soccer series ended up making one of the best American football games not called Madden.
POPULAR POST
22 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
18 COMMENTS

Star Fox Sent Me into a Parenting Existential Crisis

In which a father is forced to consider: Am I becoming Jack Thompson?
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
9 LIKES
0
1 COMMENTS
The Game Business

6. The Game Business - Christopher Dring

The Games Business is a video game industry publication from Christopher Dring, featuring market data, major exec interviews and deep insight, designed to help the business (and the people in it) navigate overwhelming competition, political, cultural and social change, monetisation shifts, technical advancements, new employment practices, alternative distribution channels and the battle for time in a world without any.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
40:27

The shooter that Tencent abandoned: Wardogs hits 2m sales in one weekend

“For six years, we’ve made redundancies every year. This will be the first time we haven’t”
POPULAR POST
11 LIKES
0
26:36

Can you build a legitimate video game business on prompts? Meta thinks so

"This is the modern way to make video games," says Meta Horizon VP Saxs Persson
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
0
Mobile Gaming Today

7. Mobile Gaming Today - Gamigion

Beyond Mobile Gaming: Fun
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Magic Sort Level Deconstruction (1-300)

Full 300 level breakdown with raw data
POPULAR POST
10 LIKES
2 RESTACKS

Mobile Gaming Today #126

Highlights of the week ¯\(ツ)/¯
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
0
SuperJoost Playlist

8. SuperJoost Playlist - Joost van Dreunen

SuperJoost Playlist is your ultimate guide to the ever-evolving world of tech and entertainment. Curated by industry expert Joost van Dreunen, this newsletter offers insightful commentary and original data analysis on digital and online media trends. Ideal for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, and curious minds, SuperJoost Playlist delivers unique perspectives on the business of interactive entertainment. Subscribe now for thought-provoking content that keeps you ahead of the curve.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Bigger means different

Four pro-competitive arguments in favor of Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard
POPULAR POST
20 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS

Steam’s sloponomics

A deep dive into gaming's AI slop fest
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
0
CORE: About Them Video Games

9. CORE: About Them Video Games

The CORE Podcast with Scott Johnson, Jon Jagger, and Beau Schwartz. Oh, but it's so much more too!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Talk to Strangers about AI

It was enlightening to see where people's heads are
POPULAR POST
15 LIKES
0

Purging the Heretics All Over Again - A quick Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II Review

Hey all, Scott here.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
NextBigGames

10. NextBigGames

Empowering game studios by uncovering trends, insights, and expert market research to unlock the next hit.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Color Block Jam - Game Mechanic Analysis

This report analyzes the gameplay mechanics of Color Block Jam Game
POPULAR POST
10 LIKES
0

15 Interesting Puzzle Games to Observe

A curated selection of 15 interesting puzzle games with unique concepts, creative mechanics, and potential for growth.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
0
Video Games Industry Memo

11. Video Games Industry Memo - George E. Osborn

Video Games Industry Memo (VGIM) explains the video games industry every Thursday morning in easy to read fashion. Featuring a big read, the top news stories, job moves, events to attend and a breakdown of the releases shaping the week, VGIM helps you get to grip with the video games sector in under 15 minutes. VGIM was created by George Osborn, an industry expert and commentator who has worked in games for nearly 15 years
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Games for Change London: schedule announced, 02/04/2026

UNICEF! LEGO! Ubisoft! Roblox! Supercell! Award winners! An actual Lord! 😮
POPULAR POST
15 LIKES
3 RESTACKS

EA shuts BioWare, Roblox bosses playtime and Biddy Blas blows up - The Debrief, October 2026

Scrib doon everything you learn within this newsletter ✍️
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
5 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Casinos Hate Winners

12. Casinos Hate Winners

Advantage player, researcher. Former casino founder. Ex-poker and chess player. Believer in rational decisions, a mathematical approach, and Positive Expected Value.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Playing with an Edge in Casino Tournaments: $1,800,000 in 14 Months

When knowledge of probability and basic math transforms gambling into advantage play.
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
5:13

I turned my article into a video. Is this cool or cringe?

Watch now (5 mins) | Are slots really random? An AI-made video on how the RNG works, plus a 20-min audio deep dive. Feedback welcome!
PUBLISHED 18 DAYS AGO
4 LIKES
0
9 COMMENTS
Santa Pazienza

13. Santa Pazienza

Il mondo dei videogiochi raccontato senza fretta, per non lasciare indietro niente o nessuno. Cronaca, approfondimenti e storia dei videogiochi da due veterani/anziani del settore.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

È successo il 1° ottobre: PSP go e...

Mickey Mania, Rapid Racer, PSP Go, Gran Turismo, Rain e GTA Online.
POPULAR POST
46 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
9 COMMENTS

Cinque giochi del 2005

Buone notizie gente: non è la puntata con ottanta giochi del 1980!
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
The Glatisant: A Questing Beast Newsletter

14. The Glatisant: A Questing Beast Newsletter - Ben Milton

Essays, links, and videos navigating the old-school RPG world.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Maze Knights

Re-examining an old design
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
2 RESTACKS

October Tabletop Sales (up to 90% off!)

Here’s all the deepest discounts on RPGs, boardgames, and card games from around the internet this month.
PUBLISHED 20 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES
0
TheGamerEducator-Screens& kids

15. TheGamerEducator-Screens& kids

Ash (they/them) is a middle school teacher and librarian who helps families understand and manage screen time (IG: @TheGamerEducator)
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

You can FINALLY block YouTube Shorts

But also, you can't. It's complicated. I'll break it down for you.
POPULAR POST
23 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
1:30

I for one welcome our imperialist overlords

Is your map app capitulating to the government? Or is it secretly woke?
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
15 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
GameDev Reports - powered by Mellow

16. GameDev Reports - powered by Mellow - Dmitriy Byshonkov

This is a channel with short insights into the game industry. Here you can find different reports, tables, and numbers.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Roblox: Top-100 Roblox developers are earning millions of $ a year on average

Though, median annual payout to creators is slightly below $1,5k per year.
POPULAR POST
13 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
1 COMMENTS

Circana: The U.S. Video Game Market in September 2026 | GameDev Reports is powered by Mellow

Marvel's Wolverine lifted PlayStation hardware sales; NBA 2K27 became the best-selling game of 2026; Xbox console sales hit an all-time September low.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
2 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Goto 10

17. Goto 10 - Paul Lefebvre

It's easy to forget that Atari was once the fastest-growing company in the US, but that fact that the brand name still resonates with so many today is a testament to how beloved it was over the years. Goto 10 is a newsletter for Atari Enthusiasts with posts about Atari video game systems, 8-bit computers, Atari ST and more. If it's Atari-related, you'll find it here.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Atari Means Business with the Mega ST

The first "pro" ST
POPULAR POST
23 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS

Advice on using the Turbo-BASIC XL compiler

This is something I've been wanting to get out to Atari programmers for a while.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
Jonathan Beckett

18. Jonathan Beckett

A record of the many and varied adventures of Jonathan Beckett as he attempts to fly a variety of pretend aircraft in all manner of escapades spanning much of the known world.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

ILS - CAT I, CAT II and CAT III - what does it all mean ?

A few people have recently asked me questions about the different categorisations of ILS, and what they really mean.
POPULAR POST
11 LIKES
0
8 COMMENTS

First look at Local Legend 26 - the Antonov AN-28 in Flight Simulator 2024

This evening we're taking a first look at the newly released "Local Legend 26" - the Antonov AN-28 - in Flight Simulator 2024.
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
0
The mobilegamer.biz newsletter

19. The mobilegamer.biz newsletter - mobilegamer.biz

What's going on in the mobile games business.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

AppLovin's big secret is actually quite boring

Read on for all of this week's stories in one place. Paid subscribers get thoughts on why AppLovin has been surging, has become a target for short sellers – and might even buy TikTok.
POPULAR POST
5 LIKES
1 RESTACKS

App review woes, EA job cuts, Fortnite, Supercell, Monopoly Go and more

Read on for every story we published this week, plus a bit more on how to help us cover what’s really going on out there.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
2 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Ludological Alchemy

20. Ludological Alchemy - Luke

Wherein we discuss roleplaying game design and its effects on our games, our experiences, hopes, dreams, friendships and desires.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Incentive to Kill in Dungeons & Dragons

Motivations in Roleplaying Game Economies Part 1
POPULAR POST
70 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
11 COMMENTS
1:19:12

The Hypothesis Volume 3: Episode 05

Interview with Paul Beakley, founder of Indie Games Reading Club
PUBLISHED 12 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES
0
Chess Chatter

21. Chess Chatter - Dalton Perrine

Chess analysis, mindset hacks, and strategies that actually work.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Why You Keep Blundering in Chess (And How to Stop)

Learn proven methods to reduce blunders, spot hanging pieces, and defend better in your games.
POPULAR POST
34 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS

Your Opponent Pushed Their g-Pawn. Now What?

Most of the attacks you're afraid of aren't real.
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES
0
6 COMMENTS
Think Like A Game Designer

22. Think Like A Game Designer - Justin Gary

Justin Gary's Substack, led by the game design expert and CEO of Stone Blade Entertainment, is a publication for creatives and game designers alike! Through his podcast, "Think Like a Game Designer," and a myriad of articles, Justin explores game design principles and their application in everyday life. Subscribers receive comprehensive design lessons, creative insights, and podcasts. Free access includes most articles and podcasts, while paid subscriptions offer unique and exclusive content.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Designing for Elegance

Doing More With Less
POPULAR POST
28 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
1:04:46

Amabel Holland — Games as Political Art, Print-on-Demand Freedoms, and the Architecture of Systems (#113)

Think Like A Game Designer Podcast
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES
0
1 COMMENTS
See the Sideways Move

23. See the Sideways Move - Jennifer Shahade

Chess and poker inspired life hacks and strategy tips in essays and videos
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Daniel Naroditsky, 1995-2025

A wordsmith, a chess genius, and most importantly a kind person
POPULAR POST
270 LIKES
33 RESTACKS
34 COMMENTS

The Knight and the Seven of Hearts

Why LLMs keep choosing the horsey, and how to practice divergence
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS
Jake Should Be Writing

24. Jake Should Be Writing - Jake Steinberg

the intersection of video games and storytelling
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Shiny Pokémon Don't Exist Anymore

Baudrillard, Simulacra, and the End of Pokémon’s Real Rarity
POPULAR POST
187 LIKES
32 RESTACKS
22 COMMENTS

Jake’s Breakfast Burritos

LIKING → LOOKING Vol. 07: “New York or Nowhere”
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
7 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
1 COMMENTS
MurkMail

25. MurkMail - Murkdice

MurkMail delivers concise and punchy RPG content every week, with a focus on tools and ideas that you can use. It's written by Luke Saunders and edited by Lyndsay Didcote, Murkdice.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The only 12 NPCs you need

Lean and gameable NPC templates
POPULAR POST
224 LIKES
19 RESTACKS
15 COMMENTS

The 3 qualities of a good player

And a new video on settlements!
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
28 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS

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