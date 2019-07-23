A full list of the top 25 gaming newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Discover reviews and analysis of new releases, deep dives into game design, and news and commentary from the world of gaming and esports.
Game File is the home for veteran journalist Stephen Totilo's reporting about the incredible world of video games. With a mix of original reporting and round-ups, it is your cheat sheet to the video game scene. Stephen has covered games for 20 years, for MTV News, Axios, Kotaku and the New York Times and has interviewed leaders and developers from every game company on the planet. Expect news and insights about gaming and how it impacts art, culture, business, politics and more.
Crossplay is a newsletter at the intersection of parenting and video games, run by a longtime video game reporter and parent of two young girls. In addition to stories exploring what it means to be a modern day parent whose children are growing up with technology, you'll gain access to a thriving community of fellow parents and caregivers you, like you, are just trying to figure things out day-by-day.
The Games Business is a video game industry publication from Christopher Dring, featuring market data, major exec interviews and deep insight, designed to help the business (and the people in it) navigate overwhelming competition, political, cultural and social change, monetisation shifts, technical advancements, new employment practices, alternative distribution channels and the battle for time in a world without any.
SuperJoost Playlist is your ultimate guide to the ever-evolving world of tech and entertainment. Curated by industry expert Joost van Dreunen, this newsletter offers insightful commentary and original data analysis on digital and online media trends. Ideal for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, and curious minds, SuperJoost Playlist delivers unique perspectives on the business of interactive entertainment. Subscribe now for thought-provoking content that keeps you ahead of the curve.
Video Games Industry Memo (VGIM) explains the video games industry every Thursday morning in easy to read fashion.
Featuring a big read, the top news stories, job moves, events to attend and a breakdown of the releases shaping the week, VGIM helps you get to grip with the video games sector in under 15 minutes.
VGIM was created by George Osborn, an industry expert and commentator who has worked in games for nearly 15 years
It's easy to forget that Atari was once the fastest-growing company in the US, but that fact that the brand name still resonates with so many today is a testament to how beloved it was over the years.
Goto 10 is a newsletter for Atari Enthusiasts with posts about Atari video game systems, 8-bit computers, Atari ST and more. If it's Atari-related, you'll find it here.
Justin Gary's Substack, led by the game design expert and CEO of Stone Blade Entertainment, is a publication for creatives and game designers alike! Through his podcast, "Think Like a Game Designer," and a myriad of articles, Justin explores game design principles and their application in everyday life. Subscribers receive comprehensive design lessons, creative insights, and podcasts. Free access includes most articles and podcasts, while paid subscriptions offer unique and exclusive content.