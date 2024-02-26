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PHOTOGRAPHY

TOP 25 PHOTOGRAPHY NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Photography Substacks

A full list of the top 25 photography newsletters and podcasts on Substack. Discover photo essays, photojournalism, gear reviews and shooting tips, and work from top photographers.
The Open Call List

1. The Open Call List - Aidan Avery

A weekly list for photographers. Sharing opportunities for exhibitions, grants, awards, publications, residencies, jobs, fellowships, and more.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A Directory of Galleries and Museums that Accept Photography Submissions

For exhibition, representation, and acquisition
POPULAR POST
113 LIKES
11 RESTACKS
8 COMMENTS

The Open Call List #141

Calls for Entry: November 9 - November 15, 2026
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
0
In the Flash with Dina Litovsky

2. In the Flash with Dina Litovsky

Adventures in the unseen world of photography.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

When a Fashion Week Image Goes Viral

The power of women's pain and social media
POPULAR POST
329 LIKES
35 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS

After the Halloween Parade, in Photos

My favorite part of NYC Halloween is the aftermath.
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
69 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
7 COMMENTS
FlakPhoto Digest

3. FlakPhoto Digest - Andy Adams

A community hub for photography people
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

It's time for a FlakPhoto Reboot

Why I'm reviving my photography newsletter
POPULAR POST
365 LIKES
33 RESTACKS
89 COMMENTS

Monday Muse: Lewis Koch

A closer look at the vernacular landscape
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
14 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
The Neighborhoods

4. The Neighborhoods - Rob Stephenson

Photographing and uncovering the stories of New York City, one neighborhood per week across all five boroughs.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Prospect Lefferts Gardens - Brooklyn

Better Far Than Jewels
POPULAR POST
133 LIKES
13 RESTACKS
52 COMMENTS

Emerson Hill - Bonus

A few more from Staten Island
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
5 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
Through the Lens 📷

5. Through the Lens 📷 - Marco Secchi

Through the Lens is where photography slows down enough to breathe. Marco Secchi blends field notes, personal stories, and lessons from decades behind the camera. From Venice to Budapest and beyond, each edition explores light, craft, and the business of seeing. For photographers and curious minds alike, it’s a quiet journey into how images shape the way we live and remember.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Substack for Photographers: The Guide Nobody Finishes

Most of you have an account. Almost none of you have a publication.
POPULAR POST
268 LIKES
21 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS

Why I Prefer to Shoot Horizontally

On wider frames, visual stories and why I still turn the camera sideways sometimes.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
4 LIKES
0
The Photographer’s Perspective

6. The Photographer’s Perspective - Jason P. Odell 📷

Hi, I’m Jason Odell, and I’ve been interested in photography ever since I was old enough to pick up a camera. The Photographer’s Perspective is my way of sharing my love of photography with others.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Best Entry-Level Mirrorless Cameras 2026: Subject Tracking, IBIS, and Lenses Explained

Subject-tracking is a game-changer that can be worth the higher price tag
POPULAR POST
12 LIKES
4 RESTACKS

Substack adds a Photography category

It finally happened!
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
13 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
Ephemera for Time Travel

7. Ephemera for Time Travel - Jenny Lawson (thebloggess)

I don't know what this is, y'all. I collect photos and ephemera and I thought others might want to see.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Come time travel with me

The very last thing that I need right now is another project.
POPULAR POST
337 LIKES
19 RESTACKS
63 COMMENTS

The smell of lavender

Have you ever wondered what it was like to have your photo taken by a tintype photographer 150 years ago?
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
18 LIKES
0
3 COMMENTS
lucavarano.substack

8. lucavarano.substack - Luca Varano

I write about photography, consumer culture, and homoerotic American junk. I mostly photograph nudes, cruising locations, and the male form.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Six years, 100 dick portraits

By Luca Varano
POPULAR POST
166 LIKES
17 RESTACKS

Gay Eye Contact vs. Straight Eye Contact: Is Eye Contact Gay?

Luca and Tammer sit down to contrast straight eye contact versus gay eye contact.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
10 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Dan Burkholder Photography

9. Dan Burkholder Photography

Dan Burkholder Photography is a weekly newsletter featuring Dan Burkholder, Photography's Innovator, Artist and Humorist, sharing insights, instruction and camaraderie gathered from decades as a fine art photographer and educator. Entertaining posts include short videos of stories, tutorials and observations about Photography: Past Present and Future.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Borders & Frames Done Right

TinyTutorial with Dan Burkholder
POPULAR POST
26 LIKES
0
5 COMMENTS

Extracting A Still Photo From Video

TinyTutorial with Dan Burkholder
PUBLISHED 7 DAYS AGO
3 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
Subjectively Objective

10. Subjectively Objective - Noah Waldeck

Artist Features, Photobook Reviews, Interviews with Artists & Insights Into The Photobook Making Process
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Legacy of New Topographics, 50 Years Later

An Examination of the Original Exhibition and the Term's Continued Relevance Today
POPULAR POST
71 LIKES
11 RESTACKS
31 COMMENTS

Artist Feature #180

With Work From: John Sanderson
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
8 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
Process ☼ A photography newsletter by Wesley Verhoeve

11. Process ☼ A photography newsletter by Wesley Verhoeve

Weekly photography newsletter for people who want to feel proud of what they make. Real talk about creative blocks, building a body of work, and showing up with your camera—plus behind-the-scenes access to client work, book making, and the honest business of being a photographer. Wesley's work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, and National Geographic Traveller.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

125 ☼ How To Keep a Photo Diary (And Why)

My 365/2023 Project - A diary for people who can't stick to writing one.
POPULAR POST
241 LIKES
32 RESTACKS
36 COMMENTS

268 ☼ Three quick things before Paris Photo

A workshop in Paris, a window at Athenaeum, and an open invite if you are at the fair.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
20 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
Palette – Tools for Photographers and Creatives

12. Palette – Tools for Photographers and Creatives - Nicole Mason

Helping photographers build profitable businesses – and creative lives they love. Sharing lighting breakdowns, production BTS, pricing, creative process, and everything I've learned along the way. 🎨
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

This Is The One Camera I Actually Take Everywhere

my go-to camera for candid moments, travel, BTS, and everyday memories. Plus, a look through the photos I've made with it over the years.
POPULAR POST
45 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
9 COMMENTS

The Myth of The Big Break

How my first commercial clients and the smallest jobs quietly built the creative career I'd been chasing.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
The Noah Kalina Newsletter

13. The Noah Kalina Newsletter - Noah Kalina

The Noah Kalina Newsletter is a place where I will post stories, YouTube Video recaps, art practice, and commercial photography updates as well as other relevant things. It will sometimes be good and sometimes maybe not so good but never totally bad. Maybe just slightly okay.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Newsletter #163 - The oldest forest in the world.

Probably older than we can fully grasp.
POPULAR POST
67 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
11 COMMENTS

Newsletter #196 - Missing Days

On Perfection and Tehching Hsieh
PUBLISHED 8 MONTHS AGO
58 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
14 COMMENTS
Paul Zizka: Fuelled by Creativity

14. Paul Zizka: Fuelled by Creativity - Paul Zizka Photography

Award-winning landscape, adventure, travel and astro photographer Paul Zizka takes you behind his images and into the creative process. Free subscribers receive a monthly newsletter with quick photo tips, reader questions, short stories, and news. Paying subscribers have access to in-depth photo education with Paul, including image critiques, post-processing demos, Ask Me Anything sessions and more. This is Paul's most affordable and comprehensive photo education that he offers on the web.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Pre-visualized vs. spontaneous photography ⚖️

Plus: People of Passion - a new portrait collection.
POPULAR POST
9 LIKES
0

Annual Holiday Print Sale 🎄

Save 20% with code PZHOLIDAYS2026 (use by December 1, 2026)
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Imago Scriptura

15. Imago Scriptura - Edward Goode

Faith, Photography, Beauty, Wonder
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Hope - Seeing the (nearly) Invisible

A few mornings ago, I saw a labyrinth on the water at the lake.
POPULAR POST
15 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
6 COMMENTS

To the world we dream about and to the one we live in now

Yes, Tuesday night was a shift, but I'm still toasting the dreamed world yet to be realized...and the noticings that may help move the needle...
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
18 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
7 COMMENTS
My Morning Muse

16. My Morning Muse - Susanne Helmert

My little space to share the things I love. Mainly photography and other artistic endeavours.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

My Visual Journal #45

urban wandering.
POPULAR POST
110 LIKES
11 RESTACKS
37 COMMENTS

My Visual Journal #86

October, 26th 2026.
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
72 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
39 COMMENTS
Bytesize

17. Bytesize - Rotem Rozental

A taste of global media, technology and visual storytelling. We explore creative and critical intersections—from image making and design tools to the stories reshaping how we consume the world. Offering a patient analysis for the impatient reader, Bytesize delivers reviews, updates and cultural analysis designed to decode the digital age. We follow the pixels back to the future, tracing how the past continues to shape technological and creative innovation.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

“Without a Camera, I'm Not Brave”: Dina Litovsky on Photography and Trespassing the Gatekeepers

The photographer and self-professed introvert was supposed to be a doctor when she grew up. Instead, she built a career capturing the biggest events and the most famous faces in the world
POPULAR POST
20 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
46:16

High Resolution with Nancy Baker Cahill

The media artist joins Dr. Rotem Rozental on Bytesize to discuss creating immersive worlds and participatory platforms and how the discovery of VR changed her career
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
Beyond The Frame

18. Beyond The Frame - Takashi Yasui

Notes on life, observation, and photography beyond the frame, from Japan.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Traffic mirrors in Japan

If you travel in Japan, pay attention to the traffic mirrors.
POPULAR POST
530 LIKES
41 RESTACKS
91 COMMENTS

What I notice when I walk through the city

Fourteen observations, mostly in Tokyo.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
91 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
17 COMMENTS
The Dirt Road

19. The Dirt Road - Casey McCallister

A weekly-ish journal on Ireland travel, photography, well-made things, and the strangeness of modern life.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ireland: One Year In

What I got right, wrong and still can’t get used to as an American moving abroad to Ireland.
POPULAR POST
1030 LIKES
51 RESTACKS
201 COMMENTS

When the Dog at the Party Chooses You

And 49 other little things that bring joy
PUBLISHED A MONTH AGO
66 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
Kat Swansey Photo's Substack

20. Kat Swansey Photo's Substack

Film photography, book publishing, writing, and a bunch of fun nonsense in between.
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Self Publishing a Photo Book: Tips & Tricks for Photography Dummies

Publishing a photo-book had been a childhood dream since I was 13 years old. Here are my tips and tricks for self-publishing, selling, and marketing your book.
POPULAR POST
101 LIKES
11 RESTACKS
17 COMMENTS

Rambles from the Road #11: Central Texas

Hi everyone!
PUBLISHED 3 MONTHS AGO
29 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
full stop.

21. full stop. - Melissa Lyttle

All things photography — with occasional thoughts on books, bikes, coffee, and travel.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

136 /

Some news, as they say....
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
28 COMMENTS

233 /

What a week.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
6 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
It's mostly just crap

22. It's mostly just crap - David Calvert

What I’m reading, watching, teaching and thinking about in photography, journalism, sports and beyond. Plus a photo a day from the archive of David Calvert.
LAUNCHED 3 MONTHS AGO
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Cringe mountain

“Cringe” is the emotional equivalent of biting into a lemon, except it happens inside your brain when someone else does something painfully awkward.
POPULAR POST
6 LIKES
0
4 COMMENTS

Local stories, big audiences and the art of looking closer

What I’m reading, watching, teaching and thinking about in photography, journalism, sports and beyond.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
0
The Lawson Atlas

23. The Lawson Atlas - Lawson

I write about the world as I see it. My view is generally from Montana, but I'm known to travel the world a bit too... Culture. Nature stuff. Thoughts on thinking. Life in general. I also include a lot of photography. Paid subscriptions come with extra fiction writing and a photo print, signed and shipped to your doorstep (US only.)
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A week in photographs

I’ve had this idea for a bit but it’s time to start.
POPULAR POST
62 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
15 COMMENTS

A November Weekend, Kid’s Edition - PhotoRoundUp©

A few years back.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
16 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
1 COMMENTS
Living Life Photographically

24. Living Life Photographically - Kenneth Nelson

Thoughts, practices, and musings of a compassionate person contemplating our human condition on the road to creative photography. "People & Places. People in Places. And, Places Full of People."
HUNDREDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dancin' in the Streets

Everyone Around The World
POPULAR POST
38 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
13 COMMENTS

Ten Frames #121

One Minutes
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
12 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
7 COMMENTS
Camera Clara

25. Camera Clara - Raf Lopes

Camera Clara is your guide to authentic photography storytelling where quality meets technical mastery. Written by RAF, a Brazilian photographer in NYC, this publication explores film, street photography, analog-digital processes, and the philosophy behind capturing genuine moments. From technical deep-dives into developing and scanning to reflections on artistic language, Camera Clara offers passionate insights for those who value craft over automation.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How I stopped taking random photos and found my visual identity

Film recipes got me started. Selling everything helped me find my eye.
POPULAR POST
104 LIKES
6 RESTACKS
19 COMMENTS

Valparaíso’s dunes

A city in Chile that has it all!
PUBLISHED 11 DAYS AGO
12 LIKES
0
3 COMMENTS

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full stop.
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