Through the Lens is where photography slows down enough to breathe. Marco Secchi blends field notes, personal stories, and lessons from decades behind the camera. From Venice to Budapest and beyond, each edition explores light, craft, and the business of seeing. For photographers and curious minds alike, it’s a quiet journey into how images shape the way we live and remember.
Dan Burkholder Photography is a weekly newsletter featuring Dan Burkholder, Photography's Innovator, Artist and Humorist, sharing insights, instruction and camaraderie gathered from decades as a fine art photographer and educator. Entertaining posts include short videos of stories, tutorials and observations about Photography: Past Present and Future.
Weekly photography newsletter for people who want to feel proud of what they make. Real talk about creative blocks, building a body of work, and showing up with your camera—plus behind-the-scenes access to client work, book making, and the honest business of being a photographer. Wesley's work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, and National Geographic Traveller.
The Noah Kalina Newsletter is a place where I will post stories, YouTube Video recaps, art practice, and commercial photography updates as well as other relevant things. It will sometimes be good and sometimes maybe not so good but never totally bad. Maybe just slightly okay.
Award-winning landscape, adventure, travel and astro photographer Paul Zizka takes you behind his images and into the creative process. Free subscribers receive a monthly newsletter with quick photo tips, reader questions, short stories, and news. Paying subscribers have access to in-depth photo education with Paul, including image critiques, post-processing demos, Ask Me Anything sessions and more. This is Paul's most affordable and comprehensive photo education that he offers on the web.
A taste of global media, technology and visual storytelling.
We explore creative and critical intersections—from image making and design tools to the stories reshaping how we consume the world.
Offering a patient analysis for the impatient reader, Bytesize delivers reviews, updates and cultural analysis designed to decode the digital age. We follow the pixels back to the future, tracing how the past continues to shape technological and creative innovation.
I write about the world as I see it. My view is generally from Montana, but I'm known to travel the world a bit too... Culture. Nature stuff. Thoughts on thinking. Life in general. I also include a lot of photography. Paid subscriptions come with extra fiction writing and a photo print, signed and shipped to your doorstep (US only.)
Camera Clara is your guide to authentic photography storytelling where quality meets technical mastery. Written by RAF, a Brazilian photographer in NYC, this publication explores film, street photography, analog-digital processes, and the philosophy behind capturing genuine moments. From technical deep-dives into developing and scanning to reflections on artistic language, Camera Clara offers passionate insights for those who value craft over automation.