Top paid
·
All
1
Not Boring by Packy McCormick
Strategy and investing, from big companies to small. Never boring.
Launched 3 years ago
2
Lenny's Newsletter
A weekly advice column about product, growth, working with humans, and anything else that’s stressing you out about work
Thousands of subscribers · $15/month
3
Huddle Up
A daily newsletter breaking down the business and money behind sports.
By Joseph Pompliano · Launched 2 years ago
4
Noahpinion
Economics and other interesting stuff
By Noah Smith · Thousands of subscribers · $9.99/month
5
The Kale Letter
Interesting stuff about making money & living life to the FULLEST.
By Kale Abrahamson · Launched a year ago
6
The Profile
The Profile features the best long-form stories on people and companies in business, tech, sports, entertainment, and more.
By Polina Pompliano · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
7
[Inside] Jobs
As a CEO, investor, entrepreneur, father, and disrupter, I have a lot to say. Follow along for my latest thoughts on business and life.
By Bryan Zaslow · Launched 9 months ago
8
The Daily Coach
The goal of The Daily Coach is to provide a daily hands-on approach to becoming a better leader.
Launched 2 years ago
9
The Fintech Blueprint
Lex Sokolin's fintech analysis on how blockchain & DeFi, neobanks & roboadvisors, artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and other innovation themes are rewiring financial services
By Lex · Hundreds of subscribers · $24/month
10
The Marshall Goldsmith Newsletter
Practical and Proven Methods for Leaders
By Marshall Goldsmith · Launched 10 months ago
11
Filter Coffee ☕
Stay updated with Indian startups, Business, and Stocks — in a daily email that's actually fun to read ⚡
Launched 2 years ago
12
The Ankler
The newsletter Hollywood loves to hate and hates to love
By Richard Rushfield · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
13
DirectorMoves
Who's new in the Boardroom and C-suite...
By george fleck · Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
14
Original Jurisdiction
News, views, and colorful commentary about law and the legal profession.
By David Lat · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
15
Link in Bio
A social media newsletter featuring the people who actually press post.
By Rachel Karten · Launched a year ago
16
Yet Another Value Blog
Yet Another Value Blog applies a modern value investor's eye to quirky special situations and investing.
Hundreds of subscribers · $199.99/month
17
Ransom Notes
Leadership is within everyone’s reach, everyone’s ability and everyone’s power. The Leading Edge book sits behind my newsletters Love Mondays and Easy Tiger, prompting us all to ask better questions for a better world.
By Holly Ransom · Launched 5 months ago
18
Better Human by Colin Stuckert
Ideas to help you become a Better Human so you can think for yourself and build a life worth living.
Launched a year ago · $5/month
19
Strands of Genius
For weekly inspiration (or at least better conversation topics for dinner), subscribe to our newsletter, Strands of Genius. With a nearly 40% average open rate, it's anything but spam.
By Rosie Yakob · Launched 4 years ago
20
Ariyh
3min marketing insights based on research from top business schools. No biased opinions or sketchy data
By Thomas McKinlay · Launched a year ago
21
The Rebooting
The mechanics of building sustainable media businesses
By Brian Morrissey · Launched a year ago
22
After School
Your daily dispatch of youth culture written by Casey Lewis and read by thousands of execs from CAA, Facebook, Nike, Depop, and Audemars Piguet.
By Casey Lewis · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
23
A Lawyer Writes
Essential updates from Joshua Rozenberg QC (hon), UK's most experienced full-time legal commentator. Enemies of the People? is his most recent book. See also: www.rozenberg.net
By Joshua Rozenberg · Hundreds of subscribers · £4.99/month
24
Category Pirates
The authority on category design/category creation.
Hundreds of subscribers · $20/month
25
ROI Overload
The #1 daily newsletter analyzing growth trends & strategy, business, startups, and technology. Join 40,000 subscribers by signing up below.
By Scott D. Clary · Launched a year ago · $5/month
