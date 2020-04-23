Start writing
Menu
Readers
DiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
Resource centerHelp centerGuide to going paidSubstack GrowSubstack HealthEvents

Find great things to read

Browse top publications, find writers you follow, or search by topic.

Top paid · All
1
3W/3M
3W/3M
THREE WORLDS. THREE MOONS. A concept universe created by Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston.
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
2
The Empire of the Tiny Onion
The Empire of the Tiny Onion
The Strange Words and Worlds of James Tynion IV
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
3
Our Best Jackett
Our Best Jackett
All Things Scott Snyder: In & On My Own Words
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
4
KLC Press
KLC Press
DONNY CATES, RYAN STEGMAN and crew will be serving up bite sized nonsense for you to enjoy throughout your week.
Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
5
Tales From the Farm
Tales From the Farm
News, new comics, work in progress, exclusive merch, and behind the scenes commentary for all things Jeff Lemire.
By Jeff Lemire · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
6
It's Chip Zdarsky's Newsletter, Okay?
It's Chip Zdarsky's Newsletter, Okay?
your ONE STOP shop for chip tips and chipomics (chip comics)
By Chip Zdarsky · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
7
I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand
I'm Fine I'm Fine Just Understand
Quiet comics about gender, mental health, and getting older.
By ND Stevenson · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
8
Stupid Fresh Mess
Stupid Fresh Mess
Skottie Young's Newsletter about comics, art, writing, process and life!
Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
9
Drawing Links
Drawing Links
Slice-of-life comics by Edith Zimmerman.
By Edith Zimmerman · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
10
1979 Semi-Finalist
1979 Semi-Finalist
1979 Semi-Finalist is Kelly Thompson. They're the same.
By Kelly Thompson · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
11
Copper Bottle
Copper Bottle
The home for creator-owned work by Saladin Ahmed.
By Saladin Ahmed · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
12
In The Telling
In The Telling
comics + thoughts from molly knox ostertag
By Molly Knox Ostertag · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
13
BAD AT KEEPING SECRETS
BAD AT KEEPING SECRETS
emotional messes & intimate conversations
By Carissa Potter · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
14
YeeHawTheBoys Direct
YeeHawTheBoys Direct
Comics, articles, and political satire by me, Daniel Vernon, to brighten up your inbox three times a week.
By Daniel Vernon · Launched 7 months ago · NZ$12/month
15
BARF
BARF
Sophie Campbell writes & draws angsty girl comics and sometimes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
By Sophie Campbell · Launched 4 months ago · $7/month
16
EKO + LIL PUP
EKO + LIL PUP
DRAWN STORIES OF SPIRITUAL REVELATION
Launched 2 years ago · $8.88/month
17
FUNK WORLD
FUNK WORLD
The Comic World of Jason Funk
By Yuri Duncan · Launched 3 months ago · $5/month
18
ShadeDraws's Substack
ShadeDraws's Substack
ShadeDraws's Substack
Launched 8 months ago · $5/month
19
Viaggio in Italia
Viaggio in Italia
Appunti per un graphic novel
By Pietro Scarnera · Launched 9 months ago · €7/month
20
Von Kingdom
Von Kingdom
Witness the creation of the best books in indie comics and score free downloads when they're done.
By Vonster · Launched 3 months ago · $5/month
Top paid · All

Read

DiscoverFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop in cultureTop podcastsTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in business

Writers

Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogContact

Resources

Resource centerHelp centerGuide to going paidSubstack GrowSubstack HealthEvents
Substack
Substack is the home for great writing.
© 2021 Substack Inc.
See privacy, terms and information collection notice