1
Marc Cenedella Newsletter
A newsletter about American Ambition - growth, wonder, progress and success in these United States.
By Author Marc Cenedella · Launched a year ago · $5/month
2
The Broiler Room
Fill your plate with our thoughts on food, pop culture, and everything that makes a meal.
By Bad Manners · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
3
Culture Study
Think more about the culture that surrounds you
By Anne Helen Petersen · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
4
Understandably
Daily newsletter + free ebooks (aka Ubooks™) by Bill Murphy Jr.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
5
Hung Up
Hung Up is essays, interviews, recommendations, reviews, gossip, line readings, love notes, cool stuff you want to share with your friends.
By Hunter Harris · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
6
Maybe Baby
A newsletter about hard-to-describe feelings.
By Haley Nahman · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
7
The Cereal Aisle by Leandra Medine Cohen
A newsletter about how to get dressed
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
8
Webworm with David Farrier
David Farrier's weird investigations, quirks & oddities delivered direct to your inbox!
Thousands of subscribers · $6.99/month
9
Proof
Curatorial journalism on the most urgent issues of the day from a New York Times bestselling author and Newsweek columnist.
By Seth Abramson · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
10
The Audacity.
Writing that boldly disregards normal restraints.
By Roxane Gay · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
11
Arts & Letters Daily
The best literary and arts writing on the internet
By The Chronicle of Higher Education · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
12
Lorem Ipsum
A newsletter on what's (un)cool and why
By Margot Boyer-Dry · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
13
Freddie deBoer
cool but rude
By Fredrik deBoer · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
14
Melanie Phillips
Melanie Phillips is a British journalist, author and broadcaster. Her work is essential for all who care about creating a more rational, fair and compassionate world. Follow her journey wherever the evidence leads.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6.99/month
15
Today in Tabs
Your favorite newsletter's favorite newsletter.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
16
Nada importa
Emborracharse de vida. Descubrir (no es fácil) que no está todo dicho. Poner un granito de arena a eso de cambiar el mundo. Dejar de tener miedo.
By Jesús Terrés · Hundreds of subscribers · €6/month
17
Classic Nerd
We are nerd. No politics. No drama. Unless you say Ocarina of Time isn't the best game of all time. Just nerd nostalgia, and exclusive giveaways, delivered to your inbox.
By Spritely Media · Launched 4 months ago
18
Blackbird Spyplane
The No. 1 source across all media for style, culture... and "Unbeatable Recon"
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
19
Nameberry Newsletter
The week's most notable names from the world's largest website devoted to baby names.
By Sophie Kihm · Launched a year ago
20
Glenn Loury
Race and inequality in US and throughout the world. By the first Black professor of economics to get tenure at Harvard, now at Brown.
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
21
The Cottage
Part retreat, part think tank. A place for inspiration and ideas about faith and spirit.
By Diana Butler Bass · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
22
Rak höger med Ivar Arpi
Om samtidens mest brännande frågor, utan filter eller skygglappar.
Thousands of subscribers · €5/month
23
The Reactionary
From Techno Fog: Populist and conservative investigative reporting and commentary - down to the source documents.
By Techno Fog · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
24
Why is this interesting?
A daily newsletter for the intellectually omnivorous from Noah Brier & Colin Nagy.
By Noah & Colin · Launched 3 years ago · $7/month
25
The Swipe Up: A Newsletter from Your Internet Friend
The world wide web, handcrafted with love.
By Erin · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
