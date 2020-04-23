Sign in
Top paid
·
All
1
Proof
Curatorial journalism on the most urgent issues of the day from a New York Times bestselling author and Newsweek columnist.
By Seth Abramson · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
2
Culture Study
Think more about the culture that surrounds you
By Anne Helen Petersen · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
3
Blocked and Reported
A Podcast About Internet Nonsense
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
4
The Audacity.
Writing that boldly disregards normal restraints.
By Roxane Gay · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
5
Maybe Baby
A newsletter about hard-to-describe feelings.
By Haley Nahman · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
6
Hung Up
Hung Up is essays, interviews, recommendations, reviews, gossip, line readings, love notes, cool stuff you want to share with your friends.
By Hunter Harris · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
7
Glenn Loury
Race and inequality in US and throughout the world. By the first Black professor of economics to get tenure at Harvard, now at Brown.
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
8
Webworm with David Farrier
David Farrier's weird investigations, quirks & oddities delivered direct to your inbox!
Thousands of subscribers · $6.99/month
9
Freddie deBoer
cool but rude
By Fredrik deBoer · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
10
morning person
Obsessively-curated recommendations, best served with coffee.
By Leslie Stephens · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
11
Blackbird Spyplane
The No. 1 source across all media for style, culture... and "Unbeatable Recon"
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
12
Singal-Minded
A newsletter about science, social-justice-activism, why they sometimes fight, and how to help them get along better -- plus a good deal of other, more random stuff.
By Jesse Singal · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
13
Continuing Ed — with Edward Snowden
The world's most famous whistleblower writes from exile on the intersection of technology, humanity, and power.
By Edward Snowden — Continuing Ed · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
14
Rak höger med Ivar Arpi
Om samtidens mest brännande frågor, utan filter eller skygglappar.
Thousands of subscribers · €5/month
15
Rich Text
Cultural obsessions from your Internet BFFs Emma and Claire. You can sit with us.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
16
Year Zero
An ongoing inquiry into the ideological fever that overtook the governing and chattering classes of America during the Trump years
By Wesley Yang · Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
17
Today in Tabs
Your favorite newsletter's favorite newsletter.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
18
And It Don't Stop
Music. Books. Politics. Old Age.
By Robert Christgau · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
19
Crème de la Crème
A delightful newsletter about things Aminatou Sow is reading, obsessing over and laughing at.
By Aminatou Sow · Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
20
Letters from Suzanne
The whole shebang. Writings, personal and political .
By Suzanne Moore · Thousands of subscribers · £6/month
21
The Chatner
A newsletter about rejiggered literary classics, transmasculine underpinnings of the plucky heroine, and the failure-limits of graciousness, from table manners to family estrangement.
By Daniel Lavery · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
22
Power Plays
A no-bullshit newsletter about sexism in sports.
By Lindsay Gibbs · Hundreds of subscribers · $8/month
23
Melanie Phillips
Melanie Phillips is a British journalist, author and broadcaster. Her work is essential for all who care about creating a more rational, fair and compassionate world. Follow her journey wherever the evidence leads.
Hundreds of subscribers · $6.99/month
24
Dana Loesch's Chapter and Verse
Nuance is celebrated here.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
25
Michael Tracey
Counter-hegemonic musings
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
