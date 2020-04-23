Sign in
Top paid
1
Fab Fridays
childhood education with a twist + new ways to learn
By Ana Lorena Fabrega · Launched 2 years ago
2
Sheri's Inspirational Extras
This is the home of my weekly Intentional Inspirations Newsletter PLUS some fun bonus content! I write for the homemaking and/or homeschooling mom who needs some encouragement to live intentionally!
By Sheri Graham · Launched a year ago
3
The Future of Education
We're living during an amazing opportunity to transform learning worldwide so that all individuals can achieve their full potential. In this newsletter, Michael B. Horn analyzes key news & trends in education through the prism of innovation.
By Michael B. Horn · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
4
speaking out loud
public speaking resources for teachers and students
By Susan Dugdale · Launched 2 months ago
5
CSS Exam Desk
One can achieve a niche in the temple of fame because of his or her meticulous efforts. The way to success is paved with the roughest and the sharpest stone. I am here to guide you in the best possible way for the competitive exams (CSS/PMS). Thank-you!
By Aamir_Mahr · Launched a year ago
6
Study in Canada by Acsenda
Interested in studying in Canada? Well, you are in the right place. A newsletter for international students by international students.
By Study Abroad by Acsenda · Launched 9 months ago
7
Brutal South
On struggles, schooling, & raw concrete in the dirty dirty south
By Paul Bowers · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
8
Care Camp
The secrets to running a better child care business.
By Elizabeth Garza · Launched 7 months ago · $7/month
9
Filling The Pail
"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." – As W. B. Yeats never said
By Greg Ashman · Launched a year ago
10
Nordic EdTech News
Fortnightly news and updates from the Nordic & Baltic EdTech ecosystems
By Jonathan Viner · Launched 3 years ago
11
CynthiaTruth
Education/Race/Civility/Spirituality
Launched 5 months ago
12
Small Talks
A newsletter about the future of (early) learning
By Isabelle Hau · Launched a year ago
13
Brighteye Insights
We are the leading European VC focused on EdTech and we invest in companies that help people learn & grow. Join 6.3k readers and get our insights delivered every month(ish).
By Brighteye Ventures · Launched 2 years ago
14
radio Amor
audioletter de inspiração digital para mudar
By Paula Cordeiro · Launched a year ago
15
Napier Academy News
Tutte le novità sul Music Business. Abbonati gratuitamente agli aggiornamenti. Segui l'Academy www.napieracademy.eu
By 🦄 News · Launched a year ago
16
ARILOG Newsletter
news from logistics and supply chain industry in Romania
By Oana Nae · Launched 9 months ago
17
The Buzz
The most important and interesting news out of Athens ISD
By Athens ISD · Launched 9 months ago
18
Transcend Newsletter
We explore trends shaping the future of learning and work, and the founders building it around the world
By Alberto Arenaza · Launched 3 years ago
19
EDDi: Educational Digest International
A fortnightly digest of educational news, views and peer-reviewed educational research. Saving you time and money, and helping you to make an impact.
Launched 2 years ago
20
The Cheat Sheet
The latest and most important information on academic integrity and cheating.
By Derek Newton · Launched 10 months ago
21
Backyard Camp Insiders Newsletter
Subscribe to the Backyard Camp Insiders newsletter for fun, educational play activities for your kids - straight to your inbox.
Launched a year ago · CA$20/month
22
The Civic Pulse
The latest updates on the work at Civilytics to rebuild our democracy.
By Jared Knowles 📈 · Launched a year ago
23
The Movement Academy
Deep dives and close looks at healthy human movement through stages of life, and how we can practice it for ourselves in our daily lives and professions.
By Valerie Baadh Garrett · Launched 3 months ago
24
The Education Policy Hotlist
Top News in U.S. Education Policy
By Christine M. T. Pitts · Launched a year ago
25
Still Learning
A daily 1-minute read featuring what we've learned from others.
By Chance Finucane · Launched a year ago
