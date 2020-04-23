Start writing
1
Grit Capital
Grit Capital
Gain a finance edge in 5 minutes weekly. I am a former +$100M portfolio manager now managing my own money. Join the +45k hedge funds, billionaires, investment advisors & regular investors who are “Relentlessly Chasing ROI”
Hundreds of subscribers · $31/month
2
The Curiosity Chronicle
The Curiosity Chronicle
Delivering curiosity-inducing content every single week.
By Sahil Bloom · Launched a year ago
3
Blockware Solutions Market Intelligence Newsletter
Blockware Solutions Market Intelligence Newsletter
Top tier insights into the Bitcoin market primarily focused on on-chain data
By Blockware Market Intelligence · Launched 7 months ago
4
Alpha Letter
Alpha Letter
Deep dive analysis into the market with occasional stock picks for paid subscribers.
Thousands of subscribers · $20/month
5
Jonah’s Growth Stocks
Jonah’s Growth Stocks
Jonah's newsletter includes deep-dive writeups on his favorite growth stocks plus some quarterly updates and CEO interviews.
By Jonah Lupton · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
6
Net Interest
Net Interest
Financial sector themes
By Marc Rubinstein · Hundreds of subscribers · $25/month
7
Snowball
Snowball
Une newsletter sur les finances personnelles avec une approche plus pratique que théorique. Si comme plus de 18 700 abonnés (dont 3100 Premiums) vous souhaitez mieux gérer vos finances, vous êtes au bon endroit. 🤗
Thousands of subscribers · €6/month
8
Doomberg
Doomberg
Chicken Little Gets a Terminal
Launched 7 months ago
9
The Bear Cave
The Bear Cave
Exposing Corporate Misconduct
By Edwin Dorsey · Hundreds of subscribers · $44/month
10
Sizzling Stocks
Sizzling Stocks
Discover emerging stocks before they take off.
Launched 10 months ago
11
The Finance Memo - النشرة المالية
The Finance Memo - النشرة المالية
نشرة مالية تعطيك اهم ما في اسواق المال العالمية
Launched a year ago
12
SPAC Track
SPAC Track
SPAC newsletters and analysis. Featuring “The Nightcap”, a nightly newsletter recapping the day’s highlights in the SPAC world, including the deals, notable IPO’s & new S-1 filings.​
Launched 10 months ago
13
Long-Term Mindset by Brian Feroldi
Long-Term Mindset by Brian Feroldi
My Mission: To Spread Financial Wellness.
Launched a year ago
14
PETITION
PETITION
Curated financial news, analysis and commentary with an emphasis on distressed investing, restructuring and bankruptcy. We discuss disruption, from the vantage point of the disrupted.
Thousands of subscribers · $49.99/month
15
Ecoinometrics
Ecoinometrics
Understand the place of Bitcoin and digital assets in the future of finance. Join more than 10,000 investors by signing up now.
Launched 2 years ago · $15/month
16
QTR’s Fringe Finance
QTR’s Fringe Finance
Liberty. Finance. Bullshit.
By Quoth the Raven · Hundreds of subscribers · $16.99/month
17
The Lens
The Lens
Economic analysis, research, and commentary using the lens of MMT
By Stephanie Kelton · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
18
Neckar’s Insecurity Analysis
Neckar’s Insecurity Analysis
Profiles of great investors and innovators.
Hundreds of subscribers · $12/month
19
Market Sentiment
Market Sentiment
A newsletter for investors and traders interested in stock market strategies backed by data science & research.. Join 10,000+ investors by signing up below!
Launched 6 months ago
20
All the Hacks
All the Hacks
Chris shares all the hacks to optimize and upgrade every aspect of your life while spending less and saving more.
By Chris Hutchins · Launched 7 months ago
21
The YEET
The YEET
We help retail investors tilt the casino by analyzing current market trends and discovering unusual options activity
By Editor · Launched 8 months ago
22
The Transcript
The Transcript
Weekly Quotes from Earnings Calls
Hundreds of subscribers · $25/month
23
Fintwit
Fintwit
All things finance. Free market updates.
Launched a year ago
24
Investment Talk
Investment Talk
Frequent equity research from companies I own or am interested in, semi-frequent conversational memos, and a focus on community.
By Conor MacNeil · Hundreds of subscribers · $15/month
25
The Overshoot
The Overshoot
Making sense of the global economy and financial markets
By Matthew C. Klein · Hundreds of subscribers · $18/month
