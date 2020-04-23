Sign in
1
ParentData
Evidence-Based Pregnancy and Parenting
By Emily Oster · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
2
The Half Marathoner
A newsletter on running, reading and living
By Terrell Johnson · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
3
The Incision
Abdul El-Sayed cuts into the political, scientific, and societal trends shaping our moment.
By Abdul El-Sayed · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
4
The Dossier
Investigative reporting for the "new normal"
By Jordan Schachtel · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
5
The COVID Digest
Analysis and trends in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
By Amber Schmidtke · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
6
She's A Beast: A Swole Woman's Newsletter
Actual no-bullshit, science-based, yet chill writing and advice on staying healthy, working out, and being strong (metaphorically, emotionally, physically), plus links and other good stuff to look at.
By Casey Johnston · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
7
The Lap Count
The Wednesday morning newsletter for Track and Field's diehard fans!
By Kyle Merber · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
8
Ask E. Jean
Tormented? Driven Witless? Whipsawed by Confusion? Ask E. Jean is the longest, currently-running advice column in American publishing.
By E. Jean Carroll · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
9
Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise
Practical musings on optimizing vital aspects of one's life
By Richard Johnson · Launched 2 years ago
10
Is It Just Me Or...
A newsletter for people who are probably thinking that, too.
By Megan Jayne Crabbe · Launched 6 months ago · $5/month
11
Strong As An Ox
3 Weekly newsletters will cover fitness, health, and mindset, all grounded in the fundamentals of physiology.
By BowTiedOx · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
12
Digital Wellness Directory
Digitalwellness.directory is a networking,content and partnership platform for health and wellness practitioners and leaders.
Launched 3 months ago
13
La minute productive
Un format court avec des actions concrètes à appliquer pour reprendre le contrôle de votre temps.
By Fabien Raynaud · Launched a year ago · €5/month
14
The Lactation College
Helping candidates pass the IBCLC exam / learning about lactation
By Barbara L. Philipp · Launched a year ago · $8/month
15
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
Short notes, book chapters, essays and videos related to health, nutrition, medicine, society and politics
By Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
16
My Sweet Dumb Brain
A newsletter about facing life's ups and downs, all while being kind to yourself.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
17
💡JC's Newsletter
The Best Tuesday Readings
By Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve · Launched a year ago
18
Claire Diaz-Ortiz’s Newsletter
I hate everybody, too. (p.s. join 15,000 prolly awesome peeps for weekly thoughts on startups, investing, books, parenting in the hellscape, and other sundry.)
Launched a year ago · $5/month
19
A micrófono cerrado por Cristina Mitre
Todos los secretos del podcast de Cristina Mitre
Launched 21 days ago
20
Q Magnets Newsletter - MagnaBlog
Learn about many aspects of magnetic therapy based on latest research and developments
By Q Magnets MagnaBlog · Launched 4 months ago
21
Anchor Baby
thoughts that should be private, shared
By Rosemary Mac Cabe · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
22
Dr. Stillman Uncensored
What the other health and wellness experts aren't telling you
By Leland Stillman · Launched a year ago
23
Sick Note
Your stories from the nightmare of American healthcare.
By Libby Watson · Launched a year ago
24
Trickle-Down Wellness
Wellness in a capitalist world is making us sick. Here are diagnoses, and some solutions.
By Derek Beres · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
25
Running Probably
Real running for real people
By Paul Flannery · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
