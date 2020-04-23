Start writing
1
ParentData
ParentData
Evidence-Based Pregnancy and Parenting
By Emily Oster · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
2
She's A Beast: A Swole Woman's Newsletter
She's A Beast: A Swole Woman's Newsletter
Actual no-bullshit, science-based, yet chill writing and advice on staying healthy, working out, and being strong (metaphorically, emotionally, physically), plus links and other good stuff to look at.
By Casey Johnston · Thousands of subscribers · $10/month
3
Strong As An Ox
Strong As An Ox
3 Weekly newsletters will cover fitness, health, and mindset, all grounded in the fundamentals of physiology.
By BowTiedOx · Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
4
Ask E. Jean
Ask E. Jean
Tormented? Driven Witless? Whipsawed by Confusion? Ask E. Jean is the longest, currently-running advice column in American publishing.
By E. Jean Carroll · Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
5
The COVID Digest
The COVID Digest
Analysis and trends in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
By Amber Schmidtke · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
6
The Dossier
The Dossier
Investigative reporting for the "new normal"
By Jordan Schachtel · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
7
The Incision
The Incision
Abdul El-Sayed cuts into the political, scientific, and societal trends shaping our moment.
By Abdul El-Sayed · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
8
The Half Marathoner
The Half Marathoner
A newsletter on running, reading and living
By Terrell Johnson · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
9
Anchor Baby
Anchor Baby
thoughts that should be private, shared
By Rosemary Mac Cabe · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
10
My Sweet Dumb Brain
My Sweet Dumb Brain
A newsletter about facing life's ups and downs, all while being kind to yourself.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
11
The Lap Count
The Lap Count
The Wednesday morning newsletter for Track and Field's diehard fans!
By Kyle Merber · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
12
Running Probably
Running Probably
Real running for real people
By Paul Flannery · Hundreds of subscribers · $7/month
13
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding’s Journal
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding’s Journal
I’ve been working on a special project. People who subscribe will get the first update once it premieres. I promise will not sell supplements. Stay tuned for a big announcement coming on: Vitamin D Zinc Vitamin C B vitamins Omega 3
By Eric Feigl-Ding · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
14
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
DrV’s Newsletter, Notes, Essays, Articles, Videos, and Book Chapters
Short notes, book chapters, essays and videos related to health, nutrition, medicine, society and politics
By Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
15
Sanity by Tanmoy
Sanity by Tanmoy
I'm a brown man living with depression and anxiety telling radically hopeful stories on mental health. What is the world trying to hide when it asks you to look within?
By Tanmoy Goswami · Launched a year ago
16
Foreign Bodies
Foreign Bodies
A newsletter centering immigrants with a mission to de-stigmatize mental illness and encourage storytelling
By Fiza Pirani · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
17
Is It Just Me Or...
Is It Just Me Or...
A newsletter for people who are probably thinking that, too.
By Megan Jayne Crabbe · Launched 6 months ago · $5/month
18
The Reset by Sam Delaney
The Reset by Sam Delaney
Mental health without all the bollocks
Launched a year ago · $7/month
19
Julie Rost Yoga
Julie Rost Yoga
Insights, teachings and practices centered on yoga philosophy, yoga therapy and the natural world.
Launched 9 months ago · $15/month
20
Untangled by Savannah Locke
Untangled by Savannah Locke
Learning to untie knots in the stories we carry. Finding our footing in Divine love. Paying better attention to our lives.
Launched 7 months ago · $7/month
21
Letters from Lisa
Letters from Lisa
Anxiety, authenticity, and what happens when we stop acting
By Lisa Jakub · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
22
Creative Wellness
Creative Wellness
Helping creatives cultivate joyful, fulfilling, & wildly abundant writing lives
By Kristen Kieffer · Launched 10 days ago · $8.99/month
23
All Mixt Up
All Mixt Up
Welcome to All Mixt Up! a gathering place for complex feelings -- at the intersection of race & mental health.
By Jesse Walker · Launched a year ago · $5/month
24
The Lactation College
The Lactation College
Helping candidates pass the IBCLC exam / learning about lactation
By Barbara L. Philipp · Launched a year ago · $8/month
25
Trickle-Down Wellness
Trickle-Down Wellness
Wellness in a capitalist world is making us sick. Here are diagnoses, and some solutions.
By Derek Beres · Launched 2 years ago · $5/month
