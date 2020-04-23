Sign in
Top paid
·
All
1
Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Economic history, economics, political economy, finance, & forecasting. Here to try to make you (and me) smarter in a world with many increasingly deep & complicated troubles...
Hundreds of subscribers · $10/month
2
Study Marry Kill
For history cranks and fiends.
By Alexis Coe · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
3
World War II Today
A new story every day. Follow the war eighty years after the event. Plus exclusive excerpts from new books, recommendations and reviews.
By Martin Cherrett · Launched 6 months ago · $6/month
4
A Broad and Ample Road
Our attempt to immerse ourselves in acts of creation and solidarity, in liberation struggles and art, in poetry and protest.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
5
CTExplored/Inbox
The latest from CT Explored, the magazine of Connecticut history, right to your inbox.
By Elizabeth Normen · Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
6
Ælfgif-who?
Biographies of early medieval English women, every two weeks
By Florence H R Scott · Launched 9 months ago · £4/month
7
Histories
Weekly stories from the hidden corners of history.
By Andrew Chapman · Launched 3 years ago
8
The Fashion and Race Database Newsletter
Our latest additions to the database and what we are currently examining.
Launched a year ago
9
NHL History with Ty Di Lello
Hockey author and historian Ty Di Lello shares some of the timeless stories that have shaped the sport of hockey.
Launched 4 months ago
10
Non-Boring History
Annette Laing (historian, PhD and all that, Brit in the US) leads you on an entertaining and fascinating tour through a past that's really about *right now*.
By Annette Laing · Launched 8 months ago · $5/month
11
ProHoopsHistory
History of Professional Basketball
By Curtis M. Harris · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
12
Dave’s Car ID Service
Automotive archeology, sociology, and anthropology
By Dave Burge · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
13
Strange Times
Strange Times is a day-by-day rereading of the weirdest articles printed in the 1921 New York Times. Starring gangsters, killers, bootleggers, madmen and jazz, it is a weekly reminder that the past was stranger than we think.
By William Akers · Launched 3 years ago
14
RETRO
A celebration of music, film, gaming, books, digital culture, comics, toys, and various vintage joys.
By Seth Abramson · Launched 2 months ago · $5/month
15
Masked
True crime, unsolved mysteries, incredible survival stories, and more. Masked Monday: Every Monday I'll send out a write-up on a fascinating unsolved cold case.
By Fatim Hemraj · Launched 15 days ago
16
WeekInTime
Discover a piece of history in less than 5 minutes of your week. We do the research so you don't have to.
Launched 10 months ago
17
Southbound
A 10th generation Southerner exploring overlooked stories of the South and wrestling with how they affect us today.
By Sam Rauschenberg · Launched 8 months ago
18
The Trenchant Edges Newsletter
Deep dive Research on fringe culture, history, and politics.
By Stephen Fisher · Launched a year ago · $5/month
19
Murder & Mayhem by Sam H Arnold
True crime articles, in full, straight to your inbox.
Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
20
African History Extra
All about African history; narrating the continent's neglected past
By isaac Samuel · Launched 3 months ago
21
Unruly Figures
Stories of real people who refused to play by the rules.
By Valorie Clark · Launched 3 months ago · $6/month
22
The Hipcrime Vocab
What's a hipcrime. You committed on when you browsed to this blog. Keep it up, it's our only hope!
By Chad C. Mulligan · Launched a year ago
23
Lezione di nuoto
newsletter sui fatti del novecento.
By alessandro colombini · Launched 8 months ago
24
Hindoo History
The untold story of the "Hindoo" in America, as told through America's newspapers.
By HindooHistory · Launched a year ago
25
This Week in the Civil War
Weekly updates of activities and events during the American Civil War derived from the Official Records of the War of the Rebellion.
By Donald C. Cartmell · Launched 10 months ago · $5/month
