Top paid
All
1
Garrison Keillor and Friends
This newsletter will include observational humor, gratitude, small doses of advice, memories of heroic persons I knew up close, reminiscence about ordinary life back before Twitter and thoughts about American life and other pleasures.
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
2
Astro Poets
poetry | astrology | mystery
Thousands of subscribers · $6/month
3
Letters of Note
A regular newsletter about history's most interesting letters, delivered to your inbox.
By Shaun Usher · Hundreds of subscribers · £4/month
4
Patti Smith
The reader is my notebook
Thousands of subscribers · $7/month
5
Permanent Retrograde
Happiness, sadness, lies and everything in between. No recipes.
By Kelly Oxford · Hundreds of subscribers · $6/month
6
Gunnars Rundbrief
Philosophie, Literatur und Kultur mit Gunnar Kaiser
By Gunnar Kaiser · Hundreds of subscribers · €5/month
7
Memoir Monday
The best first-person writing from across the web, all in one place. (A collaboration between Catapult, Granta, Guernica, Narratively, The Rumpus, and Literary Hub.)
By Sari Botton · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
8
Tom Ryan, Author
The writing life in Northern New England.
Thousands of subscribers · $8/month
9
Agents and Books
The FAQ on how to find an agent and how to write books, all in one place.
By Kate McKean · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
10
Between a Rock and a Card Place
Musings on the messy business of being human — and a weekly tarot card pull — by Caroline Cala Donofrio
By Caroline Cala Donofrio · Launched 2 months ago
11
Bravo! Indica
Tudo o que você precisa saber sobre arte e cultura
By Revista Bravo! · Launched 4 months ago
12
the utter
a shapeshifting journal by Yrsa Daley-Ward
By Yrsa Daley-Ward · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
13
Signal Fire
FREE weekly meditations, poetry, photography, community, virtual book readings, and musings on life, the universe, and everything from Tyler Knott Gregson
By Tyler Knott Gregson · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
14
Read More Books
Book reviews, author interviews, bookish news and lists, and more.
By Jeremy Anderberg · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
15
Cheryl Strayed
If you need some Dear Sugar in your life, get it here! Paying subscribers will receive the Dear Sugar Letter once a month and they'll also receive Cheryl Strayed's regular newsletter, which is free to all subscribers, and published several times a year.
Thousands of subscribers · $5/month
16
Lit Mag News Roundup
Latest News in Lit Mag Publishing
By Becky Tuch · Hundreds of subscribers · $5/month
17
The Writer's Life
Where you get exclusive content about my full-time writer's life (including my travels) plus the plain truth about publishing in the indie and hybrid era.
By Vincent Zandri · Launched a year ago · $5/month
18
Cornerstones
Publishing news, events, insider tips, and info from Cornerstones
Launched 10 months ago
19
How to Glow in the Dark
Book publishing advice and community for authors of fiction and nonfiction, written by the agents at Neon Literary.
Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
20
Egberto Off The Record
A newsletter that covers today's politics, economics, healthcare, and much more.
By Egberto Willies · Launched a year ago · $5/month
21
Urban Fantasy Arcanum
Stellar Urban Fantasy book deals and recommendations by fans for fans. Step into a world of magic!
Launched 6 months ago
22
Book Post
Bite-sized book reviews by distinguished and engaging writers, direct to readers‘ in boxes
By Ann Kjellberg · Hundreds of subscribers · $5.99/month
23
Roni Loren's Happy for Now newsletter
a newsletter by romance author Roni Loren about books (mostly other people’s books, sometimes hers), romantic movies, and the things that are making her happy for now
Launched 25 days ago
24
Manuscript Works Newsletter
Book publishing advice for academic authors from consultant and developmental editor Laura Portwood-Stacer, PhD, of ManuscriptWorks.com.
By Laura Portwood-Stacer · Launched 3 years ago
25
Bunsuke’s Newsletter
Japanese language learning
Launched 10 months ago · €6/month
All
